On the last two days of Passover, a gruesome anti-abortion display featuring Holocaust victims appeared on the campus mall of the University of Arizona in Tucson. The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform, an anti-abortion rights organization that carries its display filled with images from genocides and lynchings to college campuses across the nation, was invited to set up shop by College Republicans United, a student group.
University of Arizona Hillel’s office was closed for the holiday but Jessica Emerson McCormick, Hillel’s executive director, received a call about the display early Wednesday morning. Within 20 minutes of that phone call, she sent the first of several emails to university administration officials asking for clarification about the display.
“In the intervening hours, I had many more student complaints; there was a non-stop flood of students feeling extremely traumatized,” she told Jewish News.
Some of the students reaching out were not Jewish. The display had images not only from the Holocaust but also from the Cambodian and Rwandan genocides, as well as lynchings of Black people.
After hearing from angry and frustrated students, including some who reported being assailed with verbal abuse, including use of the N-word, by those working at the display, and receiving very little response from the administration, Hillel released a statement on Instagram Wednesday.
“UArizona Hillel condemns in the strongest possible terms the hateful, racist, antisemitic, and horrifying anti abortion display on the Mall today…First and foremost we are sorry for the students and staff members that had to experience the hate directly, especially those who interacted with people working the display and had to hear hate speech including, but not limited to violent slurs. We are so sorry and sad for our entire Wildcat community,” it read.
While McCormick agrees that freedom of speech is essential on a college campus, she’s disappointed that the university isn’t completely forthcoming on why such an offensive display was allowed back a second day, especially after reports and videos of people associated with the display using hate speech.
“I feel strongly that if Hillel reserved a two-day action on the mall and the first day I was, god forbid, using racial slurs, I would not be out there the second day. Rightfully. I want to better understand the limits of protected speech on campus,” she said.
Hillel’s Instagram message also invited students to join in a protest of the display the following day. By Thursday at midday, hundreds of students, Hillel and otherwise, gathered at the campus mall. Thursday night, at Hillel’s pre-planned pizza party marking the end of Passover, McCormick added a letter-writing campaign component to give students a peaceful direction for their ire. Fifty students came to the multi-faith event, wrote letters and ate pizza. Additionally, the campus’ Consortium on Gender-Based Violence sent Hillel a kosher gift basket.
“We suggested people in the student government and administration they might write to and suggested they use personal stories. It was an amazing turnout,” McCormick said. “It was really lovely but I wish it didn’t have to happen.”
Sarah Kader, Anti-Defamation League Arizona’s community manager, released a statement “condemning the hateful and antisemitic display on campus earlier this week during the holiday of Passover. The use of graphic Holocaust imagery to further a political position is always inappropriate and unacceptable.”
Holocaust victims have been used in anti-abortion messaging since not long after abortion was first legalized in the United States in 1973, with advocates framing abortion as a modern genocide. In the 1980s and ‘90s, various anti-abortion groups started visiting college campuses with graphic images of Holocaust murder victims alongside aborted fetuses to show a moral equivalence between abortion and the Holocaust.
“The debate in the anti-abortion movement was not over the ethics of this strategy, but about whether it was effective,” Jennifer Holland, a University of Oklahoma history professor and author of “Tiny You: A Western History of the Anti-Abortion Movement,” told Jewish News. “They worried only about losing people by using such imagery and comparisons, not about any trauma they might cause.”
The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform and groups like it use these images to provoke debate because they know how shocking it is, she said.
“Because the Holocaust sits so centrally in American culture as a moral boundary, anti-abortion activists like to use it to force engagement with moral extremes,” she said.
The argument strains credulity when activists go beyond the comparison to say that the Holocaust and lynchings aren’t products of antisemitism or racism but mere examples of what happens when people devalue life. Moreover, this theory argues that the victims of the Holocaust can’t be as innocent as a fetus; therefore abortion is even worse than genocide.
“These groups often say, ‘At least the Jews could fight back,’” Holland said.
Drawing from her own experience teaching on a college campus, this generation of students has thought more deeply about the consequences of tossing around such graphic images to score a political point. For those students with a more direct relation to these images, “it’s another layer of horror, and groups like this are hoping that the horror can transfer to their side,” she said.
College Republicans United did not respond to Jewish News’ request for comment.
McCormick wants to make sure Hillel’s concerns are on the administration’s radar. Had she known the display was coming, there are things she could have done to prepare the Jewish students ahead of time. The administration knew in January the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform would be on campus last week but did not publicize it.
“I want to understand the whole process so I can have a clearer sense of a path forward in terms of preventing and responding to really egregious things like this coming to campus in the future,” she said. JN