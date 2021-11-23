A white supremacist and livestreamer is facing criminal charges for allegedly defacing a Chanukah menorah in Arizona last year, The Daily Beast reported.
Anthime Joseph “Tim” Gionet, 34, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” was arrested earlier this year for being involved in the January riot at the U.S. Capitol and is currently out on bail awaiting trial.
On Nov. 3, prosecutors in Arizona additionally charged him with two misdemeanor charges for criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.
In the complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, prosecutors said that on Dec. 19, 2020, Gionet “did deface” a Chanukah menorah outside the Arizona Capitol. A rabbi and a local Jewish organization are listed in the complaint as Gionet’s victims.
Footage from Gionet’s livestream, viewed by the Phoenix New Times before it was deleted, allegedly shows him ripping a “Happy Hanukkah” sign off the front of the menorah. In the clip, Gionet said: “No more ‘Happy Hanukkah,’ only ‘Merry Christmas.’ This is a disgrace,” while vandalizing the religious item.
Gionet is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Dec. 1, reported The Daily Beast.
The far-right media personality has a history of posting anti-Semitic content online, including a gas-chamber meme on social media, and has been seen spending time with Holocaust deniers, such as white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes. JN