The city of Glendale issued a proclamation Sept. 14 against hateful and threatening speech.
The document came after several Greater Phoenix neighborhoods were targeted with racist fliers filled with derogatory language between June and September. White supremacist group Aryan Nations was responsible for at least one of the distributions, according to the Arizona Republic.
The fliers were distributed in four neighborhoods near Litchfield Park, El Mirage and Glendale and derided Black, gay and Jewish people, warning readers to accept Jesus as Christ.
“We were deeply disturbed that hate materials were being so brazenly distributed, and that residents in these areas were feeling both vulnerable and unsupported by civic leadership,” said Paul Rockower, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix.
Rockower worked with Maricopa County NAACP, Chicanos Por La Causa, ONE Community, Council on American-Islamic Relations Arizona and Arizona Faith Network to write a letter in August to Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. They also wrote to Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas Schoaf and El Mirage Mayor Alexis Hermosillo.
Rockower said the coalition of community partners “banded together to speak with one voice,” sharing their concerns that hate speech was going unchallenged and residents were feeling vulnerable.
“We urged the respective mayoral leadership to take a firmer stand against hate, and to use our organizations as resources in that fight,” he said.
According to the Arizona Republic, law enforcement was not able to act quickly because they weren’t able to find a chargeable offense, and elected leaders passed the buck to other government officials or agencies, unsure of jurisdictional responsibility. JN