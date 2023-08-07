When Richard Cortes completes his official conversion to Judaism this month at Scottsdale’s Congregation Or Tzion under the supervision of Rabbi Andy Green, it will mark an extraordinary moment in his decades-long spiritual journey, one that he has not taken alone.
After months of study and reflection, Cortes’ wife, Alpha, their son and 18 other people belonging to Foundation of the Word (FOTW) in Show Low, formerly a place of devotion founded by Cortes for Messianic Jews (an umbrella term for a Christian movement that incorporates some elements of Judaism and other Jewish traditions into evangelicalism), will come to Scottsdale to complete the final steps in their conversion to Judaism.
Green has known others straddling Judeo-Christianity who gradually came to reject a belief in the Christian "New Testament" and find deeper meaning in traditional Judaism, but it’s always been an individual here and there.
“This is exceptional, and to my knowledge, the first time that it’s ever happened, where an entire congregation collectively converts following the leadership of their pastor,” he said.
As incredible as it will be to witness this cohort of Messianic Jews complete the months-long conversion process together, even harder to conceive is how it came to be in the first place.
Technically, it started early in 2023 when Cortes enrolled in the Miller Introduction to Judaism Program based at the American Jewish University in Los Angeles. The group took online classes and found Green, an affiliate rabbi for the program, who would sponsor them and welcome them to his congregation’s services. FOTW streamed Or Tzion’s services and watched them together in their Show Low sanctuary on a big screen above an ark holding two donated Torah scrolls. Several members have also traveled to Scottsdale to spend Shabbat at Or Tzion in person.
Green and Andre Ivory, Or Tzion’s education director, drove to Show Low for the first time on Aug. 2. They discussed Hebrew names with the congregants and were both impressed with the setup and inspired by the members. After the congregation watched the Shabbat morning service, they had lunch together and then gathered to read sections from the Torah and Haftorah and use Jewish resources to discuss traditional commentaries.
“They find deep meaning in Torah study in the most authentic and beautiful way — in a way that, to be honest, many Jews in our communities don’t engage with on a regular basis. It is inspiring that these folks are finding such deep meaning in our traditions and choosing to join the fold of the Jewish people, which is a demanding thing,” Green said.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the males in the group will undergo the hatafat dam brit, the ritual reenactment of extracting a drop of blood; the next day, all 21 people will immerse in the mikvah and come before the beit din to confirm they are sincere, knowledgeable and entering into the Jewish covenant of their own free will. They will celebrate their first Shabbat as official Jews at Or Tzion.
“It is extraordinary for me to see these faithful, authentic, vulnerable and wonderful people embracing the tradition that I find so much meaning in,” Green said.
That’s a tidy and technical rundown of a unique conversion story but it’s not really the beginning. For that, one could start at a few different points.
One might mark last fall during Rosh Hashanah as the origin. That’s when Cortes told his followers that he believed there were too many inconsistencies between the Tanakh and Christian "New Testament" and that for the next year they would study the Tanakh exclusively and see where it might lead.
For one thing, it led to the loss of most of his congregation, many who felt betrayed by his decision and turned on him. Some former members accused him of fraud for turning the building used for worship, a building they had donated to, into a Jewish and Torah learning center. He became the target of a campaign of online harassment.
“All of them had said they were Jewish, considered themselves Jewish, so I asked, ‘How is this fraud?’” he said.
People called him a “Christ-killer;” the head of the United Messianic Jewish Assemblies (UMJA) told him he was wasting his talent as a pastor and made it clear that as far as UMJA was concerned, he was an apostate. Cortes felt they hated Judaism. He didn’t know what to do; he was depressed.
He thought about moving his family to Phoenix, where they could join a Jewish community, but his mother was elderly and uprooting their lives was difficult.
More than that, he didn’t want to abandon the 16 people who had stuck with him.
“These people were thirsty for Judaism and they stood and fought with us,” he said.
Plus, the building causing some of the controversy was finally finished and he asked himself, “How can the story possibly end here? HaShem allowed this to be built, so let’s see what happens.”
Green has offered his support and deeply admires the commitment he’s witnessed.
“When somebody leaves the fold of Christianity, and has friends and family who remain, even while there’s support for one another, it’s a deeply challenging path,” he said.
Cortes filed the official paperwork changing the identity of the building and his community away from Messianic Judaism. His luck changed. After the formal conversion process was underway, he shared the story on social media and his online following shifted positively. The congregation grew to 40 members and people all over the nation, who are considering leaving Messianic Judaism and are interested in what he is doing, have reached out to him. Some have even moved to Show Low, including two who will be converting at Or Tzion in two weeks.
Still, to understand the last year and how Cortes fell in and out of love with Messianic Judaism, one has to begin decades ago.
A native New Yorker, Cortes spent much of his childhood in Flatbush, Brooklyn, where there was a large Jewish population. He was not religious but most of his friends were Jewish and he developed an affinity for their culture. When his parents divorced, he moved to Puerto Rico and joined the Assemblies of God church, a Pentecostal denomination of Christianity, and his grandfather’s faith. During college, Cortes drifted away from religion for a time.
When he married Alpha, he returned to the Assemblies of God and entered seminary. He was living in Florida and his seminary class visited the Holy Land Experience in Orlando, a theme park that recreated the architecture and themes of Jerusalem in 1st-century Judea. (It closed in 2020.) It was inspired by Marvin Rosenthal, a Russian Jew who became a Baptist pastor and founder of Zion’s Hope, a missionary organization.
When Cortes witnessed one of the characters in the park blow a shofar, “something lit up in me and I wanted to learn more,” he said.
He came home and cried all night. He told his wife he couldn’t return to the Assemblies of God. He wanted to find a Messianic synagogue and when he found one led by a sabra, an Israeli-born Jew, he started attending and “fell in love with the Jewish culture,” he said.
Alpha was not on board, however, so they attended a synagogue in the Hebrew Roots Movement, which felt more Christian. She had been raised a Catholic and Judaism felt very alien to her.
“This new place felt better for her but wasn’t traditional (Jewish) enough for me,” he said.
He was ordained by Ruach International Ministries, a process that took five years. His mother convinced him to move to Arizona with her nine years ago. Cortes, his mother and family liked Show Low because it was relatively close to the city but gave them the peace, quiet and space they were looking for.
Cortes always wore a tallit and people in town noticed the tzitzit hanging down. He had set up a large tent on his property to lead services and people sought him out. “Word of mouth went crazy” and he would sometimes have 100 people show up on Shabbat though usually FOTW averaged 65 members at any time, he said. He credited his reliance on more traditional Jewish teaching for the fluctuation in membership. Some people loved it and others were turned off.
Long attracted to traditional Judaism, he used the internet to take Chabad courses and study Hebrew in an ulpan (a school for intensive study of Hebrew) in Tel Aviv to better understand Tanakh without depending on the translation. He traveled to Israel. The more he learned the less what he thought he knew made sense. The homilies he had listened to and given no longer felt right.
“I didn’t see where Jesus fit into all this; I didn’t see the connection,” he said.
He believed that Messianic Jews were taking things out of context and relying heavily on a few passages in Tanakh to rationalize the importance of Jesus in Christian texts but he needed confirmation from someone with more knowledge.
UMJA had an online chat for its leaders and Cortes had noticed his colleagues calling out the name Tovia Singer with disgust, warning one another to watch out for him, saying he was dangerous. Cortes didn’t know then that Singer is the founder and director of Outreach Judaism, a Jewish counter-missionary organization.
But when he learned that Nissim Black, a famous American-Israeli rapper and someone he admired, would be interviewing Singer he really wanted to watch. He was so wary of Singer it took him three days to press play on YouTube.
“When I watched it I finally found someone who knew the New Testament and I was appalled. He confirmed everything that I was feeling and studying was right,” Cortes said.
He read Singer’s book, “Let’s Get Biblical” and got in touch with him to tell him all that he had been feeling. That was when he decided to bring his congregation on board and told them they would stop studying the Christian "New Testament."
What Cortes didn’t know is that his wife had already come to the same conclusion a couple years earlier.
Alpha Cortes had not just been along for the ride. While initially she had her “feet set solidly against this” world of Messianic Judaism, she let her husband’s zealousness convince her. She loved him and her marriage and didn’t want to risk losing it, so she “took baby steps,” and as she evolved, “misconceptions melted away,” she said.
Because the creator loved the people of Israel, so did she.
“I love my walk in this faith, I want to grow and the more I studied the more I realized Jesus was not the Messiah,” she said.
She put her Christian "New Testament" away and stopped teaching adult classes. She focused on the kids and Tanakh.
“I waited two years for my husband to find me where I am and find it for himself,” she said.
When he told her about Singer and their discussion, she told him through tears that she had felt this already to be true.
She believes her theological change was divinely inspired to take place first so that her husband would not have to struggle to get her on board, as he had years ago, especially at a time when he would need her support. Her husband confirmed that he could not have survived the last year without it.
Their two adult children, who were both raised as Messianic Jews, are interested in their parents’ decision to convert. One is considering the move himself while the other has stepped back completely from religion. Their 11-year-old son has already clicked with Ivory and claims Green as his rabbi.
Rabbis serve both congregations and communities, and Green said he can be their rabbi because they needed one.
However, given “the acceptance they have found with me and with our congregational family, to an extent I suppose I am their rabbi, but I don’t think I’m the only one,” Green added.
Cortes decided to keep the name Foundation of the Word. This way they can keep the acronym. But they did remove the words “outreach ministry.” He can see a future where he enrolls in rabbinical school but that is down the road. His focus now is on the community before him and people leaving the church. That’s why he doesn’t intend for the learning center to be a synagogue. He considers it a Jewish learning platform, somewhere that people don’t feel intimidated.
“A learning center is more relaxed and welcoming to a gentile community that is seeking Judaism. I have an open-door, come-as-you-are policy for people who are on their walk to Judaism but at different levels,” Cortes said.
While Green was in Show Low, he met people who are just starting their conversion process and others who are considering it.
They asked him about their journey, about different Jewish practices and his expectations, but they also had the same kind of questions that he gets from families at Or Tzion: What’s the bar mitzvah process? Can my child be tutored on Zoom?
Some Jews believe they have to choose between bringing Jews who are unaffiliated or on the periphery back into the community and welcoming people on the outside, he said.
“But Judaism is so rich and wonderful I want to share it with anyone that wants to learn from it. Moreover, folks who convert to Judaism tend to be among the most active participants in Jewish life, because they’ve taken this time in their lives to expose themselves to the richness of everything Judaism has to offer,” he said. JN
To learn more, visit thefotw.org.