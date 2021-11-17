Arizona House Rep. Alma Hernandez (LD-3) gets flak for being a progressive Zionist.
“Sometimes I am being told, ‘You have to pick one side or the other; you can’t be both,’ or, ‘You have to check one of your identities at the door,’ and I refuse to do that,” Hernandez said during a Jewish National Fund-USA panel discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
She’s not the only one. U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15) said he was taken aback by the “overwhelming hatred” and “vitriol” he got when he announced he was going to visit Israel with a delegation in 2014 as a New York City Councilman.
“Over time I came to realize there was a dangerous idea percolating in progressive politics: the idea that you cannot be both pro-Israel and progressive, which is a vicious lie,” he said.
Hernandez and Torres spoke about being progressive Zionists as part of JNF-USA’s “This is What Zionism Looks Like” campaign launched in August.
JNF-USA launched the campaign to “reclaim” the meaning of the word “Zionism,” said its CEO, Russell F. Robinson. “The word ‘Zionism’ has been hijacked from us.” The campaign includes a social media effort, online events, boot camps, educational courses and panel discussions focused on the “beauty, the substance, the building, (and) the commonality that Zionism brings.”
Hernandez, the first Mexican-American Jewish person ever elected to office in the U.S, said Israel is the epitome of progressive values.
“All of the issues that we’re talking about — whether it’s women’s health, health care, LGBTQ rights — all of the issues that I care about are all issues that Israel has been at the forefront of for years. This is the only democracy in the Middle East, the only place that we know has actually given people dignity and respect and allowed them to serve in government.”
Last year, when Torres was sworn into Congress, he was the first openly gay Afro-Latino American in the legislative body. He also sees Israel as reflective of progressive values.
“One of the purposes of Israel is to protect a historically oppressed people from a repeat of our worst history. If that’s not progressive, then I’m not sure what would be,” he said. “Progressivism is about the struggle for liberation, and Zionisim is the struggle for Jewish liberation.”
He said that he and other progressive Zionists have an obligation to speak out. “We cannot allow ourselves to be drowned out or crowded out by the extremes,” he said. He also hopes to see up-and-coming generations embrace and spread the message that they are pro-Israel because they are progressive, not in spite of it.
A few years ago, every leading Democrat staunchly supported Israel as a key U.S. ally. But today’s Democratic Party is no longer a monolith when it comes to Israel — and neither is the American Jewish population.
A May survey by the Pew Research Center survey found that 82% of all American Jews said that supporting Israel was essential or important to “what being Jewish means to them.” The same number also identified as liberal or moderate, and a large majority said they leaned Democratic. Yet, among Jews under 30, Pew found lower emotional attachment to Israel, and higher support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
Hernandez hopes newly-bolstered Holocaust education programs will help students of all backgrounds to better understand Zionism.
“We need to teach, especially the younger generations, about the horrors of the past to ensure that it never happens again,” she said.
A national survey found last September that “when asked how many Jews were killed during the Holocaust, 63% of millennials (those ages 25-40) and Gen Z (those ages 18-24) did not know 6 million Jews were murdered.” That figure climbed to 67% in Arizona. The survey, commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also found 11% of national respondents — 15% in Arizona — believe Jews caused the Holocaust.
“And that’s because we haven’t done a good job of teaching these things,” Hernandez said.
She first introduced a bill mandating Holocaust education in Arizona three years ago. It passed the state legislature in July and went into effect Sept. 30, 2021.
“It was not an easy feat to get Holocaust education done in Arizona,” she said. “You’d think it would be easy, because it should be a no-brainer, and it should be something that most people care to learn about and care for the children to learn about.”
Arizona is now one of 21 states with legislation requiring or encouraging Holocaust education. Hernandez said students need to understand that Israel would not exist without Zionism. JN
