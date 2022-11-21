Fitness is one of Ruth Dryjanski’s priorities in life. It’s so essential, in fact, that she schedules all of her appointments, even those for radiation therapy, around her fitness classes. A few months ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but it didn’t dissuade her from fitness — quite the opposite.
“Those classes have been a lifesaver,” she said.
On Wednesday, June 29, she had surgery and by the following Monday, she was taking another online fitness class, albeit with modified movements.
“Three weeks after the surgery, my doctor said, ‘Go for it!’ and I did the regular classes, which helped me through my five radiation treatments,” she said.
Dryjanski lives in Phoenix and has been attending Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) Center for Senior Enrichment classes at The Palazzo for the last several years. Until the COVID-19 pandemic shut in-person instruction down in 2020, she was going to exercise classes nearly every day of the week, sometimes two a day, in addition to JFCS’ cooking, craft and museum classes.
One thing that helped her through the sudden isolation of the lockdown was that both JFCS and Alive, Fit & Free switched to online instruction quickly.
Vicki Aigner, founder of Alive, Fit & Free, was able to pivot online quickly because the idea of virtual classes was already on her radar, especially for seniors who struggled with mobility. Additionally, she could reach a much wider audience without having to teach in person.
“I love virtual because it saves me from driving an hour in every direction, and I can reach more people at the same time,” she said.
Aigner moved to Arizona in 2005 with her six children after her husband passed away. She returned to the fitness profession and became a wellness coach for various Native American populations, individuals and corporate clients. Soon after, she started Alive, Fit & Free.
“I’ve always been passionate about helping people feel good, be happy and live the best life that they can,” she said.
The company began growing and in 2017, she turned her focus to seniors. The Palazzo, where she first discovered JFCS, was one of her first senior communities.
All of Aigner’s fitness classes are based on four health pillars: physical, mental, emotional and energetic. If any of her classes aren’t touching on all four, “we haven’t done our job because health and fitness go beyond the physical body,” she said. “We are holistic beings.”
Her exercise philosophy is that all four pillars are intertwined and work together to energize and rejuvenate people. Aigner hopes participants will experience relief from stress and anxiety, as well as improvements in memory.
“We do specific moves and patterns that help work on brain function, stop memory loss and actually even rebuild new neural pathways,” she said.
Balance and coordination are also key, “because we all need that no matter what age we are,” she said.
Aigner said her classes, whether in person, such as those at The Palazzo, or online, are always engaging as opposed to many online courses she referred to as “come-in-and-sit-down-in-the-chair-move-your-arms classes.”
Classes for yoga, Pilates, tai chi, belly dancing and flamenco are all offered as are more unusual courses such as the “Energy Up” class, which is designed to enhance immunity with breath and movement.
Dryjanski said the immunity-building class is probably her favorite.
“You’d think it would be easy because we breathe all the time, but I always feel like I’ve had a good workout after,” she said. Another aspect of this and all of Aigner’s classes is that teachers explain both the hows and whys of every movement.
“We’re not just following along.”
Aigner, who is not Jewish, said most of her clientele are women and roughly half are Jewish, but her company strives to be very inclusive to all people.
Dryjanski is Catholic and has enjoyed all of JFCS’ programming, including holiday programs, for years because she likes learning about Judaism and Jewish holidays. She now knows how to make challah, for example, and she focuses on the things the two religions have in common.
“Let’s face it,” she said. “Jesus was a Jew.” JN
For more information, visit alivefitandfree.com.