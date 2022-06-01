Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Israel on Jerusalem Day, May 29, for five days of talks with political and business leaders. Ducey’s meetings are set to focus on trade, water and border security, according to his spokesperson C.J. Karamargin. The governor will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also will meet with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.
Ducey tweeted upon his arrival on the morning of May 29, “A blessing to be back in Israel! I look forward to a successful trip visiting important biblical heritage sites and meeting with leaders and businesses with a focus on water conservation, border security and trade issues.”
On May 30, at the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in Jerusalem, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) hosted Ducey and Nides at Israel’s only ceremony to honor Memorial Day. Representatives from the U.S. Army, U.S. Congress, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jewish National Fund-USA and KKL-JNF senior officials attended the ceremony.
The event began with a prayer led by Rabbi Randall Brown, followed by an opening speech by Yair Lootsteen, KKL-JNF vice chairman. After Ducey gave his speech, he planted an olive tree in a large pot instead of the ground in observance of the “Shemitah year.” During a Shemitah year, the seventh year, residents in Israel give their land a rest and desist from planting and cultivating.
The 9/11 Living Memorial, built by KKL-JNF and Jewish National Fund-USA, is the only 9/11 monument outside the United States that lists the names of the people who perished in the attack, including five Israelis. The memorial, a 30-foot-tall bronze sculpture, is in the shape of an American flag and its upper part is meant to look like a flame reaching for the sky. A piece of melted metal from the ruins of the Twin Towers forms part of the base on which the monument rests. A glass pane over the metal facilitates viewing.
“We stand here before the only monument outside the United States to include the names of all victims of 9/11, honoring all those who perished in this tragedy. We also stand here on Memorial Day, commemorated today in the United States,” said Lootsteen. “Gov. Ducey, this is also an opportunity to thank you for your visit to Israel and this hallowed memorial for the victims of 9/11. Thank you for your ongoing and passionate support of the state of Israel. We at KKL-JNF here in Israel focus on forestation, water management, de-desertification, combating wildfires, green R&D and much more. There is much that we and the great state of Arizona can do together.”
U.S. Ambassador Nides shared, “Israel is our most important ally in the area and probably in the world. On Memorial Day, there is no more fitting place to be in than here in Israel.”
This is Ducey’s third trip to Israel since he took office in 2015. He was the first Arizona governor to go to Israel and during his first year in office, he led an eight-day official trade mission there. In 2019, he established a trade and investment office in Tel Aviv as part of the Arizona Commerce Authority for businesses in both countries to increase international trade and foreign direct investment opportunities.
“Thank you, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, for hosting this Memorial Day ceremony. It is a unique honor to commemorate this Memorial Day at the 9/11 memorial site here in Jerusalem,” said Ducey. “I have traveled to Israel on multiple occasions, but this is the first time I am planting a tree in the Holy Land. I dedicate this tree to the memory of all those who have fought for justice and freedom and to their families and loved ones. May this tree be a living testament to help make our world a better and safer place.”
Arizona Commerce Authority president and CEO Sandra Watson and Danny Seiden, a former Ducey staffer who now leads the statewide Chamber of Commerce business group, are traveling with the governor. JN