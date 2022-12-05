One hundred and forty Jews, Christians and Muslims will sit down together next month to discuss human dignity and how it is exemplified in the Hebrew Bible, the New Testament and the Quran for “Peoples of the Book,” the third in a series of interfaith events. This will be the first time Jews are taking part.
The first two events created by the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, a Roman Catholic religious order, and the Sema Foundation, a community service non-profit founded by Turkish Americans, were “Friends of Mary” and “Jesus: Word and Spirit of God,” and focused on theological considerations between Christians and Muslims.
Jewish partners were not included, but organizers said welcoming Jews at some point was a long-held desire.
Rabbi Debbie Stiel of Temple Solel was the first Jewish clergy member to join the group and she felt a warmth from the others right away. Each event had a different configuration of planners, so it was easy for her to enter the group on equal footing without the sense of being late to the game.
“I felt immediately there was a curiosity and an interest from them in learning more about Judaism,” she said. “It felt great to join and do some teaching — as well as some learning.”
Interfaith dialogue is often held up as a good way to engender understanding, tolerance and even friendships. Leonard Swidler, Khalid Duran and Reuven Firestone in their 2007 book, “Trialogue: Jews, Christians, and Muslims in Dialogue,” stated its importance even more starkly:
“We human beings today face a stark choice: dialogue or death!”
However, pulling off a meaningful interfaith dialogue event is challenging and can take long periods of detailed planning. Indeed, for this particular series, every event required several months of meetings.
But it was sparked by a simple inchoate desire to make a connection.
In the summer of 2019, Crosier Rev. Bob Rossi shared the iftar, the meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan, at Sema’s community center in Chandler. During dinner, Rossi recognized a need for some kind of formal interfaith dialogue between Catholics and Muslims.
Rossi approached Mustafa Bahar, consultant, Sema member and Arizona Faith Network board member, with an idea.
“I told him, ‘You don’t know me, I don’t know you and we don’t know each other’s religious convictions but I think we should have a dialogue between Christians and Muslims and do it around Mary,’” Rossi told Jewish News.
The two agreed that an event focused on the New Testament figure of Mary, the mother of Jesus, would be a good place to start since she is an important figure in both Catholic and Muslim theology, though not for the same reason.
The event planners began establishing ground rules immediately, the first being there would be no proselytizing. Dialogue is about understanding one another’s beliefs rather than promoting one’s own.
Bahar also emphasized the need to get to know people as whole, complex individuals. People coming to such events will probably not come away with a detailed analysis of another’s faith and religious history. Still, if they can recognize someone from a different religion as a person with similar hopes and fears for their children and themselves, even with similar likes and dislikes, that is a success.
Five Muslims and five Catholics worked for six months to create “Friends of Mary” in February 2020 and along the way the organizers, at least, found themselves becoming friends.
The experience was wonderful, Rossi said. “It was so good for everybody and people were open to more.”
Bahar described it as “an inspirational program.” After witnessing the evolution of interfaith dialogues over the last few years, he is a realist of what can be accomplished, especially given that many organizations approach interfaith work exclusively as a way to build bridges between different religious communities.
That’s a laudable goal but what happens after is also consequential.
“It is very rare to see those interactions morph into longtime friendships,” Bahar said.
Interfaith work should “begin with listening, move on to feedback rather than generalizing and conclude with a commitment to meet again rather than merely wishing other participants good luck in their future endeavors,” he said. It should result in more than thoughtful people “simply spending a few hours with kindhearted individuals.”
Stiel agreed that establishing lasting relationships is important but noted that even an event that is just a one-off is worthwhile in that it can change some people’s misperceptions.
“Just showing goodwill is worth a lot,” she said.
Crosier Rev. Virgil Petermeier moved to Phoenix from Minnesota on the heels of the first interfaith event and quickly became an organizer for the second.
A pitfall of interfaith dialogue can be a fear of watering down one’s beliefs to avoid conflict and emphasize commonalities.
“We pronounced rather emphatically that while we look at our similarities we are not going to hide our differences either,” said Petermeier.
In Stiel’s experience with interfaith dialogue, people are honestly interested about other faiths. They can be committed to their own faith and still see a net gain from learning about others.
“It is beneficial for our world to develop bonds between peoples of different faiths,” she said. “We can accomplish things together — we share common concerns and interests.”
Because of COVID-19, the second event was held online in February 2021, but that did not detract from forming good relationships among the organizers, Petermeier said.
Over many months of preparation, there was much faith sharing, he said. People talked openly about their thoughts on Jesus and asked questions reflective of their interest so that it became a time of “mutual learning” for all involved.
“That was precious as far as both sides were concerned,” he said.
Rossi also found he was able to develop meaningful relationships, especially because he could meet Muslim families in their homes. The country has been awash in ugly and negative stereotypes of Muslims for a long time. Getting to know people, especially religious women Muslims, on their own terms was revelatory for him.
“They aren’t just pictures of distant people on TV anymore,” he said.
After the second event, the planning group quickly thought about a third. Rossi suggested something based on scripture. Somewhat fortuitously, a friend of Bohar’s was in town to give a lecture about Jews, Christians and Muslims called “People of the Book.”
The interfaith planners jumped on the title and through their association with Valley Interfaith Project, they reached out to Stiel, who then invited Temple Chai Rabbi Bonnie Koppell to join.
Sitting at the table with two women rabbis was “a blessed moment,” Petermeier said. A door to another religion was opened to him when he was invited into Temple Chai’s sanctuary.
He had been to a synagogue as a seminary student in Chicago, but he considers his visit to Temple Chai his first real introduction to a sanctuary and the first time he saw a Torah up close.
Planning the January event has taken nine months and Petermeier said his goal is more understanding and a deeper acquaintance with his Jewish partners. His hope is that understanding can lead to greater respect.
“Respect and understanding is what we are so in need of in our world today,” he said.
Temple Solel member Helene Weitzenkorn is on the communications committee for the event and has interfaith experience from her days in Boston with Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith book group started after 9/11.
She was happy to join the “Peoples of the Book” event because she prioritizes meeting people with different backgrounds and perspectives.
“Everybody is looking for that connection with other people and to get to know other cultures and religions. It expands your horizons,” she said.
Rossi has a grander and more universal goal of unity, because he believes that’s what God seeks, but politics and history remain a barrier.
Jews, Muslims and Christians have been living cheek by jowl in countries around the world for centuries. That’s led to considerable strife, even war, fueled by religious differences, and Rossi said that sometimes people don’t even remember why they’re fighting.
Rossi hopes that people bring a willingness to sit and talk — even though it takes both patience and time.
“Whenever there’s an effort I think God is right there. It’s so good for brothers to be together and all things are possible,” he said.
The “Peoples of the Book” program on Jan. 8 will have explanatory presentations from the Jewish, Christian and Muslim perspectives, discussion with a trained facilitator assigned to groups of nine people and a time for prayer and celebration.
“There are things we do have in common,” said Alan Zeichick, Temple Chai and communications committee member. “The goal is to leave with more understanding and appreciation for our fellow peoples of the book.”
Snacks will be provided. After all, Stiel laughed, “we wouldn’t ask people to go four hours without food.”
As for what comes next, Stiel and one of her Muslim counterpoints already have plans to bring together members of their communities in the months following January’s event, and Rossi has pitched the idea of a fourth meeting centered around the figure of Abraham.
“I’m very interested in having people talk to each other. Presentations are good but when people talk it can be great. Just let people talk — once they get going they don’t want to stop,” Rossi said. JN
“Peoples of the Book” takes place on Sunday, Jan. 8, 1-5 p.m. at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 400 E. Monroe St. in Phoenix. To register, click here.