Rabbi Mendel Slonim is now making his second journey through rural Arizona and its small towns in order to make connections with fellow Jews, some of whom haven’t talked to a rabbi, or even another Jew, for years.
Last summer, strictly by chance, Slonim said, this type of encounter happened when he was leaving Yuma. “This man we met hadn’t seen any Jew for decades. We left in tears. He was crying and I was crying and it was really special that we met through a long string of unplanned events.”
Slonim and Rabbi Dovber Goldman started their two-week Arizona adventure on Sunday, July 24. They have a car, a list of names and numbers of Jewish people who may be interested in a visit and the determination to connect with as many Jews as they can.
The two are part of Chabad’s international Roving Rabbis program, which is in its 79th year. It was originally developed by Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, in the 1940s.
This kind of program represents one of the Rebbe’s greatest passions, Slonim said, which was “connecting to every single Jew no matter where they may be or affiliation. He believed that we are all intrinsically one body, the entire Jewish nation.”
Slonim said he gets to experience this idea firsthand as he visits Arizona’s small towns. And this summer, in honor of the 120th anniversary of the Rebbe’s birth, Slonim said that he and Goldman have challenged themselves to meet and connect with at least 120 Jews.
Rabbi Shlomy Levertov, director of Chabad of Paradise Valley, echoed that the Rebbe’s idea was to reach “every single Jew.” Levertov was moved by the experience when he was a roving rabbi more than a decade ago. While many people emphasize building synagogues and schools, he said, “we can’t forget about the one-on-one connection with those people who don’t come to those synagogues.”
This method of reaching people is atypical in that there are no pre-set appointments or planned meet-and-greets. The young rabbis, most of whom are yeshiva students on summer break, travel with only a list of names gathered from previous years or purchased from various Jewish organizations. Otherwise, they rely on their own moxie: Basically, it boils down to asking strangers if they know of any Jewish people or cold calling anyone in town with a Jewish-sounding surname.
Levertov said this technique almost got him in some trouble in 2008. He and his partner were in Green Valley, an unincorporated community in Pima County, calling people, i.e., strangers, to try and arrange a visit. Quickly, people turned suspicious.
“I was almost arrested,” he laughed. “If you call enough Jews asking if they’re Jewish, eventually they’ll start wondering who’s asking about Jews and why. That’s when they call the cops.”
Luckily, Levertov was not arrested. Instead, he said, after he explained their purpose to people, “it ended up being a beautiful encounter.”
Much more frightening, he laughed, was driving the winding road between Cottonwood and Jerome at night.
Jerome, in fact, was a perfect example of how their method sometimes works wonders, Levertov said. There, he said, “It’s so small, it’s shtetl-like, and we went into a cafe and asked if there are any Jewish people, and they’re like, ‘Come back at 5 when the Jewish plumber gets here.’”
Both Levertov and Slonim pointed to one big success of the program, in addition to the large number of people who have become supporters. This fall, Lake Havasu City, a town of roughly 55,000 people, will be getting a permanent Chabad center and rabbi. The rabbis have been visiting the city since its incorporation in 1978.
“It’s nice to see Jewish life in small communities,” Levertov said. “There’s a little bit of a thirst to meet another Jew.” He’s also begun testing out a beta program that pairs up people in a town with no synagogue, like Pine, with regular synagogue-goers in bigger cities. During the holidays, the latter will call the former to wish them well or even send a small gift.
One interesting thing he’s learned is that sometimes Jews go to small towns “to hide from their Jewish identity.” Even then, he said, “they’re usually happy to hear from us. They recognize we have driven for hours and they’re happy someone cares about them. Sometimes they just want to hear a Yiddish word.”
And if people don’t want to talk to the rabbis, they simply don’t. Levertov said the rabbis don’t ask for money or bother people who aren’t interested. To his knowledge, nobody they’ve met through the years has taken issue with Chabad as an organization. Rather, he said, it helps to mention Chabad since most Jews have at least heard of it.
Slonim agreed. His experiences have been positive, perhaps none more so than when he and Goldman met a woman by chance in Washington, where they spent two weeks before coming to Arizona. They found her name through the local Jewish center and drove to her house on the chance she would be home. She wasn’t, but when they turned to leave, she pulled up.
She told them she was battling cancer. “She said she sees our meeting as a sign from heaven,” Slonim said. “It was very emotional and in these meetings we get to see what we’re reading about all year at school.” JN
Shannon Levitt is a freelance writer living in Glendale.