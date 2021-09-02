The FBI recorded the largest number of hate crimes last year since 2008, and the Jewish community was once again a top target of religiously motivated crimes.
Of the 1,174 religiously motivated hate crimes reported to the FBI in 2020, anti-Jewish hate crimes accounted for 57% . The majority of incidents targeted individuals directly; 53% involved vandalism or property destruction, 33% involved intimidation and 10% entailed either simple or aggravated assault.
The FBI recorded 19 anti-Jewish hate crimes in Arizona, which has averaged 20 anti-Jewish hate crimes per year for the last decade, according to Carlos Galindo-Elvira, director of community engagement and partnerships at Chicanos Por La Causa.
“We cannot accept hate crimes as normal,” Galindo-Elvira stated, noting crimes based on race and sexual orientation in Arizona increased from the year before.
Notable local anitsemitic incidents last year include a banner with the words “Hitler was right” hung on an overpass, a Nazi flag unfurled at a Bernie Sanders’ rally, vandalism of an Arizona Senate candidate’s campaign sign and threats against a journalist from a Jewish publication.
Paul Rockower, executive director of Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, said he was “disturbed but not surprised” by the report’s findings.
“The JCRC will continue to build coalitions with different faith and ethnic communities across the Valley of the Sun to counter hate, and ensure that no community ever faces hate crimes alone,” he said.
Phoenix Holocaust Association President Sheryl Bronkesh said she and other PHA members are “acutely aware of what can happen when antisemitism goes unchecked.” The organization is focusing on education and is working with a statewide task force to develop educational resources for schools to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides.
“We hope that schools, youth sports teams and other organizations working with young people take this matter seriously and deal with anti-Jewish bias when it occurs,” she said. “This must be a community effort.”
The number of anti-Jewish incidents decreased last year relative to 2019, but still made up the majority of hate crimes based on religion.
“This report reminds us all that the Jewish community remains a top target for hate crimes,” said Michael Master, national director and CEO of the Secure Community Network, which describes itself as the “official safety and security organization” of the Jewish community in North America. “Despite our relatively small population, these attacks show no signs of slowing down as our community was targeted the most among religiously motivated crimes. We must continue to work to be as prepared and secure as possible so the Jewish community can continue to thrive.”
A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found more than 9 in 10 Jews say there is at least “some” antisemitism in the United States, including 45% who say there is “a lot.” Slightly more than half of Jews surveyed (53%) nationally say that they feel less safe today than they did five years ago as a Jewish person in the U.S.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said reports of hate crimes increased 6.1% last year, particularly among those motivated by race, ethnicity and ancestry, and by gender identity.
In total, the FBI announced Monday that it recorded 7,759 hate crimes nationwide in 2020, a slight rise from the 7,314 it recorded in 2019. There were 2,755 anti-Black hate crimes in 2020, up from 1,972 the previous year, and 274 anti-Asian hate crimes, up from 161 in 2019.
Asian-Americans drew attention last year to a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the increase in anti-Black racism came against the backdrop of racial justice protests in 2020.
The report looked only at 2020, before the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May 2021 drove a spike in reports of antisemitic incidents.
David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said fighting antisemitism must be a national priority and a bipartisan effort.
“For decades, we have cautioned that antisemitism is a rising threat and that it comes from multiple sources, including the far right, the hard left and Islamist extremists.”
Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz, president and dean of Valley Beit Midrash, echoed that sentiment.
“Many Jews who are over-committed to their political identity argue that all antisemitism comes from one end of the political spectrum. But it is a distortion of all the facts,” he said. The political right is often complicit in defending the far-right white supremacists and the left is often complicit in defending the antisemitism emerging from far-left circles, he said.
“We will only succeed, as a community, when we choose to defend the safety and dignity of our precious Jewish people over defending our American political identities. Stopping hate starts with each of us being honest and taking responsibility,” he said.
Garland noted the FBI’s numbers do not account for the many hate crimes that go unreported.
The FBI relies on reports of hate crimes from more than 15,000 police precincts nationwide, and a report from the Department of Justice last year found that 87% of precincts reported zero hate crimes in 2017.
Marc Krell, associate regional director of Anti-Defamation League Arizona, also noted the difference between hate incidents and crimes. “ADL deals with incidents related to antisemitism every day across the nation and internationally. And although hate incidents frequently go unreported to law enforcement, the impact of these incidents on the community cannot be overstated.”
Speaking to the local Jewish community in June, Special Agent Dan Johnson of the Phoenix FBI urged people to report any red flags or concerns.
“There is nothing wrong with communicating your anxiety, your concern about a person to me or my colleagues,” Johnson said.
The FBI has studied those who’ve committed “the most heinous acts” and found what “behavioral conditions were present in them before they acted,” Johnson said. A lot of these things were seen by the people around them. “If something appears threatening it might be a threat and we’re the ones who will be in the best place to know,” he said. JN
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency and Jewish News Syndicate contributed to this report.