Phoenix Holocaust Association and the Arizona Jewish Historical Society are expanding the availability of their Holocaust education and awareness programs beyond schools to include youth and community organizations.
Arizona’s Holocaust survivors and their descendants share their stories voluntarily through the two organizations’ joint speaker’s bureau. World War II veterans and others with experience and knowledge of the Holocaust and other genocides have also participated.
Sheryl Bronkesh, president of PHA and a second-generation survivor, believes chronicling this history is of vital importance.
“With the aging and death of survivors, the second and third generations are carrying on by telling their families’ experience,” said Bronkesh, via a press release. “The children and grandchildren of survivors tell remarkable stories of resiliency, forgiveness and reminding us that this can never happen again.”
Dr. Lawrence Bell, executive director of AZJHS, agreed.
“Our Holocaust survivor community is dedicated to bringing these educational programs to schools, youth groups, civic organizations – really anyone that is interested in learning about the Holocaust” stated Bell. “We can tailor the presentation for the audience, so the content is appropriate for students as young as 12. Having young people hear directly from a survivor or a descendant provides a powerful emotional connection to the events that is often missing in the textbooks.”
These presentations are available at no cost.
Each year, PHA and AZJHS work with the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix to present an annual conference on the Holocaust for teachers. The three organizations have a long history working together in both local and national Holocaust education.
“Our primary goal with the annual educator conference is to provide an opportunity for teachers to not only hear from survivors and descendants but have access to other valuable information and resources so that they can incorporate the Holocaust in their classrooms,” said Myra Shindler, BJE’s executive director, via a press release. “The further away we get from the actual events, the harder it will be for future generations to understand what happened.”
PHA is also currently seeking interns to assist in its education efforts.
Applicants must be 18, have a high school degree and live in Greater Phoenix. JN
For more information and to schedule a speaker for your organization, please visit phxha.com/speakers-bureau/.
For more information about this the PHA internship, visit phxha.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/PHA-Intern-post.pdf
