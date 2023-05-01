A makeshift shuk lined the far side of the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus’ parking lot on Sunday afternoon, serving as the entrance for the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center’s community-wide celebration of Israel’s 75th birthday. A multitude of Israeli flags and vendors selling Jewish or Jewish-inspired merchandise, everything from jewelry and clothing to arts and crafts, was just the first taste of what was in store for all who attended.
Approximately 2,000 people shrugged off the afternoon heat — the temperature hovered around 100 degrees, making it the hottest day of the year thus far — and came out to hear live music, play games, jump in bounce houses and discover all that Greater Phoenix’s Jewish community has to offer.
Early on, a community youth choir, made up of kids from Congregation Beth Tefillah (CBT), Congregation Or Tzion, Pardes Jewish Day School, Temple Kol Ami, Temple Chai and The New Shul and led by Temple Chai Cantor Ross Wolman, sang “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem.
“Israel is a promised gift and it is our home, our place, and today we are here cherishing the gift of Israel,” Hebrew High Principal Rabbi Aviva Funke told the crowd before the kids sang on the stage where an hour later the Little Chef Klezmer Band performed.
Temple Chai singer Layla Raizer, who is 10 but happily anticipating her 11th birthday in 10 days, said she normally likes to sing by herself but also loves singing in the choir.
“I really love singing Taylor Swift songs, but Hatikvah is good too,” she said.
CBT singer Audrey Allen, 10, said she also likes singing. She is getting ready to star in Pardes’ musical “Matilda” on Wednesday, where she will play the title role.
Her mother, Shelly Allen, said it was nice to be able to gather as a community after COVID.
“It’s good to be together again — even if it might have been more pleasant earlier in the day,” she laughed.
She especially enjoyed looking through the shuk and seeing the live camel. James, a 40-year-old camel who was brought by Carter’s Farm Mobile Petting Zoo and Ponies, is fully retired but his presence provided a little Israeli ambience. Though James no longer offers rides, he welcomed much petting by the kids and was the star of a number of selfies and family photos.
Another way to entice families to visit as many of the organizations’ tables set up across Pardes’ activity field as they could, were paper passports handed to kids as they entered the shuk. Each passport had space for multiple stamps that the nearly 50 Jewish organizations could fill. When kids approached tables looking for stamps, parents could follow behind and meet organization representatives and take information about each.
Organizations also had more than colorful stamps and informational brochures at their tables. Most offered kosher candy, coloring sheets and crayons or something else to entertain the kids while the adults chatted and schmoozed.
PJ Library passed out paper cat masks for kids to decorate with colorful stickers and offered dozens of PJ Library books for kids to choose from and take home. Phoenix’s CTeen chapter of the Chabad Teen Network handed out nuts and bananas, encouraging people to make Israeli acai bowls, joked Director Rabbi Tzvi Rimler. The Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix, which helped support the celebration, passed out sheets with illustrated step-by-step instructions on how to tie shoelaces into the shape of a Star of David.
Olami at Arizona State University set up a game of “‘Jew’Pardy,” which was broken down into various categories testing kids’ level of knowledge about Israel. The difficulty of the questions increased with the age of the player. Risa Brumer, one of Olami’s leaders, gave several hints to the younger kids who wanted to try their hand.
“We’re about Jewish education and everyone’s learning,” she told Jewish News.
Jewish National Fund of Arizona promoted opportunities for teenagers to attend its Alexander Muss High School in Israel. Chaparral High School junior Jordan Floyd greeted people and told them of her experience attending the school the first semester of the 2022-23 school year; she returned to Scottsdale at the end of 2022.
She had never heard of Alexander Muss until she was returning from her bat mitzvah trip to Israel in eighth grade and a flight attendant told her about the school. Ironically, this didn’t happen on an El Al flight but on the second leg of her American Airlines flight that departed from Prague. Floyd determined then that she would try to attend the school at some point in high school, and she did.
“I found a Jewish community made up of people from all over the world at Alexander Muss,” she said.
The Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix (BJE) also had some educational materials to give away. The shelves next to its table had a plethora of books on every imaginable topic on the State of Israel and were free to anyone who wanted to take one. There were also Hebrew books for people studying the language and topographical maps for kids to fill in with a host of glittery and reflective stickers of various shapes and colors, “to show the diversity of the land,” Funke said.
BJE also raffled off a painting of Jerusalem done by an artist who takes Hebrew language classes offered by the organization. Raffle tickets were sold for $5 and the money went to support BJE’s CAREaVAN youth philanthropy trip in June.
Jewish Family & Children’s Services offered some Israeli education as well, with a little archeological dig at its table so that kids could dig into some sand and find the different types of fossils that have been discovered under various Israeli cities.
Rabbi Gavriel Goetz, the head of school for Yeshiva High School of Arizona, bragged that his table was literally “the coolest” for offering Otter Pops to those who stopped by. Many a hot visitor was visibly relieved to get the cold treat, perhaps proving his joke correct.
Phoenix Hebrew Academy (PHA) set up a miniature version of a photo booth for families, the background for which was a drawing of an Israeli flag made by the preschool students. After a few minutes, the photo strips were ready to be picked up and carried home as a memento.
“A printed picture is almost like a museum relic in this day and age,” said Rabbi Barach Harris, PHA’s head of school, as he passed them out.
Ashira Rosen, whose two children attend PHA, moved to the area from Michigan last August. Though she has met several other parents and is joining the board of Young Israel of Scottsdale, she thought the afternoon was a wonderful opportunity to get out and “check out” all the other Jewish organizations she didn’t yet know.
“I loved getting to know everyone and also the chance to see all the local artists that brought their work so I can start supporting them,” said Rosen.
Several organizations generally appeal to an older cohort of people, but they found ways to attract the younger visitors with more than passport stamps.
For example, Kivel Campus of Care, a Jewish independent senior living and assisted living facility, was still filled with coloring pages, puzzles and photo cubes for the kids. Crystal Tang, a therapist and volunteer coordinator for Kivel, greeted people happily and said she was very excited and grateful to be able to interact with the community in person again after the last three years of COVID-19.
Gilat Ben-Dor, a Judaic artist and author, was thrilled to learn about the offerings of Phoenix Holocaust Association and 3G-AZ, a group of local third-generation Holocaust survivors.
“I’m the granddaughter of survivors and I loved learning that they go into schools and teach that history. We owe it to our grandparents and all those who perished in the Holocaust to live out the ‘Never again’ message,” she said. JN
