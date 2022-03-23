Locally, Hillel Jewish Student Center at Arizona State University aims to enrich the lives of Jewish undergraduate and graduate students so they may enrich Jewish people all over the world. The ASU chapter offers diverse communal opportunities where students learn innovative ways to do Jewish, be Jewish and learn Jewish.
According to Debbie Yunker Kail, executive director of Hillel at ASU, they hope to encourage Jewish communal involvement and leadership in Phoenix and beyond.
“In our classes, events, trips and conversations, we instill a love of Judaism and a faith that there is always more to uncover in our Jewish tradition. We are committed to Judaism as a journey; there is no endpoint – only evolution – as we work with students to uncover layer after layer of knowledge available,” said Yunker Kail.
Last month, Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, visited the Tempe campus from Washington, DC. It was his first visit to Arizona as campus travels are just picking up post-pandemic. Hillel International is attuned to the evolving needs of current college students and diligently works to meet the moment through financial and programmatic support to local Hillels.
In 2019, Hillel at ASU received a grant of $390,000 over four years. That grant allowed them to grow staff and match that growth in student engagement. In addition, they were able to hire a campus rabbi, Rabbi Suzy Stone. Since beginning her role in 2019, Stone has helped countless students with pastoral needs, taught hundreds of students in several different classes, facilitated growth in Jewish life and social action/civic engagement within student leadership and built new partnerships across ASU’s administration and diverse student community.
Now, Hillel at ASU is celebrating a new grant from Hillel International: nearly $200,000. This new grant will allow even more hires, as they surpass their pre-pandemic student engagement numbers.
“Like many Hillels, COVID interrupted our growth plans. With this generous funding, we can accelerate our initiatives by staffing more positions. We are ready to take more steps to sustain our growth and build upon it,” said Yunker Kail.
More than any program, what students say is unique about Hillel at ASU is its focus on understanding, caring for, nurturing and knowing each student as an individual. This includes picking students up when their cars break down, visiting them and sending care packages when students are sick, helping students find jobs and internships and simply being a call or text away when students need support.
“In a place where 85% of students come from a low or medium Jewish background, Hillel is one of their last chances for Jewish connection. We will not rest until we have tried every strategy we can develop and afford,” said Yunker Kail.
With 3,500 Jewish students across four metro campuses, it is their goal to have multiple engagement staff. After using the early years of the grant to build their senior team and organizational infrastructure, they are ready to make additional hires and impact Jewish students like never before.
“We will know we have succeeded when we watch alumni take their ASU Hillel experiences out into the world and continue to find their place in the Jewish people, even as they and American Judaism both evolve,” said Yunker Kail.
And as the world sees conflict in Ukraine, Hillel continues its worldwide mission to serve as support. The Russia-Ukraine situation was unfolding during Lehman’s visit and the ASU team was so grateful he was able to be with the Arizona community as he simultaneously provided support to Hillel professionals in Ukraine.
“At this critical time, it’s especially essential for Hillel to be there for students. Students are feeling isolated and their traditional community structures are breaking down. Hillel at ASU is a thriving and vibrant community, and we strive to foster our community like family,” said Yunker Kail. JN
For more information, visit hillelasu.org.
Nadine Bubeck is an author and freelance writer living in Scottsdale.