Two seats on the Phoenix City Council, Districts 6 and 8, still sit empty given that no candidate won the necessary majority of votes in November. The nonpartisan runoff election for both seats is March 14, and one of the candidates for District 6, which includes north-central Phoenix, Arcadia, the Biltmore area and Ahwatukee, is Jewish.
Sam Stone is outgoing Councilman Sal DiCiccio’s former chief of staff and is endorsed by the term-limited Councilman.
Stone’s answers to Jewish News’ questions are below.
Please note that the views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the candidates. Jewish News does not support or endorse any political candidate.
How did you get into politics?
I grew up in a politically active household. My father, Martin, helped found the Urban League and was instrumental in a number of Democratic campaigns in the 1960s. He was also one of the early industrialists recruited by David Ben-Gurion to assist Israel in creating a manufacturing base at that time as well. So politics and business were often on the table alongside dinner.
But my own journey began on a Sunday morning in 2009. I was living in Tucson, and a friend called me up and said he was running for City Council there. I will never forget it. I was lying on the couch watching a basketball game, and I laughed at him, hung up and dropped the phone on the floor.
He called back, said he was serious, and wanted me to run his campaign. My advertising business had been cratered by the Great Recession, so I said I’d do it. We lost but came very close in a race we weren’t supposed to have a chance at. After that, I started getting calls from any number of candidates to work on their campaigns, and have been doing political consulting and policy development work ever since.
Why are you the best candidate for this position on the council?
My opponent seems like a nice guy, and he’s a former Phoenix police officer. But outside of policing, he doesn’t know much about the city. I have developed an extensive policy platform in every area — transportation, housing, homelessness, etc. When it comes to ideas, there is no comparison.
But, in many ways, this race isn’t even about me or my opponent; it’s a referendum on whether we want one person, Mayor Kate Gallego, to have near-total control of the city. Since taking office, the mayor has been using her position to recruit, fund and support candidates to rubber stamp her agenda. She’s gotten two of them elected. If she gets the two she’s backing and raising huge sums for in this cycle, she’ll effectively control the council with her hand-picked candidates. No matter what you think of the mayor — and I will be the first to admit she was an excellent councilwoman — she hasn’t proven the ability to build consensus since becoming mayor and is trying to buy it instead. That’s a terrible precedent for our city, and far more reflective of a Chicago style of politics than what the people of Phoenix are used to.
What are your top three priorities should you win?
1. Get our homeless population, as much of it as possible, off the streets and into treatment.
2. Reduce delays in permitting and eliminate unnecessary complications in our building code to reduce the cost of building workforce-affordable housing enough to make it profitable without significant government subsidies to meaningfully address our affordable housing crisis.
3. Restore law and order by supporting Phoenix police and push back on efforts to mirror far-left policies enacted in other cities, which have contributed to an enormous spike in violent crime, including antisemitic attacks against Jewish populations.
How does being Jewish shape your political philosophy?
To me, Jewish history is about people who have consistently adapted to and overcome challenges in every corner of the world by taking the core tenets of our religion, family and community values and adapting them to the societies we inhabit, creating a resilient population that works hard to contribute positively to every place we call home.
It’s those values, both moral and communal, that provide the framework I try to make decisions within. JN
To determine whether you live in either District 6 or District 8, visit Phoenix’s “Find My Council District” website.