Rep. Alma Hernandez (LD-3) tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 28. Hernandez received her second vaccination dose 11 weeks ago.
She released a public statement on social media about her test result, reminding people to be vigilant even after the vaccine. “Don’t let your guard down,” she said.
“I want to clear up some misconceptions,” Hernandez said, via text. “Thankfully my symptoms have been mild: fever, migraine, loss of taste and smell and significant fatigue. However my situation would’ve been worse had I not been vaccinated.
Hernandez has been vocal about the need for everyone in the community to get vaccinated. She was also instrumental in helping Holocaust survivors in the state get access to the vaccines earlier this year.
“Some have tried to say that my infection should be a reason to not be vaccinated or wear a mask because it doesn’t matter,” she said. But that is a false understanding of vaccines and what they can do. She reminded her followers there are still risks and urged everybody to continue mask-wearing and social-distancing measures.
“We all must play our part in ending this pandemic,” she said. “Vaccines are extremely effective in preventing severe illness and death though there are rare breakthroughs. In my own household my brother who is vaccinated has not contracted COVID.”
She encourages people to visit vaccinefinder.org to locate vaccination sites. JN
