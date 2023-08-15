Having just started her job on May 1, Rachel Pepper, Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) associate education director for Nevada and Arizona, hasn’t yet had the opportunity to dig into what will take up the bulk of her days once schools are back in session. Still, she’s well aware of the enormous task in front of her.
One of the first things Pepper did after being hired was read testimonials of people who had experienced “No Place for Hate,” an ADL school climate initiative combating bias and bullying as a means to stop the escalation of hate.
“My favorite thing is to read what students and teachers, who participated, said about how they felt it made their school a better place to be,” she said.
Pepper’s role is to be a resource for any school in the desert region participating in one of the ADL’s myriad education programs or interested in getting started. She will also reach out to schools that have let the program lapse and try to reinvolve them.
Pepper came to the ADL after spending six years as an elementary teacher in Seattle and Las Vegas. She started teaching after being recruited for Teach for America out of college. Though she was ready to transition to a job outside the classroom, she still loves education, she said.
“I love the impact that you can see on students and it was really important to me that my next job be fulfilling and improve students’ lives,” she said.
“Education continues to be a top priority for ADL, as we know it is a crucial tool in fighting hate. Rachel has the expertise, knowledge and enthusiasm to succeed in this role and will bring much-needed resources to our local community,” said Sarah Kader, ADL Arizona’s community manager.
One thing she appreciates about No Place for Hate is the framework it provides for individual schools to use what fits their unique situation. Schools can use it to address a wide range of topics, from bullying and safety concerns to creating a more respectful school environment overall.
It’s not prescriptive and there’s no curriculum. Each school creates a committee and chooses a committee leader from the faculty or administration. Because the program is student directed, the committee will also have at least two student members for each adult. They can be chosen or apply for the job.
Students survey their peers to determine the most pressing issues. The committee will introduce a No Place for Hate pledge and put in place three activities throughout the year that are schoolwide, involve active learning and have a discussion component.
Pepper will be on call to help each school through the process.
“It’s less about us convincing the schools and more about them coming to us and saying, ‘Hey, this is the problem we’re seeing in our school; how can No Place for Hate help?’ And we help them become a more safe and respectful school,” she said.
Adults will take the leadership reins in elementary schools involved in ADL programs, but as someone who taught younger kids, Pepper said not to count them out of leadership roles.
“I led a robotics team with fourth and fifth graders, and it was very much student-led. They can really take something they’re passionate about and run with it,” she said.
If she were still teaching today, she would use the program to address identity-based bullying, something she witnessed firsthand. It’s important to create environments where students feel comfortable making teachers aware of issues and that’s something ADL’s programs help with, she explained.
“I wish I knew about No Place for Hate when I was a teacher,” she said.
No Place for Hate involves many schools but won’t take as much of Pepper’s time and energy as the ADL’s in-person, anti-bias facilitation programming, which she’s also in charge of.
For that, she will customize an agenda for each school, completely dependent on its needs. She will contract well-trained facilitators throughout the year and personally provide resources and training to those schools. Additionally, she will be a part of any response when antisemitic incidents happen in Arizona or Nevada schools.
It’s a big job, to be sure, but one that Pepper is excited about. Plus, she can be pretty determined once she sets her mind to something, she said.
She’s proud to work for a prominent Jewish organization like the ADL, too. While she was born in Calabasas, California, she spent a lot of her youth in places like Wyoming with small Jewish populations.
“Growing up outside of L.A., I felt very connected to my Jewishness. It wasn’t something that was conscious but it was a part of my life,” she said.
With the number of antisemitic incidents on the rise, she knows Jews might be feeling more apprehensive. It’s important to be proactive rather than reactive, she said.
In a 2022 audit, ADL tabulated a 36% increase in antisemitic incidents from the prior year and the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.
Pepper will be a part of the incident response team when antisemitic incidents happen in schools in Arizona and Nevada.
She wants people to know that the ADL is a partner and a resource for those experiencing antisemitism in their community or school and advises people to use the incident response form on the ADL website homepage.
“We really do respond, we take it very seriously and we do provide a high level of support,” she said. JN
To learn more, visit adl.org.