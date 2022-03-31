Dr. Carl Sagan famously stated, “You have to know the past to understand the present.” Any student of history will agree with this philosophy and Dr. Robert Kravetz is no exception. Kravetz has punctuated his life’s work in medicine with a strong embrace of medical history.
Kravetz has spent 50 years immersed in the field of medicine. Following a successful career as a respected gastroenterologist, he has taught medical students, donated his time to numerous organizations and written several books on medical history. His most recent book, “A Look Back: Reflections on Medical History & Artifacts from the Pages of The American Journal of Gastroenterology,” is described as a coffee table-style book about medical artifacts. But he may be best known for the vast collection of medical antiques he writes about — an impressive fifty cases grace the halls of hospitals, medical campuses and doctors’ offices in and around Phoenix.
His love for history was born during his high school years and transformed into a passion for medical history as he began to study medicine. In 1970, he found himself excitedly purchasing an antique toothpaste jar for 25 cents. At once, he became fascinated with the historical value of the artifact, which he once sold but quickly purchased back because of its sentimental value.
Kravetz has since curated one of the most impressive collections of medical artifacts in the United States. “I have 35 cases of antiques in different locations,” he said. “At the medical school, I have my main museum which I just put in. I have 14 cases there. There’s only one other medical museum west of the Mississippi and that’s in San Francisco.” The Robert Kravetz, MD Medical Museum is located at the University of Arizona (UA) College of Medicine-Phoenix campus.
With these artifacts, Kravetz brings into view wonders of innovation in the historical treatment of the human form. His now vast collection graces the halls of institutions which he has also impacted professionally. His collections can be found at the UA College of Medicine-Phoenix, where he teaches; Phoenix Baptist Hospital, where he once practiced; and Encompass Health Corporation, where one of his sons is medical director. He gifts his fourth-year bioethics students with their first medical antique, hoping to continue his legacy of learning from the past with the next generation of physicians.
The most important part of collecting for Kravetz is that his finds are accessible to the public. “If you have a collection,” he states, “it doesn’t do any good unless it can be displayed and shared with other people. My philosophy is, if you’ve been successful, had a good life and done well, it is implicit upon you to give back to your community.” So give back he does, and not only with his antiques. Kravetz gives his time and expertise to numerous organizations in the medical community as well as the Jewish community. He has served as president of the Board of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix. Currently, he sits on the board of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society and the executive board of The Maimonides Society.
Kravetz will turn 89 this year. As the oldest faculty member at the UA, he maintains that he doesn’t consider himself old, nor does he intend to slow down. He remains active as a clinical professor of medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine and the Department of Bioethics and Humanism. Additionally, now that the UA is developing a master’s program in bioethics, he is preparing a syllabus to teach a course on the History of Medical Ethics.
For his part, Kravetz is enjoying his current place in time, with a deep understanding of what matters most. He counts his blessings, starting with 64 years married to his wife Nancy, who shares his enthusiasm for life as an accomplished artist. The couple is grateful for their three sons who all live close by and remain very connected.
“We’re a very close family; that’s another important thing,” he said. “People tend to live in one of three places. A lot of people tend to live in the past with regrets, a lot of people tend to live in the future of ‘what if’ and my philosophy is that you should live in the present. They call it the present because it’s a gift but some people never open it.” JN
Elyse Horvath is an entrepreneur and freelance writer living in Scottsdale.