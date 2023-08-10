Driving to synagogue for Shabbat services has been an option for Conservative Jews since 1950, the year that the Conservative movement allowed Jews, who have no other way to get there, the use of their car.
Greater Phoenix’s urban sprawl means that Jews are spread out all over the city, some of them quite a distance from the nearest synagogue.
“A lot of us have made choices to be of use to Jews in these areas. They deserve a community as well,” Temple Beth Sholom Rabbi Tracee Rosen said. Even she has to drive to get to her Chandler synagogue.
“I have a Prius but I can’t drive it 25 miles to shul without having the gas engine kick in,” she said.
Rosen is one of 25 rabbis on the Conservative movement’s Committee on Jewish Law and Standards, and recently was part of the discussion and vote for two teshuvot (Jewish legal opinions) about the permissibility of electric cars on Shabbat.
In 2012, the movement adopted an opinion saying that the use of electricity in activities that are permitted on Shabbat is acceptable according to halacha.
Despite the precedent of the 1950 decision, the vote on Rabbis David Fine and Barry Leff’s paper making the case for electric cars on Shabbat was deeply divided, with just 10 committee members voting in favor and six voting against. Five rabbis abstained from voting. (All 25 rabbis need not attend a vote; six or more votes are needed to approve a paper.)
Rosen was one of the votes in favor.
“If you’re going to drive, electric cars are a better option,” she said.
“For those who drive to the synagogue on Shabbat, driving an all-electric car is preferable to driving a conventional car,” Fine and Leff wrote. They qualified their opinion by encouraging walking or using a bicycle when possible, “as they are at a slower pace and more conducive to the spirit of Shabbat.”
The committee also adopted a second, competing opinion, known as a responsum, outright rejecting the use of electric cars on Shabbat — by a very similar margin. It’s not unusual for the committee, whose rulings guide the movement’s rabbis, to adopt competing opinions.
The competing opinion was written by two rabbis who do not work in synagogues: Marcus Mordecai Schwartz, who heads the study center at JTS, and Chaim Weiner, the head of Masorti Europe, the movement’s network of European congregations. They say they wanted to make sure that Conservative Jews who hold more traditional views about Jewish law — and who never accepted the 1950 ruling on Shabbat driving — could see their values in the movement’s legal literature.
“Some may think that we are attempting to exclude the less-strictly observant members of our communities,” they write. “Nothing could be further from our aim.”
Rosen is very familiar with their argument. When she was in rabbinical school, a lot of her classmates and various scholars argued the 1950s teshuvah was based on a false premise because they didn’t believe there was a way to allow the operation of a vehicle on Shabbat while being authentic to halacha.
Though she admired Schwartz and Weiner’s skillful argumentation, calling their paper “a really good instruction manual on how to examine halacha,” Rosen abstained from voting on their opinion.
“I abstained because, ultimately, I feel that in the United States, the reality of Jewish life is not one that lends itself to taking a position saying it’s not OK to drive. I found the reasoning and argumentation in the Fine and Leff teshuvah more persuasive,” she said.
Fine and Leff’s paper also affirmed what Congregation Or Tzion Rabbi Andy Green already believed about prioritizing the importance of enabling people to participate in Jewish life and be in community at synagogue, even when that means driving on Shabbat.
According to Jewish law, the challenges to using cars on Shabbat are extensive: One might travel beyond the borders of one’s community, for example, or be tempted to perform repairs, both prohibited on Shabbat. But the biggest obstacle for the cars that most American Jews were driving in 1950 and today is that gas-combustion engines create fire in the course of ignition.
The rise of the electric car offers a widely accessible way to drive without creating fire. Concerns about traveling too far or needing repairs still apply, write the authors of the paper making the case for electric cars on Shabbat, but by sticking close to home and driving only for Shabbat-related reasons, Jews can use electric cars without violating Shabbat.
Green agreed that removing the risk of violating the prohibition on transferring flame on Shabbat is preferable.
“I personally bought an electric car and when I drive it on Shabbat, I feel that it is less problematic,” he said.
The teshuvot were approved by the committee on June 19, but weren't published publicly until July 26. JN