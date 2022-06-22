In 1972, the city of Phoenix joined the Sister Cities International (SCI) movement by creating the Phoenix Sister Cities (PSC) program. The movement, started by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, proposed a citizen diplomacy initiative, creating bonds between people around the world.
“Phoenix currently has 11 sister cities, including Ramat Gan, Israel,” said Rita Marko, president and CEO of Phoenix Sister Cities. Ramat Gan became Phoenix’s sister city in 2005.
In the past, through the program, Phoenix worked with Beit Zvi School for the Performing Arts and Bar-Ilan University. With Israel being the startup nation, and Ramat Gan located less than 5 miles from Tel Aviv, that is the next focus for the sister cities. “That’s something that Phoenix is particularly interested in, supporting startup businesses. We’re just starting to explore what that might look like in terms of enriching this relationship further,” said Marko.
According to SCI, “Sister city relationships develop from a number of sources, including but not limited to: preexisting mayoral relationships, trade relationships, historical connections, ancestral/demographic connections, expatriate communities, shared geographic/sector challenges, faith-based groups and personal experiences.”
“It’s like getting married. We develop a contract, not unlike a ketubah, where we outline each member’s responsibilities and what we hope to do together,” said Marko.
On June 14, one such “marriage” happened between the Phoenix Zoo and Safari Ramat Gan. The relationship began more than a decade ago when Bert Castro, president and CEO of the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/Phoenix Zoo, traveled to Ramat Gan with a city delegation and visited Safari Ramat Gan.
“I did consulting there and also learned a little bit about what they were doing,” he said. “They have a really extensive wildlife bird rehabilitation program. That area is one of the biggest migratory bird flyways in the world. A lot of birds come through there, so they do a lot of work when birds get injured rehabilitating them to get them back into the wild.”
Three years ago, while Castro was in Argentina at the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums conference, he met the new CEO of Safari Ramat Gan, Oren Ben-Yosef, and they had a serious discussion about how both the zoos could work together.
During a June 14 event at the Phoenix Zoo, in front of guests, staff from Safari Ramat Gan and Roi Barzilai, deputy mayor of Ramat Gan, Yosef was presented with a $10,000 check for his zoo’s vulture conservation program.
“We signed a memorandum of understanding that gives us a good platform to start talking seriously about how we can work together and maybe do some keeper exchanges, learn about each other’s educational programming and see about working together on some conservation projects,” said Castro.
Also in the audience during that presentation were Dr. Paul Bendheim and his wife, Judith Amiel-Bendheim, a volunteer with PSC. Raised in Israel, Amiel-Bendheim lived in Ramat Gan for many years and the couple still has a home in the city.
Located on 250 acres and home to the largest animal collection in the entire Middle East, Safari Ramat Gan is a favorite stop when the Bendheims visit Israel. “It’s a big area where the animals are free [to roam], so you can drive in your car and the animals can come to your window. Then the second part of the zoo is like every other zoo, where the animals are in enclosures.”
She enjoyed the stories the keepers visiting from Israel shared, especially the one involving an unusual feeding method for an orphaned Eurasian griffon vulture.
“There was a vulture that was a baby and the mom died. So, they used a drone to drop meat so that the baby would be able to get the food,” said Amiel-Bendheim. “It was high in the cliffs, so they were not able to access it.”
Castro added that “every bird counts” when you are working with a species as critically endangered as the Eurasian griffon vulture.
“To be able to use that type of technology — to work with the military, the conservation folks and the zoo as part of that program — and to have that kind of success was inspiring,” he said. “They also have a breeding program and are looking to build more space for additional birds and we thought the money could go to that program and help.”
The Phoenix Zoo has bred more Rüppell’s griffon vultures “than anyone on the planet,” said Castro. Since the Rüppell’s vulture is a cousin to the Eurasian vulture, he hopes to share some of the secrets to the zoo’s success with their Israeli counterparts.
Castro would also like Safari Ramat Gan to be involved in the Arabian oryx program. The antelope species was extinct in the wild as of 1972. He shared that the Phoenix Zoo started the “mother herd” from 13 animals and now there are 7,000-8,000 oryx worldwide. There’s a good chance that any oryx in a reserve, wildlife park, zoo or in the wild can trace its lineage back to Phoenix.
“I think the world has somehow gotten smaller when it comes to conservation,” said Castro. “It’s not good enough now to focus on regional programs; we have to work together across the world to make these programs successful. We know we’ll be more successful if we all work together.” JN