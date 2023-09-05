It’s that time of year again: Rosh Hashanah is just around the corner and Jewish News wants to provide a few of the options for High Holiday services. While this is not a complete list, here’s a roundup of this year’s services, study sessions and more. Before you go, visit the synagogue’s website for more complete information. Also, visit JewishPhoenix.com for additional High Holiday resources.
EAST VALLEY
Chabad of the East Valley
High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadcenter.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Evening Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m.
Tashlich and Shofar Blowing in the Park: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Day 2 Evening Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:10 p.m. services followed by a buffet
Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert
High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit jewishgilbert.com.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Tashlich: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Power Ranch Community
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:15 p.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:56p.m. services followed by a buffet
Chabad Jewish Center of Mesa
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at Chabad of Mesa. Yom Kippur services will be held at the Holiday Inn at 1600 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa. High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadmesa.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
Shofar Blowing: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:45 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:45 a.m.
Tashlich: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
Kol Nidre Service: Sunday, Sept. 24 at
6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:30 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:56p.m. services followed by a buffet
Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation
For more information, visit sunlakesjewishcongregation.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at Cottonwood Country Club. Reservations required.
Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley
For more information, visit tbsev.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.
Tashlich: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.
Neilah: Monday Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Temple Emanuel of Tempe
High Holiday services (in person and virtual) will take place at Dayspring United Methodist Church, 1365 E. Elliot Road, Tempe unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit emanueloftempe.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10:15 a.m.
Tashlich: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. at ASU Research Park
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Emanuel
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10:15 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:45 p.m.
Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:45 p.m.
PHOENIX
Beth Ami Temple
All High Holiday services will be held at Gloria Christi Federated Church. For more information, visit bethamitemple.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25, 3 p.m.
Beth El Phoenix
High Holiday in-person and virtual services. For more information, visit
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 5:45 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.
Shofar Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Tashlich and Shofar Blowing: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. (in person at 35 W. Dunlap Ave.)
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor : Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:15 p.m.
Chabad of North Phoenix
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at Chabad Lubavitch of North Phoenix, Yom Kippur services will be held at Cambria Hotel, 4425 E. Irma Lane, Phoenix. All are welcome, no reservations required. For more information, visit ourjewishcenter.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:15 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m..
Shofar Blowing and Family Prayers: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:58 p.m.
Chabad of Paradise Valley & Arcadia
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at the Kiva of Paradise Valley, 6911 E. McDonald Drive. Yom Kippur services will be held at the Embassy Suites, 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway S., Phoenix. High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit jewishparadisevalley.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:15 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:30 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:15 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:57 p.m.
Chabad of Phoenix
All are welcome, no reservations required. For more information, visit chabadaz.com
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:15 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Mincha: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6:15 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Shofar in the Park and Tashlich: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at Granada Park Lower Lake.
Mincha: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at at 6:15 p.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:45 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:45 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:58 p.m.
Temple Chai
Registration and tickets are required for all services. For more information, visit templechai.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m.
SCOTTSDALE/NORTHEAST VALLEY
Chabad of Scottsdale
High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are appreciated. For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadofscottsdale.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:15 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. in the park (contact office for location)
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 11230 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:45 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:57 p.m.
Congregation Beth Israel
Services held at Congregation Beth Israel (noted as CBI) or Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix. For tickets, reservations and more information, visit cbiaz.org/schedule-and-registration/.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10:15 a.m.
Tashlich: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4:45 p.m. at Chapparal Park.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at CBI
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at at 7 p.m
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at at 10 a.m
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at at 4:45 p.m. at CBI
Neilah and Havdalah: Monday, Sept. 25 at at 5:30 p.m. at CBI
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30p.m. at CBI
Congregation Or Tzion
High Holiday in-person and virtual services. Participants must complete a registration form online and make a Gift of the Heart commitment. For more detailed information, visit congregationortzion.org and view the digital guidebook.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Early Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Late Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:30 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m.
Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m.
Neilah, Havdalah and Shofar blowing: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:45 p.m.
Congregation Shomrei Torah
High Holiday services held at Holiday Inn Express, 7350 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale. For more information, visit cstaz.org.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m..
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:15 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m.
Shabbat Stop&Go
High Holiday services held at 6815 E. Berneil Dr., Paradise Valley. For more information, visit shabbatstopandgo.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Temple Beth Emeth of Scottsdale
For more information, visit tbescottsdale.org or call 480-941-4112.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 930 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.
Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Havdalah and Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 following services
Temple Kol Ami
High Holiday services held at Chaparral Church, 6451 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. For more information, visit templekolami.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Community Tashlich Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Roadrunner Park
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Yizkor and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m.
Temple Solel
Registration is required. For more information, visit templesolel.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m.
Tashlich: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. at Chart House, 7255 E. McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 & 8:30 p.m
Yom Kippur Day Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m.
Yizkor, Neilah, Havdalah and Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
The New Shul
All are welcome and no reservations necessary. In lieu of tickets, the synagogue asks for a donation. For more detailed information, visit thenewshul.org/days-of-awe-2023/.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8:15 a.m.
Tashlich: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:45 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 a.m.
Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.
WEST VALLEY
Beth Emeth Congregation of the West Valley
High Holiday services are free of charge. Tickets are required and available for pick up weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit bethemethaz.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.
Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Chabad of the West Valley
High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. Services held at various locations. For more information and to RSVP, visit ichabad.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service & Shofar Blowing: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m..
Kol Nidrei: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:05 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur Afternoon and Closing Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:45 p.m.
Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley
High Holiday services are open to all, but tickets are required. For more information, visit tbsaz.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Service and Tashlich Potluck Picnic: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m.
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:15 p.m.
Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:15 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF
Chabad of Flagstaff
High Holiday services held at the Molly Blank Jewish Community Center, 930 W. University Ave., Flagstaff. For more information, visit jewishflagstaff.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
Tashlich: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at Francis Short Pond
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 12:30 p.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:57 p.m.
Congregation Lev Shalom
Reservations are required. For more detailed information, visit levshalomaz.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Tashlich: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. at Upper Lake Mary boat ramp
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Neilah, Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
PRESCOTT
Temple B’rith Shalom
High Holiday service held at The Event Spot., 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley For more information, visit brithshalom-az.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Tashlich: Saturday, Sept. 16, immediately following services at Fain Park Lake
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Mincha, Yizkor and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m..
SEDONA
Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley
High Holiday services available in person and virtual. For non-members, email office@jcsvv.org for tickets. For more information, visit jcsvv.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Evening Service: Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. (Zoom only)
Tashlich: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at 4 p.m. at Los Abrigados at the Creek
Kol Nidre: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Monday, Sept 25 at 10 a.m.
Yizkor and Neilah: Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
Break the Fast: Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:40 p.m. JN