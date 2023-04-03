Rise Stillman was 14 when she was transported to Auschwitz in April 1944, a day after Passover ended.
“I recall seeing a train that was so long, and I had no idea where we were going. There were Hungarian and German soldiers shouting, screaming and pushing us into cattle cars. There must have been about 70 people in each car and there was hardly any space — it was horrible. I recall once they shut the doors, I was just in shock. Then darkness set in and the only light we had was the little vents at the top of the car,” she told Jewish News.
The trip took three nights, it was hot and there were no sanitary facilities, only a couple of buckets to use as a toilet. The train stopped periodically, picking up more Jews from other ghettos. People would yell out of the vents, pleading for water but the guards either ignored them or threw a bucket of water in their faces.
She remembers the stench and the sounds of people crying, soldiers shouting and dogs barking.
“We were complaining on the train how horrible the conditions were but we never had an idea that an even worse fate was waiting,” she recalled.
After being hurried off the train into one of the infamous selection lines, she was “one of the lucky ones,” chosen to work, tattooed and given a uniform dress, one she would wear the rest of the war. Supper was a piece of bread and broth. In the barracks, she slept on a very thin layer of straw, without a pillow or blanket.
“The sanitary conditions were horrible. We didn’t even have a piece of soap or a towel to wash and dry your face.”
She wondered about the smoke and flames she saw not far off. After asking a few times, she received the shocking response: “That’s where they’re burning your families.”
Every morning she and the others at the camp were woken at dawn and lined up to be counted. Often they discovered that someone had died in the night, and she remembers on multiple occasions seeing bodies stuck to the electric fence that the Jewish workers would have to take down.
Her job was doing hard physical labor, digging trenches outside of Krakow. Her group didn’t dare pause in their work as it risked being struck by a rifle.
She repeatedly was subjected to the selection line and watched as the weaker and sicker workers were removed and never seen again.
“Hunger was our constant companion. We had to work all day with only a piece of bread and some thin soup at night; breakfast consisted of black coffee,” she said.
In early October, she and some others were moved to Bergen-Belsen in Germany and worked in nearby potato fields.
“One of the reasons I survived was because I was still strong enough to work. I might make a friend and try to be close to someone, but the next day I would lose them when they were taken out of the selection line,” she said.
One day, a man was repairing a roof on a nearby barn, singing as he worked. A girl working beside her reminded her it was Yom Kippur; the man was singing the Kol Nidre.
Other days were far worse. She remembers seeing a worker beaten to death for eating two small potatoes from the field.
“They forced us to watch, and after he stopped moving, a guard walked up and shot him with a pistol. I still hear that shot,” she said.
Not long after that incident, she was moved again to Brunswick, Germany, where she was housed in a horse barn for the rest of the winter.
Every morning there were five or six bodies of those who had died from starvation or exposure to freezing temperatures.
She experienced one small act of kindness when a woman, who was leaving her house after it was bombed, laid down a pair of stockings and motioned to her to take them.
The next move was to an ammunition factory where she worked during the night.
“We were all very weak and sick. I remember one girl lost her sanity completely and just walked around singing and talking and a guard kept on hitting her until they finally took her away,” she said.
It was then 1945, and she was moved for the last time. She remembers briefly being let out of the cattle car into a field surrounded by guards and guns. A man pulled up on a motorcycle and handed the leader a document and they were hustled back on the train and taken to Hamburg, where she and a few remaining Jews discovered the war was over. If not for that last-minute reprieve, she knows that she would have been shot in that field.
Stillman is one of six children; her older brother was liberated from Mauthausen in Austria and another brother and sister survived by hiding in Budapest, but her other siblings and parents perished.
By and large, she does not share her story publicly. However, on April 16 at Congregation Beth Israel in Scottsdale, she will recount some of these harrowing memories during the Phoenix Holocaust Association’s (PHA) Yom HaShoah Commemoration 2023, honoring the six million murdered Jews and those who survived.
Participating is very important to Stillman, who values the power it has to expose many people, especially younger generations, to the Holocaust.
“It honors the memory of all those millions of people who aren’t with us and keeps their memory alive. The Holocaust is something that should never be forgotten. Unfortunately, there are still so many people denying it and it’s one of the most horrific things that ever happened,” she said.
This year, PHA is also marking the day with what it hopes will become a new and important tradition. Every synagogue and Jewish organization in Greater Phoenix has been invited to take part. Participants include Anti-Defamation League Arizona, Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix, Arizona Jewish Historical Society, Hillel at Arizona State University, Beth El Congregation, the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix, Congregation Kehillah, Congregation Or Tzion, Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley, Temple Kol Ami, Temple Solel, Temple Chai, Congregation Beth Israel and ASU Genocide Awareness Week.
“We really want this to be community wide,” said Sheryl Bronkesh, president of PHA. “The response has been pretty darn good.” She hopes that the list of synagogues and organizations joining will grow each year.
For years, Bronkesh, whose parents both survived the Holocaust, saw PHA as their organization, and though she honored Yom HaShoah with them every year, she did nothing else, she said. “But when they needed this next generation to step up, I stepped up,” and in continuing to expand the event — even keeping it alive virtually for the last three years of the COVID-19 pandemic — she honors her parents and all the survivors.
The most meaningful part of the day is seeing the survivors, holding their candles, in procession and sitting together, and each year “there are fewer and fewer. When my parents first moved here, there were more than 100 survivors; now we have our fingers crossed that we might have 25 to 30,” she said.
Eva Flaster, PHA member and chair of the event, is also a daughter of two survivors and lost much of her family in the Holocaust. This annual event is about respecting and honoring all that her parents, victims of torture, did for her.
“People need to understand what happened to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again, and the only way to make people understand is to tell the story,” she said.
The other change to this year’s program is the addition of two concurrent opening discussions before the main candle-lighting ceremony. Loyola Marymount University professor Margarete Myers Feinstein will tell the story of life after liberation in “Close Quarters: Victims and Perpetrators Sharing the Kitchen in Postwar Germany,” while Anthony Fusco, Arizona Jewish Historical Society’s education coordinator, will speak with several local survivors, including Stillman, in “Making an Emotional Connection to the Holocaust: Reflections of Local Survivors.”
Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez and Christine Harthun will receive Shofar Zakhor Awards, recognizing those who educate the community about the Holocaust. Hernandez was instrumental in the 2021 passage of HB 2241, legislation mandating Holocaust and genocide education in state schools. Harthun is an arts education coordinator at Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, who has spent years connecting Holocaust survivors to classrooms across Greater Phoenix with the Hope Chest program, a curriculum and set of teaching resources designed to immerse students in local Holocaust survivor Oskar Knoblauch’s memoir.
“Working with Oskar and observing the success of Hope Chest as a tool to educate students about the Holocaust, build empathy and combat antisemitism has truly been the most rewarding endeavor, both professionally and personally. I never imagined that our work would result in recognition such as this,” Harthun told Jewish News. JN
For more information, visit phxha.com.
