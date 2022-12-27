The East Valley Jewish Community Center (EVJCC) in Chandler opened its Early Learning Center (ELC) in 1971 and currently has children anywhere from 6 weeks to 5 years enrolled. Next year, it will add a kindergarten class for the 2023-24 school year.
Pam Morris, ELC director, said that after a number of inquiries from parents with kids at the school about a kindergarten option, it seemed like the right time to add one.
Parents told her of their concerns when it came to sending their kids from the safe environment of the ELC to the big and unknown world of public and charter schools. They wondered if they would have the same kind of close relationships with new schools, teachers and even other parents.
Some parents whose children had started at the ELC and gone on to a bigger school even complained to Morris that the parents of their children’s new classmates didn’t respond to the birthday invitations they sent.
“This is a safe environment and their children know it and feel comfortable,” she said. Parents also appreciate the ELC’s staff, which will add a new full-time kindergarten teacher. There will also be enrichment programming including movement, cooking, Israeli culture and Hebrew.
The new class will adhere to the ELC standard of a student-teacher ratio of 1 to 4 and the curriculum will be aligned with and utilize the Arizona kindergarten standards. With the assistance of the Arizona Tuition Connection, the new kindergarten class will also be free to those who apply.
The COVID-19 pandemic supercharged parents’ fears and the ELC became an even more protected and prized space, Morris said.
“We’re a community and we found we need to extend the community and bridge the gap to that kindergarten year,” Morris said. “We will continue with the curriculum and get them ready for the next stage of learning.”
The ELC is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays with both options for before- and after-school care. It also offers camps during the summer and other breaks in the school year.
“This is a one-stop shop for many parents,” Morris said. Parents will now be able to bring their kindergartener when they drop off younger siblings and with the after-school care, some will feel they don’t ever have to leave 908 N. Alma School Road," she quipped.
With close to 30,000 square feet, the EVJCC certainly has the space.
“Our pre-K children already have, on average, somewhere between 50 and 75% of the knowledge that they would need at the end of kindergarten when they leave our pre-K,” Morris said.
The new kindergarten class will adjust to meet the students where they are and get them to the next level by combining individualized and differentiated instruction.
It won’t be the first kindergarten class the EVJCC has ever had. Many years ago, the East Valley Jewish Day School operated a kindergarten through sixth-grade program. With the blessing of the EVJCC, it moved to the campus of Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley in Chandler and became Desert Jewish Academy.
Morris said she isn’t looking to have a day school, however, and there is no plan to add a first grade.
“We’re looking at having a kindergarten and one more year of protected community before the kids go off to a bigger school.”
Instead, this class is a way to soften the transition from what the children and their parents have known to the unexpected.
“It’s that kindergarten piece; it’s that ‘my child is still a baby and I’m gonna put them on a bus?’ piece,” Morris said. Parents aren’t necessarily ready only to accompany their kids into school the first day and then leave them in the schoolyard. At the ELC, parents have an app that provides a constant connection with pictures and communication throughout the day.
“Parents feel they can almost touch their children’s hands with this access to the teacher and then suddenly it gets cut off and they’re not ready,” she said.
Still, the ELC is a school, and Morris asks parents to have a relationship with other parents and families but also to call and alert her staff if their child is out sick or visiting a grandparent.
“We straddle both worlds of daycare and school,” she said.
She’s excited about providing this safe haven for parents. It also brings back good memories from when she was a preschool teacher at the ELC and there was a kindergarten.
“Being able to give that next stage of learning to our children and that safety and security for the parents — I think that’s just so important,” she said. JN