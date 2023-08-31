Chabad Jewish Center of Mesa Rabbi Laibel Blotner already knows what he will talk about in his High Holiday sermons, but he never writes it down word for word. That’s just not his style. Instead, he spends time considering what needs to be said and jots down the essential ideas he wants to convey. Thus, “the way it comes out, it comes out, and that’s always a little differently,” he said.
Some of his meanderings lately have been quite melancholy. “We live in a world of falseness, a place of pain, insecurity and inner turmoil,” he said. He delved into research on teen suicidal ideation and was shocked by “the incredible number of teens” who have contemplated ending their lives.
“We’re living in a society that has beautiful things to offer, amazing technology and comforts that you would think people would be happy with, but the opposite is true,” he said.
Yet, he’s also found something that gives him hope: “People who are part of a religious community feel better, act better and live a happier life,” he said.
That is the good news that he plans to share with his congregation in hopes that they too will find serenity in Judaism and their Jewish community.
Before Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman sat down to prepare her remarks for Congregation Kehillah’s High Holiday services in Cave Creek, she spent some time looking through what she’d written in past years. It struck her that every year there is some issue that weighs heavily on the Jewish community, usually more than one. This year is no different and the anxiety level is high, she said.
However, rather than addressing each of the world’s problems, she plans to talk about “healing things within ourselves,” she said.
“I want us to realize that we have time-tested tools in our Jewish tradition to help us navigate life when things aren’t working out like we expected,” she said.
By focusing on healing she’s not ignoring the world’s woes. But after a few years filled with a global pandemic, rising antisemitism and growing disconnection, people need time to regroup.
“With all the losses over the past years we haven’t had a chance to process and heal. I want to come together in community and feel strengthened,” she said. “We need to give people a big hug and tools to help.”
Chabad of the East Valley Rabbi Mendy Deitsch, who also has observed people’s struggles and confusion, wants his Rosh Hashanah message “to tap into our deepest resources and get back to our core,” he said.
Deitsch will focus on the idea of teshuva, or return, and the need “to return to our core, our essence.” He will tell his listeners that deep inside each of them is “a part of God,” and while that place is difficult to reach, the reward for getting there is substantial.
“Once we get there, it is empowering and liberating because we will have found who we are,” he said.
Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley Rabbi Tracee Rosen is preparing four major sermons focusing on making the case for optimism, resilience, forgiveness and joy, respectively.
“We have a theme going on here,” she quipped. “I decided to buck the trend of those who proclaim doom and gloom and make the case for looking on the bright side, the Jewish values that go along with that and how it relates to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.”
“Behold how good” is the theme for the 5784 High Holidays at Scottsdale’s Congregation Or Tzion.
“Especially in a time of so much chaos, despair and pain, it’s good to remind ourselves of our blessings and remember not to take for granted all the good that is present in our world,” Rabbi Andy Green said.
He didn’t want to give too many specifics so as not to provide spoilers, but on Yom Kippur, the 50th anniversary of Israel’s Yom Kippur War, he will highlight “how significant Israel is in our lives and in our world,” he said.
Temple Solel Rabbi John Linder will also spend some time on Yom Kippur talking about Israel with his Paradise Valley congregation, “helping the community to understand that it is no hyperbole to say that Israel, at 75 years old, is at an existential crossroads and, most importantly, what’s at stake for us as American Jews and how this moment can bring clarity to our own Jewish identities.”
Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley Rabbi Alicia Magal is preparing for the fast-approaching High Holidays by considering her community’s stories, those they tell themselves, those that stand out and those in need of retelling.
She’ll ask her congregation to reflect on the past year and identify “which stories stand out, what counts most in our vision of how we want our life to unfold and what is the accounting we must now make?”
Rabbi Jeff Glickman, who will lead High Holiday services for Yuma’s Congregation Beth HaMidbar, is a Union for Reform Judaism ambassador, assisting the nation’s small and remote congregations.
“I don’t try to make great sermons. Rather, I strive, through my sermons, to make people greater,” Glickman said. He described sermons as “a dance between speaker and listener; gardener and seedling.”
He wants to hear what’s on congregants’ minds and to do that, he’s spending time calling every member of the Yuma synagogue to listen to what they have to say. It helps him keep his sermons relevant and at the same time people feel heard.
Right now, a couple of topics are rising to the top of the list: the dangers of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and the lingering loneliness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A.I. is so dangerous, not because it is so good at mimicking humans, but because humans are so gullible. We joyfully run to things we wish were true. Judaism is the antidote,” he said, adding that synagogues are the answer for loneliness.
Temple Chai Rabbi Bonnie Koppell will also address the topic of A.I. She’ll recount the technological progress that she’s seen in her life but point out that the speed with which it unfolded alone makes A.I. exceptional, and exceptionally unnerving.
She first felt compelled to address A.I. in February and by the next month “I was in a panic that Artificial Intelligence was evolving so quickly that there was no way to say anything that wouldn’t be obsolete five minutes later.”
She experimented with ChatGPT and was both impressed and concerned.
When she considers the particular Jewish concerns that the technology raises, she thinks about intellectual honesty, privacy, truth, social justice and tikkun olam.
During one of her talks, Koppell will break down each of these concerns with her Phoenix congregation. But ultimately, she’ll ask them to “renew our dedication to be forces for good in an ever-changing world.” JN
There are many rabbis and synagogues in Greater Phoenix, and this is just a sampling. Please visit our digital 2023 Community Directory for a comprehensive guide to our local spiritual resources.