On Aug. 15, Rabbi John Linder will present the Jewish perspective on the significance of wealth in a tri-faith virtual discussion titled, “Who is Rich? What is Wealth?”
The event is a presentation by the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona (ISB). Phoenix Pastor Bill Utke will cover the Christian perspective and Imam Didmar Faja will tackle the Muslim point of view.
The ISB puts on a panel every three months “to bring together people of all faiths, and no faith, to talk about shared values and ideas so that we can see and understand that we’re just all human beings,” said Azra Hussain, ISB’s director.
After the presentations, people are divided into breakout sessions to discuss what they’ve just heard.
“This topic seemed appropriate to direct discussions of real world practices in terms of what makes them feel rich and in a good place,” Hussain said.
Linder, the senior rabbi for Temple Solel in Paradise Valley, plans to begin by introducing the rabbinic wisdom of Pirkei Avot, a compilation of the ethical teachings and maxims, and its explanation of who is rich: someone who is happy with their lot in life.
“It’s good for the interfaith community to know that there is a clear view within rabbinic wisdom,” Linder said.
He will explain the specific virtue of wealth and how extending it to others lifts up one’s dignity.
“There is a healthy way to look at wealth and how we make it and what we do with it, caring for our families, as well as our obligations to fellow Jews, fellow humans and this planet,” he said.
He also plans to spend some time looking at the stereotypes behind Jewish people and wealth, where they come from and the toll they’ve taken.
Linder has participated on other panels put on by the ISB, admires Hussain’s work and values the interfaith connection.
While the three religious traditions share many values, “my guess is that Judaism has a different view of wealth than other faith traditions and I look forward to hearing what my interfaith partners have to say about it,” he said. JN
To register for the panel, visit isb-az.org.