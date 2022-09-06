Long-time members of Beth El Phoenix — at least those who attended before 1985 — will be greeted with a familiar face at the bimah during this year’s High Holidays. Rabbi Reuven Taff, Beth El’s cantor from 1974 to 1985, will be reprising his old role after leaving to become a rabbi 37 years ago.
Linda Barzilai, a congregant since 1980, couldn’t be happier to see him again. She remembered Taff as a veritable pied piper during his years at Beth El.
“Every Jewish child followed him and followed his example and it was an extraordinary time at Beth El because the families were all so thrilled about connecting to our cantor’s whole family,” she said.
The surprising chain of events leading to his temporary return to Beth El now seems like it was kismet.
Taff, who retired in 2020 after 25 years as the rabbi of Mosaic Law Congregation in Sacramento, Calif., served during last year’s High Holidays as both rabbi and cantor for a Little Rock, Ark. synagogue that had neither. He found his time there meaningful and fun. Being able to serve disparate communities for a short time appealed to him, so he decided to search for more congregations that could use his assistance in one of the busiest Jewish seasons.
His email pitch informed various congregations that he could serve as a temporary rabbi, a cantor or both.
Meanwhile, Beth El has gone without a full-time cantor since the resignation of Cantor Jonathan Angress in March, and Beth El’s board decided to keep the position open this year, bringing in temporary help when necessary, said Alicia Moskowitz, the executive director. “We wanted to do something special for the High Holidays,” so the synagogue invited applications, hoping to find someone who could bring something special to the table.
That’s when fate intervened.
One of the synagogues Taff had reached out to was in New Hampshire. The president there recognized the rabbi’s name immediately from his youth in Phoenix, and since he needed a full-time rabbi rather than a temp, he called his father, who serves on Beth El’s search committee, all of which set up a very happy reunion on both sides.
Taff applied officially, went through the interview process and though Barzilai, co-chair of the search committee, said there had been many worthy candidates and the choice wasn’t a “slam dunk,” everything still seemed “to fall into place unbelievably — it was a unanimous vote,” she said.
Taff is excited about his return.
“It’s definitely going to be nostalgic for me, and it’s like coming home again,” he said. “I have very fond memories of Beth El, and hopefully, it’s going to be a very positive experience for me and, I hope, a positive experience for the congregation.”
Barzilai is certain it will be.
“We wanted our High Holiday experience to enrich our congregation as much as possible,” she said. “Rabbi Taff is such a deep, dedicated Jewish professional and that makes me want to work internally on my own Jewish identity and conviction. He has an energy that’s just overwhelming and motivating.”
Moskowitz said she’s heard excitement from many long-time members who are “very anxious and happy to reconnect and experience him in services again.”
The synagogue is hosting a meet-and-greet on Erev Rosh Hashanah, Sept. 25, and Moskowitz hopes to see people from across Greater Phoenix who, though they may no longer be members of Beth El, still remember him fondly.
“This is a way to connect to our past as we prepare for our future,” Moskowitz said.
As for the future of being a temporary rabbi and/or cantor, Taff said that he can see himself filling in for High Holidays across the country as long as he’s able to do it. “It’s an opportunity in retirement to stay connected and continue to grow spiritually. Just because one is retired doesn’t mean they should be stagnating,” he said. JN