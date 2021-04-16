Several Greater Phoenix synagogues are welcoming new clergy and saying goodbye to others. The changes come as the world slowly returns to normal and as more synagogues begin offering in-person services.
Rabbi Dean Shapiro leaving Temple Emanuel of Tempe
Rabbi Dean Shapiro is preparing to leave Temple Emanuel of Tempe after 10 years.
“My years at Temple Emanuel have been very special. I deeply appreciate the trust the community has placed in me — to lead them, to teach them, to celebrate with them and to walk with them in dark days,” Shapiro said. “It’s been an honor to serve as the rabbi of this synagogue.”
The congregation is planning several events to celebrate his contributions to the community, including a drive-through breakfast, a special Shabbat service and a Havdalah service at South Mountain. A committee of volunteers is putting together a collection of photos, memories and messages for him. To contribute, visit tinyurl.com/3vvke42e before Monday, May 10.
Managing Director Rebecca Weinstein said the temple has no comment yet on who will be filling his shoes.
Emanuel offered some outdoor in-person socially distanced gatherings last fall, but has not repeated them since COVID cases spiked in the last few months of the year. “Right now, guided by our values and research, we have no immediate plans to reopen our building,” Weinstein said recently. “But we are continually looking at the numbers and hope that changes soon.”
Temple Beth Emeth of Scottsdale welcomes Rabbi Zari Sussman
Rabbi Zari Sussman, formerly of Congregation Or Tzion, is now leading services at Temple Beth Emeth of Scottsdale. “I am excited to meet everyone and pray in person,” Sussman said. “There is an electricity that happens when Jews pray together, a shared spirit that connects us to each other and to all the Jews who came before us.”
Beth Emeth President Clyde Hurtig said he and the board are “delighted” to have her. While he knows she is also looking for a full-time rabbinical position, “I hope to keep her as long as we can.”
Sussman’s first service at Beth Emeth of Scottsdale was Saturday, April 10, and it marked the temple’s first service since March 2020. The temple has not been offering virtual services. Those wanting to attend in-person services must be vaccinated, wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Hazzan Howard Tabaknek also recently retired from Beth Emeth. He continues to work as a prison chaplain.
Rabbi Mari Chernow leaving Temple Chai
Rabbi Mari Chernow is leaving Temple Chai after 18 years at the end of June.
Chernow is moving to Los Angeles to take a new position at Temple Israel of Hollywood. The move will be a homecoming for her. Her wife, Kara, is also a native Californian, from San Luis Obispo. The couple has three children, Melila, 8, Ezra, 6, and Lillian, 2.
“It’s very bittersweet,” Chernow said. “It’s hard for us to leave this community that we love so dearly. We are excited, but both emotions are deeply intertwined.”
Mark Feldman, Temple Chai’s president, said “we’re extremely proud to have had her and learned from her and prayed with her.” What he’ll miss most are the normal, day-to-day conversations they had.
“At the end of the day, she’s just a regular person trying to take care of herself and her family,” he said.
In May, there will be several events where Chernow can say goodbye to the Temple Chai community, including a virtual event on May 22, and a drive-thru goodbye on May 23.
Valley Beit Midrash is also hosting a free, virtual communal tribute on May 11, thanking Chernow for her 18 years of service to the community. Several area rabbis will be participating.
Cantorial Soloist Susan Colin leaving NefeshSoul
Cantorial Soloist Susan Colin left Congregation NefeshSoul in March after more than six years. “You just know when it’s time. It felt like it was time,” she said. Colin also owns oySongs, billed as the world’s leading resource for Jewish audio and sheet music. She plans to perform concerts for synagogues around the country and be an artist in residence.
NefeshSoul Rabbi Susan Schanerman said Colin connected to the congregation through her singing, her “careful mixture of Hebrew and English,” her original compositions, and her “skilled blending of traditional and contemporary melodies.”
The congregation plans to host guest rabbis, cantors and soloists “for the next few months” as it considers how to move forward. Schanerman said the synagogue has been “completely online” other than offering two Shabbat morning services last fall. It hosted its first in-person, outdoor service April 9, and has another planned for May 14. Masks are required and attendees can bring their own chairs or blankets. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.