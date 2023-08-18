On Aug. 3, Israeli-American Coalition for Action (IAC) National Director of Activism Program Jeny Dementeva and anti-bias training specialist Senny Ben-Zvi brought a day-long educational training on antisemitism at Desert Canyon Middle School to a close with a bespoke, portable escape room. Instead of teachers and staff racing against the clock, solving clever puzzles to find the way out of a locked room, they were asked questions designed to test the information they had learned that day.
“It’s the same idea of solving riddles and puzzles, but everything is connected to antisemitism and all the things they learned from the day. We want to show them how to teach tough topics in a more fun way,” Dementeva said about the early August training.
In February, a history teacher at the Scottsdale middle school sent an email to seventh-grade families about having discovered an act of “deliberate vandalism” to an “interactive learning museum based on the Holocaust.”
The letter outlined that “multiple unnamed students” drew swastikas “on the faces of deceased Holocaust victims” and ripped apart posters the teacher had made for the project.
An Israeli parent of one of the students reached out to IAC and initiated a conversation between IAC officials and the school’s administration.
The IAC’s “schoolwatch.me” online platform is a place for people to report information about antisemitic incidents at schools.
“The parent was very concerned, so we contacted the school and the principal was amazing, as well as worried, about how to address the issue,” Dementeva said.
“During our day-long training, we embarked on a transformative mission to address bias, promote inclusivity and foster a deep understanding of the importance of diversity within our school. This knowledge will help the staff better identify bias and discrimination among students and follow protocols toward student intervention,” said school principal Robert Akhbari, in a message to Dementeva.
Between September and December 2022, data collected by the Anti-Defamation League shows more than 30 antisemitic incidents in educational settings in the United States, including a series of violent attacks, bomb threats and physical assaults.
The popularization of certain conspiracy theories on social media pose new challenges to education systems as teachers have to address hate speech, prejudice and disinformation in their classrooms.
“This is not just happening in one school in Arizona. We see this number of incidents rise in many school environments and it’s very concerning,” Dementeva said.
The IAC training was offered to faculty and staff as they prepared to go back into the classroom for the new school year and consisted of three parts.
The first section involved an open discussion about antisemitism and racism, and was an opportunity for teachers to share their experiences and thoughts. Dementeva also introduced common antisemitic tropes and themes, their origins and how to recognize and combat them, as well as explaining the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism:
“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/ or their property toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
The second part of the training focused on modern manifestations of antisemitism and used real-life examples drawn from pop culture and social media; a discussion of free speech; how to distinguish between legitimate criticism of Israel and genuine antisemitism; and provided teachers with valuable tools on how to act when they experience or witness antisemitism.
Part three was an open discussion with educators moderated by Dementeva and Ben-Zvi, followed by the escape room.
IAC Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs Jake Bennett was “shocked and dismayed” when he first heard about the vandalism at Desert Canyon Middle School. “Here in Phoenix-Scottsdale we are fortunate to live in a generally open and welcoming society. Yet, from time to time, we are shocked by bias incidents that suggest either ignorance or malice,” he said.
However, Bennett was also “impressed by the deep commitment evidenced by the principal and his staff to address antisemitism head on and to create a healthy school climate that is welcoming for all students.”
The IAC is one of several Jewish organizations that offer educators training and support to address antisemitism, intolerance and discrimination through education, and while one parent spoke with IAC, other parents contacted different organizations.
Sarah Kader, community manager for the Anti-Defamation League Arizona and Paul Rockower, executive director for the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, also heard about the February incident and reached out to the middle school and school district to lend support and resources.
“We appreciated the seriousness and gravity with which Scottsdale Unified School District took the situation, and its desire to support students or families who felt traumatized by the incident,” Rockower said.
Bennett also acknowledged the school’s willingness to work on the issue.
“The faculty’s engagement at the IAC’s antisemitism training was sincere and heartfelt,” he said.
The school is also part of ADL’s “No Place for Hate,” an ADL school climate initiative combating bias and bullying.
“As I reflect on our staff’s progress, I am immensely proud of their willingness to listen and engage in meaningful dialogue with the IAC team. From thought-provoking discussions and an enlightening workshop, every step has been a testament to the power of education, empathy and unity,” Akhbari said. JN
