Barbara Lewkowitz and Laurel Ginsburg, both active synagogue members, were so touched by the experiences of asylum seekers, they mobilized their congregations to provide humanitarian support.
Lewkowitz, a member of Beth El Congregation, was moved to action in 2018, when she saw local TV news footage of people being dropped off at the Greyhound bus station in Phoenix.
“I saw very young women holding babies in their arms and holding hands with toddlers,” she said. “I realized these were not people who were coming to do crime in the U.S.; these were individuals who just want to make a better life for their children.”
The news report mentioned that Monte Vista Baptist Church was taking people in, and she got in her car and drove there.
“That happened to be the day in which we received three buses,” she said. About a week later, she formed a group with some people she knew would “jump right in and help.” They happened to be from various faith groups, including Methodists, Sikhs and Muslims.
The group called themselves the Interfaith Refugee Asylum Volunteers. They pulled in other volunteers who prepared food at their homes or at churches. They would serve lunch and dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays at various churches hosting refugees needing a place to stay.
Providing a warm, nutritious meal seemed essential to Lewkowitz.
“One of the things that refugees needed, especially the families and the young children when they got off the bus from ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), was a welcoming, warm meal — something healthy,” she said. “Usually in ICE they had been eating bologna or peanut butter sandwiches, without access to fresh food or milk.”
Despite a sharp decline in the number of asylum seekers last year and the COVID pandemic’s restrictions, the group continued their efforts by making hygiene packs, collecting items and encouraging their faith communities to participate.
Lewkowitz was happy to get support from Beth El’s board of directors to use its commercial kitchen to make burritos to deliver to the International Rescue Committee’s Phoenix Welcome Center. About once a month, they meet and prepare between 100-150 bean and cheese burritos with all the sides.
“These people are just inhumanely dropped at locations they don’t know where they’re at; they don’t know where they’re supposed to go,” Lewkowitz said. “It’s a humanitarian crisis. It’s not a political crisis.”
And she suggested ways to get involved.
“The rest of the Jewish community can really help by going through volunteer orientation and helping, if they feel comfortable, down at the Welcome Center,” she said. “Or if they own a restaurant or a commercial kitchen, (they can) prepare the food and coordinate with the Welcome Center.”
Ginsburg, a founding member of Temple Emanuel of Tempe, was also inspired to volunteer after seeing images of asylum seekers on television in 2019. “I knew other people that were volunteering and they told me what they were doing. I decided to go down and see what was going on,” she said. A retired Spanish teacher, Ginsburg started speaking to the migrants and was asked to call their relatives all over the country to make transportation arrangements.
One day, she ran into Eddie Chavez Calderon, campaign director for Arizona Jews for Justice, at the IRC center and was delighted to meet another Jewish volunteer.
“As a result of that, I wanted to get the synagogue involved in all this, because I felt it was a really wonderful thing that people were doing,” she said.
When Ginsburg brought the idea to Temple Emanuel, she found “everybody at the temple wanted to help.”
Emanuel began working alongside University Presbyterian Church in Tempe and five other faith-based congregations in the southeast valley to welcome asylum seekers. ICE would drop off a group on a Friday at the church and volunteers from Temple Emanuel would provide assistance, which included calling an asylum seeker’s relatives and friends to inform them about their loved one’s arrival.
“We suggested transportation by airplane or bus and helped them buy tickets, which the family paid for,” Ginsburg said. The group also sometimes opened their homes to migrants until their scheduled departures and gave them rides to the airport or bus station.
“It was a wonderful and very rewarding experience,” she said.
Temple Emanuel’s youth group also hosted several families for a Thanksgiving dinner at the synagogue in November 2019. They sponsored a huge clothing drive for the families and provided them with gift certificates and meals.
After former President Donald Trump closed the border last year, there was a steep drop in the number of asylum seekers arriving at Phoenix community shelters, but Temple Emanuel continued to provide humanitarian support.
“During the pandemic Temple Emanuel and others also wrote over 1,200 greeting cards to asylum seekers in the Eloy Detention Center to help keep up their spirits,” Ginsburg said.
Currently congregants are donating food, clothing and gift certificates to a church in Mesa for asylum seekers. Ginsburg said donations of clothing, blankets and towels are also sent to two shelters in Mexico that are housing asylum seekers.
Ginsburg plans to resume volunteering at the Phoenix Welcome Center in the fall. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.