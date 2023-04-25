Red-and-white checkered tablecloths, strings of white lights and a recording of Dean Martin singing, “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore,” all helped give the playground of Pardes Jewish Day School the facade of a cozy Italian bistro, an apt setting for “The Rabbi Slurps Spaghetti,” PJ Library’s fundraiser on April 23.
The chance to cheer on nine Greater Phoenix rabbis and synagogue representatives, each racing to be the first to finish a big bowl of spaghetti, brought 175 parents and kids to the slurping spectacle. Before any pasta was served, kids warmed up by playing “pin the meatball on the spaghetti,” making various crafts from colored pasta and writing messages on big signs to cheer on whichever rabbi they hoped would win. (The prize was choosing a charitable organization to bequeath the funds raised.)
The afternoon was inspired by the 2019 PJ Library book “The Rabbi Slurps Spaghetti,” written by Leslie Kimmelman and illustrated by Sharon Davey. When Marcy Lewis, program director of PJ Library Phoenix, first read it, she knew one day she would bring the book to life.
“All the PJ Library books touch me, but certain books get into my brain. I loved this one because it shows that even though rabbis do important things, they also do laundry, go to the park and even slurp spaghetti like regular people,” Lewis said.
Temple Kol Ami Rabbi Jeremy Schneider echoed that sentiment, saying he appreciated how the book took a holistic view of the day-to-day life of a congregational rabbi. The book is told from the perspective of Lena, a young girl who is trying to ascertain all that Rabbi Max does. She recounts how he celebrates simchas, teaches Torah, volunteers and comforts those in need. But she also points out that he leaves his socks around the house, tells jokes and slurps spaghetti, something she knows because she’s his daughter.
The fact that so many rabbis were willing to put their faces into a bowl full of pasta — “without even one meatball!” — demonstrates that “we’re willing to do a lot for our families and for tzedakah,” Schneider said.
Many of the rabbis were a bit apprehensive about what they had signed up for, and Lewis admitted to keeping some of the details vague. After the contestants were seated with bowls of hot pasta and sauce on the table in front of them, Lewis asked the crowd if the rabbis should be allowed to use their hands. “No!” was the resounding answer, which meant heads and mouths would be the only utensils, just as in a pie-eating contest.
“The people spoke,” Lewis said. “That’s what a spaghetti slurping contest is: getting in there, getting messy and having fun, and it’s good for kids to see their rabbi can be cool.”
Luckily, everyone was pretty game to get pretty dirty.
Temple Chai Rabbi Bonnie Koppell, Temple Emanuel of Tempe Religious School Director Jessie Rubenstein, Congregation Beth Israel Director of Youth Education and Engagement Rachael Kaplan-VanLandingham, Schneider, Beth El Congregation Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin, Congregation Or Tzion Education Director Andre Ivory, Hebrew High Principal Rabbi Aviva Funke, Temple Solel Rabbi John Linder and Pardes Director of Jewish Life and Learning Rabbi Billy Lewkowicz accepted the challenge, put their hands behind their backs and dove in.
Linder’s strategy of turning the bowl over on his head was slightly surprising, but he was just “pushing the envelope,” he told Jewish News afterward. “Slurping is in the mind of the beholder and sometimes it’s better to wear the pasta than to digest it.”
In the end, Funke was the first to finish. She intends to give the tzedakah total of $150 to students traveling with the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix Hebrew High’s CAREaVAN in June. Every day, the crew volunteers with different organizations and the students will be able to donate the cash directly.
Dina Bedak, a Temple Emanuel congregant, came to cheer on about half of the contestants and because she’s a big fan of PJ Library. She used to make up stories for her four children when they were little but never got around to writing them down. Now, she loves reading PJ’s books filled with Jewish content to her grandchildren, especially because each book comes with suggestions for recipes, crafts and activities.
Lewis said many people love those lists on the back flap, but the front flap offers an explanation about the book’s Jewish values, holidays, historical aspects and conversation prompts, all very useful, especially to those parents not yet familiar with Judaism.
In a time when children’s books’ so-called ideologies are being called into question and sometimes outright banned by activists, Lewis feels lucky to have the “total support” of the Jewish community. She has only had “wonderful, positive and grateful” feedback about the unique books PJ Library offers.
She and Lauren Kreisberger, Pardes’ director of administration, received a grant from Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools to put on the event, which Jewish Free Loan also sponsored.
Sunday was a big success by Lewis’ standards. “Seeing the kids so happy and spreading the PJ love — that’s my success.” JN
For more information, visti phoenixcjp.org/what-we-do/pj-library.
For anyone interested in joining PJ Library’s Family Camp weekend at Prescott’s Camp Stein on Sept. 8, visit phoenixcjp.regfox.com/pj-library-family-camp.
