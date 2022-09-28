Running, tripping over dead bodies and an overwhelming sense of fear are the things that Marion Weinzweig remembers most from her childhood in Poland. She was one of only a few family members to survive the Holocaust.
She recounted those painful memories and her story of survival to about 200 people at the Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday, Sept. 22, in “Living Through the Holocaust,” a talk sponsored by the Jewish Lawyers’ Association (JLA) and hosted by the Arizona Court of Appeals.
David D. Weinzweig, her son and the only Jewish judge on the Arizona Court of Appeals, proudly introduced his mother, calling her “a true survivor imbued with courage and grace, grit and gumption, virtue and intellect.
“All I am is from her,” he said.
A majority of Arizona Supreme Court and Court of Appeal justices were in attendance, along with lawyers, law students and community members.
Marion, a slight and elegant woman, opened her talk by impressing upon her audience the importance of learning Holocaust history and the dangers of antisemitism. She spoke of the rise in antisemitic incidents in the country and the prevalence of Jewish victims in religiously motivated hate crimes.
“The plague of antisemitism is more contagious today than at any time since the Holocaust, where 90% of Poland’s three million Jews were murdered,” she said.
Her voice was soft but steady, and though she had to stop several times to sip water during her hour-long talk — saying she was nervous because she is not a professional speaker — she never wavered in the clarity of her tale.
She did tear up one time, however. That moment came when she spoke of her family’s decision to hide her with a Catholic family, the Ropelewskas, in her hometown of Opatów, Poland, early in 1942.
“My aunt told me that my mother was just so crazy about me,” she said. Before letting her little girl go, she said, “my mother just kept hugging and kissing me and holding me.
“My father took me up to the carriage and my mother stood back crying,” she said. “That was the last time I saw my mother and that was the beginning of the darkest period of my life.”
Marion described how her father and his siblings found a way out of the ghetto to find work, ending up as slave laborers at an ammunition factory in Starachowice, a nearby town. Her mother, who had stayed behind with her father’s parents, was in the Opatów ghetto on Oct. 20, 1942, when it was liquidated. Those who weren’t killed at once were sent to Treblinka, a death camp.
Marion’s mother was 25 when she was murdered by the Nazis. No one on that side of her family survived.
“I really was supposed to be in Treblinka with them, but I am with you here today through the unselfishness of my parents who gave me away,” Marion said.
However, she explained, she didn’t remain long with the Ropelewskas. The neighbors were suspicious of her presence and the Nazis investigated the family, who became too scared to keep her after that. They sent the little girl off with a driver, who left her by the side of a road near a convent. Nuns took her in and baptized her.
Then the convent was destroyed by errant bombs and Marion recalled her fear as the nuns gathered the children together. She ran from the place and so began a very harrowing period of time she chose not to share in detail. Eventually, she ended up at another convent before the war ended. After much difficulty and expense, her father was able to find and retrieve her.
Once they were reunited with her father’s siblings, they lived together as displaced persons until 1948, when they emigrated to Canada. Even there Marion had a difficult life, moving from her father’s home to foster care and finally moving in with her aunt and uncle.
She said that growing up around survivors was difficult. The adults all told her how lucky she was that she was a child and survived. But she felt angry and confused and received no help for her mental anguish.
“I was a tortured soul going day by day,” she said. “Only now, in my old age, am I starting to deal with it.”
Marion was only 4 years old when the war ended, but she spent years piecing together what had happened to her and her family. Some of the details came from her own memory, some from what her few surviving family members told her and the rest came from the help of a private investigator she hired as an adult. She was determined to recover what she could of her childhood.
The investigator found letters and documents from her parents, and Marion was able to talk to, and even meet in person, some of the people who had played a large role in her first years, including the driver who left her at the convent and some of the nuns.
She was relentless in discovering a past that she could share with her children.
“I wanted to give them my life so they would know things that I didn’t know,” she said.
After years of trying to find out every piece of information that still existed, she hired a Polish assistant and took her children with her as she “stormed city hall,” she said. She finally saw her own birth certificate. “At the age of 70, I found out that my real birthday was actually eight months earlier than my father told me.”
Marion’s talk weaved her personal history with the larger historical context of Germany’s invasion of Poland, the situation of Jews on the ground and the Holocaust. She said she wanted to give people enough examples that they could understand viscerally what that world had been like.
She mentioned the Wannsee Conference, where the Final Solution was decided. Knowing her listeners were made up mostly of lawyers, she pointed out that a majority of the participants at Wannsee had also been lawyers.
Looking out at her audience, she took a beat, and said, “Interesting.”
She ended her talk by exhorting her listeners to be vigilant and “to speak up when we see signs of hatred and discrimination — and that’s both from the left and the right because antisemitism does not have a party.”
Nina Targovnik, a member of JLA, said this event was organized after the group hosted her at Arizona State University’s law school in April during Genocide Awareness Week.
JLA is an all-volunteer group that does not charge dues and provides Jewish learning sessions for its members.
Targovnik said the event was “awesome.” It was well attended, “with an audience that doesn’t necessarily get to hear a story like this, a very powerful and timely story.”
Vanessa Kubota, a member of JLA’s board who was instrumental in organizing the event, said she was inspired to see so many venerable justices there. “It shows their dedication to ensuring the truth of this heinous event be told,” she said.
“It’s important to my heritage and ancestors to stand up to hatred and antisemitism,” she said. As someone who has acted as an interpreter for many refugees seeking asylum, she has a keen interest in human rights and shining a light on crimes against humanity.
Marion shares her story with many people these days and has written a book, “Lonely Chameleon: Memoir of a Child Holocaust Survivor.” But the first time she told her story publicly was when she was visiting Dachau with her daughter. The two listened in as the English-speaking tour guide told a group of tourists that none of the children survived; her daughter pushed her to speak out.
Marion raised her hand and said, “I’m alive,” and spoke to the group extemporaneously.
“I came out of the closet then,” she said. “I’m telling you who I am.” JN