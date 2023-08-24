Matson Browning began infiltrating and exposing white supremacists in the mid-1990s, first with the Mesa Police Department, where he worked for two decades — much of it undercover, as well as the multiple years he spent with the FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force.
“I’ve been fighting hate since ‘94,” he told Jewish News. He infiltrated groups in Arizona, such as the state’s branch of the National Alliance, a neo-Nazi organization, and outfits further afield, like California’s Ku Klux Klan. That fight has not been his alone, however. His wife, Tawni Browning, has been supporting him “behind the scenes” even while she raised five children and taught music.
“It was just so frustrating to see what was going on and that no one was paying attention,” she said.
Despite a number of homegrown violent incidents in the 1990s, there never seemed to be enough resources for fighting hate groups. Tawni “became a resource” for the dangerous but important work her husband did, even when that meant she was putting herself at risk just as he was, she said.
She got to know some of the same white supremacists, studied their history and learned on the job.
“It was like the craziest of soap operas just watching who was dating who and who was backbiting who. Then I could kind of see and predict what might happen,” she told Jewish News.
Browning saw that detectives investigating gangs had systems to share information but there was nothing equivalent for white supremacist groups.
In 2005, he and Tawni created the Supremacist Intelligence Network (SIN), to share information with law enforcement agencies. Since then it has grown to become a global law enforcement organization that tracks hate groups across the globe.
“I was in Mesa and with SIN I could talk to Phoenix and with Surprise, Gilbert and Chandler. Then we could talk to guys in California and Utah and all over the place. This network grew so big that it went worldwide and we would bring in experts to help track, monitor and fight hate,” Browning said.
Tawni also kept her husband grounded. Staying sane doing this kind of undercover work and being exposed to unrelenting hate day after day took a toll on his emotional health, Browning explained.
“I would come home from a planning or an alliance meeting and I’d have to sit in the driveway for a minute just to get this crap out of my mind. You don’t keep your sanity,” he said.
On those days, Tawni would bring his children to him and remind him that the world doesn’t have to be the way white supremacists describe it.
“I was trying to keep this a home, a place where he knew that love was real and not just the hateful stuff that he saw all the time,” she said.
Still, “it messes with your head,” he said. “How can it not mess with your brain?”
Another way for both of them to cope with the stress was to write it all down. “The Hate Next Door: Undercover within the New Face of White Supremacy,” Browning’s new book, written with the assistance of his wife, was published by Sourcebooks on July 11. It details the history of hate movements, his personal and frightening encounters with criminal white supremacists, a glossary of terms and ways to identify people who might be at risk of joining hate groups and how to intercede.
Kirkus Reviews, considered the gold standard of book reviews, called the book “knowledgeable, propulsive and a bit terrifying.”
While Browning is not Jewish and doesn’t discuss antisemitism at length, he does call it “the basis of hate” and puts it at the heart of many white supremacist groups’ beginnings and continuing ideologies, especially so-called “Christian Identity” groups, who advocate that only Celtic and Germanic people are the descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
“Christian identity is what’s fueling hatred towards the Jewish people and Jewish communities and causing the biggest problems,” Browning said.
Browning arrested members of hate groups, but his career has also been about exposing these ideologies and the people behind them.
“If you expose the lie, I hope that it changes the future,” he said.
The antisemitic comments people made in front of the Brownings when they were undercover were “absolutely shocking,” Tawni said. “I had no idea that people hated like that.”
Browning also writes about politicians who held such groups at arms-length while brandishing some of their talking points, albeit usually in less bombastic language. He wrote specifically about going toe to toe publicly with the late Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce, a far-right politician who was the primary sponsor of Arizona SB1070, a controversial anti-illegal immigrant measure signed into law in 2010. Pearce served in the Arizona Senate from 2008 until 2011, until he was recalled in a special election.
Decrying illegal immigration was what Pearce was best known for but he also used racist and antisemitic dog whistles, something both Browning and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tried to call attention to. For example, when Pearce forwarded an email to his supporters with the phrase “Jews ruling the world,” he claimed to be ignorant of those statements.
Browning pointed out that those are the same bad-faith tactics that other politicians and the media continue to use. He also wrote about the need for more organizations like the ADL “that are willing to put themselves out there and say, ‘We’re not going to let this happen.’”
In Browning’s experience, anti-immigrant sentiment is what has long animated the majority of hate groups in Arizona but within those groups there are a significant number of antisemites.
“We had old-school Holocaust deniers hooking up with street-level skinheads, who would then go down to the border and fight with militias,” he said.
Both Brownings want their book to be in homes, schools and libraries so that people know what these groups are about and how to be on guard against them.
“I don’t think most of us want to be haters or racist and I’m worried about people being pulled in and drowned before they even know they’re in the water,” Tawni said.
Browning, on the other hand, calls himself a realist. He knows that hatred is unlikely to disappear. “But can we fight it? Yes, we can,” he said. JN
“The Hate Next Door: Undercover within the New Face of White Supremacy” is available at Amazon.