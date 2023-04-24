Nona Siegel cares deeply about the environment. She has a degree in environmental science, follows a vegan diet and is a founding member of Temple Chai’s Eco Chai group, the Phoenix Reform synagogue’s “green team.”
The last few years, Eco Chai lost its step after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered in-person activities and sapped its energy.
“It kind of fizzled over time. We paused and paused and paused and when we came back, there was no one on campus and we didn’t even recycle anymore,” Siegel said.
The pandemic also overlapped with a number of temple transitions: a new senior rabbi, a new executive director and plans for a new building. Trying to revive the group in the midst of so much change was a challenge because people felt pulled in many directions.
“Lots of people are very engaged in social justice, but the environmental piece is pretty fundamental to all of that,” she said.
Thus, she and other members were determined to get the gang back together and green their synagogue.
In the course of Siegel’s brainstorming with Temple Chai Cantor Emerita Sharona Feller, the two decided to start with a recycling and composting project on Tu B’Shevat, the New Year of the Trees. Considered a minor holiday with no prescribed mitzvot, it is often celebrated by planting trees locally or in Israel. But with concern over global warming in the past few decades, it has become thought of as Jewish Earth Day.
“We’re always in the season of a Jewish holiday and some, like Tu B’Shevat, work well with the theme. All of Jewish belief is about life and supporting life for the next generation, which is really the energy of this project — saving this world as we have been gifted it for the next generation,” Siegel said.
This is a widely accepted dogma of the Reform Jewish movement. According to a 2008 survey of Reform congregations in North America, about 95% of them have initiated or planned some type of greening of their facilities.
For the last three decades, the Union for Reform Judaism’s General Assembly has advocated for its leadership to guide congregations and congregants to preserve the planet. “Greening Reform Judaism” is the Commission on Social Action of Reform Judaism and the Department of Synagogue Management’s digital entry point for environmental advice.
Eco Chai’s first step was to create DOTI, aka Don’t Trash It, a little recycling and composting cart on wheels that will appear at certain events, inviting Temple Chai members to reduce garbage and learn composting skills.
In creating the cart’s panels, they painted on one an image mirroring the temple’s new Torah covers. Malka Wolman, a teacher in the early childhood center, asked her students to save things that could be used to decorate the cart, such as bottle tops, buttons, glass beads and seashells. The idea was to recycle items that might otherwise be destined for the trash.
“Some of the older kids are starting to learn that plastic is one of those materials that stays on our planet for a very long time, and we want to do something to make our planet a better, more hospitable place for their children,” Wolman said.
On Tu B’Shevat, the kids decorated one panel with their upcycled materials and another with their thumbprints. Whenever there was an epoxy fail with a bottle top or button, Wolman was there to set it right again.
Meanwhile, congregant Howard Silverman built the wooden wheeled cart and placed the panels on it. DOTI’s debut was Earth Day, April 21, which was on Shabbat this year.
“Every day, but especially on Shabbat, we want to be respectful and life affirming,” said Siegel.
The food served during the Shabbat/Earth Day nosh was plant-based, organic, local and sustainable, and all dishware and waste were composted with the help of DOTI.
“It is important to us, both in our physical space and in our operations and programming, that our Jewish values are reflected and lived out, including caring for the earth. And while there are financial considerations, such as long-term savings due to things like LED lighting, solar or reduced paper usage, the most important thing to us is living out our values and our mission and doing so in a sustainable way,” said Rabbi Emily Segal.
The temple’s board allows any member who wants to opt in to paying a $36 or $72 sustainability fee and the money will go towards an environmental benefit like planting a garden or a more substantial composting effort.
Siegel is enthusiastic about the possibilities. “The environment has been my passion for a long time. I’ve been a nudger on the issue for a long time,” she laughed. She’s also happy that the youngest Temple Chai members are as involved in the project as the older ones.
“As kids become aware of the climate crisis they will ask us, ‘What have you been doing? If you’ve known this all this time, why are you saying now it’s our generation’s turn to save the world? Where were you all this time?’” she posited.
DOTI represents a small step towards a cleaner future, but the little cart also literally epitomizes Temple Chai’s children.
“The children come to services and see the cart with their fingerprints on it and know that they’re part of the future of our world and our congregation,” Wolman said. JN
Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s reporting contributed to this article.
For more information, visit templechai.com.