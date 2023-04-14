The loss of a loved one is always a traumatic experience. According to the National Library of Medicine, the few studies that have compared responses to different types of losses have found that the death of a child is followed by a more intense grief than the death of a spouse or a parent.
Susan Charney, a licensed psychotherapist, has experienced this type of loss twice.
The first time was 40 years ago, when she lost a full-term baby and the second time was the death of her son Jeremy on April 9, 2022.
On the first and third Wednesday of each month via Zoom, Charney facilitates the “Finding Strength After the Loss of an Adult Child” support group through Temple Solel in Paradise Valley.
“We know that when people are in mourning, they can feel very alone,” said Rabbi Debbie Stiel, associate rabbi at Temple Solel. “This group provides a community of people who have shared in this heart-breaking experience of losing an adult child. From that common experience, they are able to support each other and share their thoughts and feelings.”
When Charney first returned to work at North Shore University Hospital in New York after the loss of the baby 40 years ago, a coworker asked her if there was anything she could do for her. “I said I need a group; I need to see that other people are struggling in the same way we are,” she said. “The next thing you know, she turns around to me and asks, ‘Would you be willing to run it?’” Charney was currently in school for her master’s degree in social work, so she agreed to start the group.
In the early 1990s, after moving to Arizona with her husband, Steven, a doctor, and twin sons Jeremy and Darren, Charney started running support groups for divorcees and the recently widowed at Temple Solel. She also ran various support groups at Temple Chai’s Shalom Center in Phoenix.
Charney, along with a couple of others, also started the Arizona chapter of Jewish Alcoholics, Chemically Dependent Persons and Significant Others (JACS). “That started like a tiny little nothing and it built up over time,” she said. One of the reasons for the group’s success, Charney believes, is it’s for the alcoholics and addicts, as well as their families and friends. JACS still meets weekly at the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale.
After Jeremy’s death, Charney tried to find an online support group but quickly became disillusioned.
“The grief groups online, they’re terrible in the sense that they really need to be professionally run,” she said. “It’s such a sensitive subject and there are sensitive things that come out.” After witnessing some insensitive comments made to others, she decided not to return.
After that experience, Charney approached Temple Solel with the idea of facilitating a grief support group for those who had lost an adult child. She wanted to form a Jewish support group hoping to connect people in the community and to make it relatable.
“You don’t want to start explaining why you eat matzah in March to somebody who has never seen it before,” she said. “You don’t want to explain your shtick because you really have to get down to the bottom wire — that’s why you’re there.”
“Susan provides gentle guidance and a therapeutic perspective for the attendees,” said Stiel. “Our Jewish tradition wisely teaches us the importance of having a community with whom to mourn, and we hope that this group will be helpful to many people who are feeling the absence of an adult child in their life.”
Charney offers suggestions for topics and makes sure to engage everyone. “I always tell everyone at the beginning of the session, ‘Everybody has something to say that’s important. So, if I ever cut you off, it’s not what you’re saying isn’t important; it’s because I want to give everyone a chance.’”
She also explained that she must measure out what needs to happen and what doesn’t throughout the hour-long sessions, allowing for 15 minutes at the end for comments and questions. She said that sometimes people “like to run away from it” and talk about movies or television shows, but then she guides the group back to the main topic.
She refrains from sharing too much of her own story because then she feels it becomes a burden for the group to make sure that she is OK but her experiences also allow her a unique perspective.
“I’m there to facilitate; I totally hear everything they’re saying — and I feel it, too,” said Charney. “The difference is because I am the therapist and I am running the group, I get to present topics that are very delicate — that aren’t for the world to see.”
Even though she is the facilitator and not a participant, she still gets something from the group.
“You always say, ‘Why did he die? He didn’t have a life yet,’ and all that,” said Charney. “Then when you do something like this, it’s like saying, ‘OK, I’m bringing him back in a different way,’ where it can make a difference. I’m doing something that he couldn’t do.” JN
For more information, visit templesolel.org or contact Susan Charney at 602-565-5666.