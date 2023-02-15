On Jan. 9, people came to the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale to shop for options to fill their kids’ summer at the JKids and Teens Expo.
Event Smart Productions provided music as children participated in activities and picked up swag from organizations representing camps, teen Israel experiences, enrichment activities and schools.
Shalom Phoenix and the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP) put on the event that provided parents the opportunity to speak with representatives from organizations directly and get their questions answered.
“The JKids and Teens Expo was created to help families connect with the different opportunities available for Jewish kids and teens,” said Andrea Cohen, director of youth philanthropy and community engagement for CJP. “Our goal was to elevate these local and regional initiatives and help families see the tremendous breadth of programming available.”
She said plans are already in the works for a second JKids and Teens Expo in January 2024.
Mary Passell, Jewish Studies teacher at Pardes Jewish Day School in Scottsdale, echoed Cohen’s sentiment about opportunities: “This is a great way to get connected and see what programming is out there.”
Parent Tammi Goldberg, who has 12-year-old twin boys, came to find out more information about BBYO, an organization that offers leadership development programs and helps teens build their Jewish identity. “I did that as a kid and I would like my boys to join,” she said.
Dana Furman, a parent with elementary school-age children, said she was “looking for organizations that don’t require the COVID vaccine and offer a more traditional camp experience.”
Volunteer teens, some with the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix’s Hebrew High’s Monthly Mitzvah program, passed out Shalom Phoenix insulated lunch bags to attendees.
“It was wonderful to see so many different types of organizations serving the Jewish youth of our community in such an uplifting environment,” said Rabbi Aviva Funke, associate director of BJE and principal of Hebrew High. “It was an added bonus to see so many teens volunteering to help.”
In addition to “bringing the big Jewish fun,” said Rachel VanLandingham, director of youth education and engagement at Congregation Beth Israel in Scottsdale, the expo allowed the kids to “see us coming together as a community even though we are different entities.”
This was the first time since before the pandemic that many of the participants were able to meet with prospective parents in a venue alongside their fellow professionals.
“It’s finally great to see people, to see new families and to get everyone together for the new year,” said Sarah Bochenek, youth director at both Congregation Or Tzion in Scottsdale and Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley in Chandler.
Andre Ivory, education director at Congregation Or Tzion, said he was happy to see his counterparts and that it’s “a great opportunity for all congregations, organizations and agencies to share the vast activities offered in our community.” He passed out a lot of information and looks forward to following up with members of the community.
Chi Isiogu, program director at Temple Chai in Phoenix, said the event was a “great networking opportunity for Jewish professionals, in addition to seeing what everyone here has to offer.”
Funke agreed about the networking opportunity. “As much as it was informative for families, it was equally as important to the various organizations to have a chance to see each other and empower one another for what we do. I left with new potential collaborators and meetings on the calendar — and I look forward to more community programs like this,” she said.
Many of the parents leaving the expo held stacks of papers and brochures.
Stephanie Heller, who has three children — a 9-year-old and 5-year-old twins — came for information about overnight camps, Camp Ramah in California and Camp Daisy and Harry Stein in Prescott, and Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center’s Shemesh day camp in Scottsdale.
“I am familiar with East Coast camps, but not here, and I wanted to see what camps had to offer,” she said. “There’s a lot of information and I’m a tiny bit overwhelmed — it kind of felt like speed dating.” JN
For more information, visit jewishaz.com. click on the 2023 Community Directory and flip to the Youth/Teens section on page 40.
