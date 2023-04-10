In 2013, Friends of Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) closed its Arizona chapter after 18 months in operation as part of a national reorganization plan. Still, over the last decade, it has kept a toe in Greater Phoenix’s Jewish communal activities and programs with a few locals who remained committed to the work of supporting the wellbeing of Israeli soldiers.
Now, Lesley Plachta, FIDF’s new vice president for the Western region, plans to re-engage Arizona’s Jewish community more fully, both in terms of educating and creating awareness about FIDF’s programs and fundraising for them. There will be no local full-time staff on the ground, but the state falls under the auspices of the Los Angeles chapter, where Plachta has her office.
A committee of local community members — Barbara and Ed Leff, Jody Bartel, Jake Bennett, Mindy Franklin, Stephen Lewis, Norman Spector, David Weiner and Steve Winokur — will manage the bulk of the work, and Plachta plans to travel here three or four times every year.
The Leffs first learned about FIDF 10 years ago while they were in Israel. They visited a military base in the Golan Heights, where they heard from a group of Lone Soldiers, members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) without immediate family in Israel.
“After spending an afternoon learning about what it meant to serve in the IDF for young Israelis and Lone Soldiers, we knew we wanted to be involved with this group that made all of the soldiers’ lives better,” said Barbara Leff.
Thus began the couple’s long and happy relationship with FIDF.
FIDF raises money for the humanitarian needs of the young adults who serve in the IDF by providing a variety of programs to support active soldiers, including vouchers for food and supplies to soldiers who fall below the poverty line; scholarship programs and funding for university education; help transitioning back to civilian life after military service; and emotional support for young people before service.
The Impact Scholarship matches a sponsor and a student and is one program Barbara Leff found especially significant. From the first letter the student writes to the sponsor, the program “establishes long-lasting friendships,” she said.
“One of the things we love is sharing the knowledge we have gained in the hope that others are interested in helping. There is nothing more exciting than meeting the student you are sponsoring for the first time,” she said.
Between 2018 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Leffs and a few others hosted local events for FIDF.
“We had a wonderful dinner that we called a Mini Gala in 2020, which was very successful. We even had one of the stars of "Fauda" in attendance,” Barbara Leff said.
Plachta, who spent her entire career working in the Los Angeles Jewish community in fundraising and community development — the Los Angeles Jewish Federation, American Jewish University and Los Angeles Jewish Home, for senior health care — came on board at FIDF three months ago.
“I knew about FIDF, which is known for doing an enviable gala. Everyone wanted to raise as much money in one night as they did,” she said.
Other than fundraising capacity, she had only a basic understanding of the organization, so she did her due diligence and what she learned excited her.
“It’s a great cause,” she told Jewish News. She’s married to an Israeli and her daughter also lived in Israel.
The Western region is composed of four chapters located in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay area, and cities like Phoenix and Tucson fall into one of those chapters.
Plachta’s committee members are researching adopting a battalion to fund. It would give people a direct relationship with all the soldiers in the troop and donors could ensure they would have a recreation room, a garden or fun recreational days, “anything to enhance the experience of the soldiers,” she said.
There’s also talk of adopting an air force base that would cost between $35,000 and $50,000 annually.
“The head of the base would tell the community what they need,” she said.
Other than fundraising and educating people about the IDF, the FIDF will bring active soldiers to town “to build pride in Israel and educate local young people about what their Israeli peers are doing,” Plachta said. “We’re the only organization that can bring active soldiers into a community.”
Hosting events, staffing FIDF booths, hosting parlor meetings and advising Plachta are all opportunities for prospective volunteers.
Marshall Polk, a Scottsdale resident, is excited about the more formal presence of FIDF in Arizona and said he is ready to do anything the organization needs.
“The FIDF motto says it all: ‘Their job is to look after Israel; our job is to look after them,’” he said. JN
For volunteer opportunities, contact Lesley Plachta, Lesley.plachta@fidf.org; (818) 455-2415.