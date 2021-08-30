Gesher Disability Resources’ annual gala fundraiser will be virtual in 2021, just as it was in 2020. The decision was finalized at Gesher’s August board meeting.
Amy Hummell, Gesher’s executive director, is confident the decision to stay virtual is the safest and best choice, although a tough one. In May, when a board member suggested that by November the gala might be entirely in person, Hummell wasn’t so sure. Even then she planned for a hybrid event with a virtual option.
Then came COVID-19’s delta variant, and the majority of board members agreed that it would be better to be safe than risk having a super-spreader event.
“We focus on being an inclusive organization,” said Hummell, “but we’re also a safe one.”
Nora Schaefer, Gesher’s board president, highlighted some positive aspects of a virtual format. Last year, friends and family members of Gesher families, who weren't able to attend past galas, were happy that they could finally watch along with everyone else. And they intend to do so again, she said.
"My mom watched from New Jersey, and she is looking forward to seeing everyone virtually again,” Schaefer said.
Wendy Carriere, the executive director of Minkoff Center for Jewish Genetics, was part of last year’s gala. She found it “upbeat and inclusive.” It was her first experience at a virtual gala and she didn’t know what to expect. “I was really surprised how much fun it was,” she said, via email. “They kept the program moving, and I will definitely attend and support them this year again.”
Last year, Carriere also won the grand prize at the raffle, which will also be part of this year’s gala.
Hummell’s excited about the innovative programming that’s now coming together. One big difference from last year’s virtual event will be Gesher’s encouragement of viewers to watch in groups at house parties. “Last year we did not feel comfortable having anybody gather,” she said. “But people have their pods now, and they know who’s vaccinated and who they’re comfortable being around.”
As an added bonus, house parties with 10 or more participants will find themselves making an appearance in the webinar. Gesher’s crew, led by Barry Markson, who is reprising his role as the emcee, will pop into some parties. Just as happened last year, there will be a few rounds of Kahoot!, a trivia game, and people at house parties will have the chance to play live. They might even get to offer commentary on camera.
There will be some pre-recorded portions during the event showing earlier events throughout the year and interviews with various people who are key supporters of Gesher. And because sponsors won’t be able to purchase a table as they would at an in-person gala, they will get a short commercial so people know who they are.
Thus far, Hummell said, she’s received only positive responses about the decision to keep it a virtual event.
And as it was last year, the gala will be shot live from Video West studios. JN