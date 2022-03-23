When Temple Chai holds their annual gala on April 9, they will be honoring someone who they have never honored before, but who has been with the congregation for more than 15 years, Rabbi Bonnie Koppell.
The name of the gala and theme for the evening is “Hats Off … A Salute to Rabbi Bonnie Koppell.” The name is a play on two things that Koppell is known for: her military service and her love of hats.
Koppell became the first female rabbi to serve in the U.S. military when she was ordained in 1981 (she also was the first woman rabbi in Arizona) and went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve for 38 years and retired in 2016 with the rank of Colonel. In 2019, she was inducted into the U.S. Army Women’s Foundation Hall of Fame.
And for her love of hats? She admits she’s worn one for most of her life. “It started when I was 14 with a cowboy hat purchased in Jackson Hole and then it moved on to berets,” said Koppell. “It’s customary to cover your head in prayer and many women wear those lace head coverings, many women wear a kippah and I just found hats to be a lot more fun.”
Originally she wasn’t planning on wearing a hat for the gala, but then when she saw that the invitation was encouraging attendees to wear one, she purchased a special fascinator for the occasion.
Sheana Abrams, operations coordinator at Temple Chai, is responsible for coming up with the theme. She was talking to someone and explaining that Koppell never goes anywhere without a hat. “It identifies her,” said Abrams. “And we’ve got some surprises up our sleeve that involve that – it should be a really fun evening.”
Abrams continued, “She is a retired colonel from the Army and has been in Afghanistan and Kuwait – and did this in addition to being a rabbi. She’s received many awards over the years and has contributed a lot to society and the community at large. She’s pretty amazing.”
Abrams said that the timing was right to honor Koppell. This past year, Temple Chai has experienced many changes. The senior rabbi, Mari Chernow, who had been with the congregation for 18 years moved to California. They also sold their property and are renting it back for the next two to three years. Koppell has been acting interim senior rabbi since Chernow’s departure.
“A lot of things have been changing and Rabbi Koppell has been here for 15-plus years and we had not recognized her service to the temple,” said Abrams. “This seemed like a good time to bring our community together to have a little bit of calm and normalcy in the midst of COVID-19 and everything else that has been going on. We have a new senior rabbi starting July 1, so we wanted to make sure that we had done this before that happened.”
Temple Chai selected Rabbi Emily Segal as their new senior rabbi. She is currently serving as rabbi of Aspen Jewish Congregation in Aspen, Colo. Before Colorado, Segal served as associate rabbi at Temple Jeremiah in suburban Chicago where she provided leadership to a 900-member congregation.
In addition to being the interim senior rabbi, Koppell is also the director of The Deutsch Family Shalom Center at the temple, a resource center that handles outreach, life-cycle events and support groups for the community.
David Weiner, executive board president at Temple Chai, has known Koppell the entire time she has been with the synagogue.
“She’s been with me through some life-cycle events and it’s nice to be able to say ‘thank you’ publicly and honor her for everything she has done for my family,” said Weiner.
He explained when it came time to consider names of who should be honored at this year’s gala, it was a short discussion among the board members.
“She has done an unbelievable job of keeping everybody together, keeping us focused and on point,” said Weiner. “Even if we didn’t have the transition, she would definitely be the one worthy of it.”
He continued, “She’s just fantastic, you know, when it comes to teaching, being at the bimah, engaging people, pastoral care, her compassion – we’re just lucky to have her.”
Koppell said that she is “very humbled” by the honor and excited that her family members that live out of town will be coming in for the occasion. “We’re still just putting our toe into being able to get back together, share food together and celebrate. I think it’s going to be great fun for the congregation.” JN
