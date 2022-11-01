I will never forget the feeling of leaving our baby with a sitter for the first time. It was truly terrifying. Just reflecting back to those times makes my heart pound. As boomers, we can do a little celebration dance. Class trips, proms, frat parties, they are all in the rear-view mirror. But not so fast.
If you are fortunate enough to still have one or both of your parents, and are overseeing their care, don’t let your guard down. I share a deep concern for the physical, emotional and financial wellbeing of our aging adult population. Elder abuse is the elephant in the room that is very difficult to discuss.
Elder abuse can include physical, emotional and sexual abuse and, in many cases, financial exploitation that I will address in greater depth. Up to five million older Americans are abused every year, and the annual loss by victims of financial exploitation is estimated to be at least $36.5 billion. Elder abuse can happen to any older adult, and often affects those who depend on others for help with activities of daily living. The vast majority of elder financial abuse cases are most likely to be somebody the older adult knows: 54% are family members, 31% are care workers and 13% are partners.
Seniors may fall victim to a trusted friend or companion who exerts undue influence on their victims by overthrowing their free will. The perpetrator substitutes their nefarious financial goals to overtake the estate plan, much to the naïveté of the aging adult. This usually happens when our aging senior reveals a susceptibility such as dementia, physical limitations, profound grief over the loss of a spouse or partner or the grief over the loss of independence.
Most often, the perpetrator isolates the vulnerable senior and drives a wedge between them and their family members. This increases the power differential leaving the victim even more vulnerable to the will of the abuser. It’s hard to imagine your father or your larger-than-life grandfather could fall victim to a person or a scam. Often, this was the very person who taught you the importance of legacy planning.
Even those stoic older adults who were leaders in their industry or community become anxious, fearing abandonment. In these cases, it is not hard to see how our aging adults could fall for a sob story and open the coffers to regain their status of being the provider or the nurturer and feeling needed.
Victims of elder abuse may be reluctant to report abuse for fear of major consequences, like losing their independence if their only caregiver is found guilty of abuse and they’re forced into a care facility.
The above highlights that having a plan is of paramount importance as a first line of defense against elder financial exploitation — but certainly not the only defense.
Ways to minimize the risk of abuse by family, friends and caregivers:
• Secure your valuables, such as jewelry
• Secure private financial documents (checks, financial statements, credit
cards, etc.)
• Require receipts for purchases
• Monitor bank accounts and telephone bills
• Consider setting up automatic bill pay systems and transaction alerts
• Consider getting a locked mailbox, to limit access
• Do not let hired caregivers/helpers open your mail, pay your bills or manage
your finances
• Never promise money or assets after you die in exchange for care now
• Never lend money or personal property to hired caregivers/helpers
• Don’t put persons other than your spouse/life-partner on the title to your
home
Remember the best defense is a good offense. Having trusted friends and advisors checking in on our seniors may provide fresh eyes to the situation.
Warning signs of financial exploitation:
• Sudden reluctance to discuss financial matters
• Sudden, atypical or unexplained withdrawals, wire transfers or other
changes in their financial situations
• Utility or other bills not being paid
• New best friends and “sweethearts”
• Onset or worsening of illnesses or disability
• Behavioral changes, such as fear, submissiveness, social isolation,
disheveled appearance, forgetfulness, impulsiveness, secrecy or paranoia
(These may also be signs of health issues or dementia.)
• Sudden desire to change their wills, especially when they might not fully
understand the implications
• Sudden increase in spending by family or friends
• Transfer of titles of homes or other assets to other people for no apparent reason
• Large, frequent “gifts” to caregivers
• Missing personal property
• Large, unexplained and unexpected loans taken out by elders, such as
student loans
Despite elder abuse being prevalent, only one in 24 cases of abuse are reported to authorities.
If you or a loved one suspects that you are currently or were a victim of elder abuse, follow the steps below on how to report elder abuse.
How to report elder financial abuse
According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, you can report suspicion of elderly financial abuse, even if it’s not confirmed. If you suspect someone you know — or yourself — is a victim of elder financial exploitation, take these steps to report it:
• If the suspected victim is in immediate danger, call 911 or the local police for help.
• If the suspected victim is not in immediate danger, call the Adult Protective Services (APS) number: 1-833-401-0832. You will be prompted to enter your ZIP code so you can be transferred to the APS program in your county to file a report.
• If the suspected victim is in a long-term care facility, such as a nursing home or assisted care home, contact a Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program in your state. Ombudsmen advocate for long-term care residents and are trained to help (az.gov).
• Financial exploitation often involves legal issues. To find a lawyer that specifically works with elder law, refer to this consumer resources directory from the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (naela.org)
• If you believe you’ve become a victim of fraud, contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-822-372-8311. This hotline, launched by the U.S. Department of Justice, will provide you with a case manager to help guide you through recovery, including filling out an FBI report.
• A great local resource for seniors that reside in the State of Arizona is the Task Force Against Senior Abuse (TASA)/ Arizona Attorney General (azag.gov). I have personally served on this task force for the past 13 years, and I am continually shocked and dismayed at the number of cases that are brought to the Arizona Attorney General office. Unfortunately, the cases keep coming and exploitation is happening more today than it was 13 years ago.
Elder abuse, and more specifically financial exploitation, can happen to anyone. Some of you may recall that back in 2011 famous actor Mickey Rooney came forward to tell the world that he was victimized by his stepchildren. No one is completely immune to this type of crime.
Always keep your guard up, never let it down for anyone. If someone out of nowhere comes into a friend or a loved one’s life, you should question their motives, and if it seems or sounds too good to be true then you should be suspicious and believe that it is too good to be true. JN
Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions.