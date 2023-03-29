Permanently leaving a domestic abuse situation is so arduous that people attempt it an average of seven times before getting away successfully, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Abuse survivors cite several barriers to escaping a dangerous relationship, including a lack of resources, not knowing where to go, fear of what will happen to their children and the very real threat of increased violence when trying to leave.
One little-recognized factor keeping people with their abusers is the fear of what will become of one or more beloved pets. Nationally, about 45% of abuse victims report that it’s a real obstacle to leaving.
Julie Peterson, co-director of Sojourner Center — a Greater Phoenix organization assisting survivors of domestic violence — knows well how real the issue is and has witnessed the toll it takes on survivors many times during her tenure in working with people fleeing abuse. In fact, it is so common that asking about a pet has become a default part of the intake process.
“For so many years, when survivors and children came in, we would ask if there was a pet in need of safety and if they said yes, we felt we had to find housing for the pet,” Peterson said.
In 2015, Sojourner Center launched its first program to mitigate the issue by dedicating a certain space for pets to be housed and cared for. This month, it broke ground on an expansion project for the pet companion shelter. The center will transform existing emergency shelter rooms and build a larger outdoor dedicated space, so that traumatized people don’t have to leave their pets behind.
“We have always taken the stance of hearing our survivors and during the last years, they have said, ‘I want a larger space for my animal as well as a dedicated space here,’” Peterson said. “We decided we had the footprint on our campus where survivors don’t have to make the hard choice to leave them behind.”
This addition will not diminish the number of survivors the center is able to serve, she added.
Greater Good Charities, PetSmart Charities, Banfield Foundation, RedRover, Arizona Community Foundation and AKC Humane Fund all provided funding for the expansion.
Founded in 1977, Sojourner Center’s mission is overcoming the impact of domestic violence, one life at a time. According to the CDC, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes.
Each year, Sojourner Center houses more than 1,000 vulnerable children and adults who have escaped life-threatening situations. It also serves more than 1,000 individuals through mobile advocacy, lay legal services and community education and awareness events.
In 2017, Sojourner Center became a wholly owned subsidiary of Jewish Family & Children’s Services (JFCS). JFCS’ support in securing the center has been instrumental in continuing its mission, said Peterson.
“Our mission really aligns with JFCS. We have access to a new network of survivors and a greatly expanded network of services,” she added.
“The JFCS vision is a future where families are strong, elders are cared for and children are safe,” said JFCS CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson. “We strengthen the community by providing behavioral health, health care and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds. Sojourner Center is one example of how we support the whole person to build stronger communities, no matter what it takes.”
Only a small percentage of shelters across the country provide for pets. Since Sojourner Center began its pet service, albeit on a smaller scale, in 2015, “we continue to be reminded of the importance of having family members, including their beloved pets, together as they heal,” Peterson said.
After graduating college with a degree in education, Peterson took an internship working with children who were victims of abuse. She said it pulled at her heartstrings and knew it was work where she could make a real impact. That advocacy combined with a master’s degree in counseling eventually led her to Sojourner Center 15 years ago. She was responsible for the launch of the pet companion shelter.
“When we began the program in 2015, we expected to see the benefit to pet parents but also learned about the benefit to these animals, who witnessed abuse and were targeted in abuse,” she said.
“When families and pets are able to heal together, it reduces the stress in the home so there are benefits all around,” she said.
After so many years running residential programs, Peterson admitted that she had some initial worries about allowing animals into the center, including problems with pet allergies or bad animal behavior, but she quickly learned those issues “are few and far between.” In the last several years they’ve been able to adapt and mitigate any issue that’s arisen, even when it means removing an aggressive pet. They can turn to pet adoption partners such as Lost My Home in Tempe.
“If we have animals that aren’t safe to be here, we can work with our partners to ensure safety for the pets, the community and the family. We are not in this alone,” Peterson said. JN
For more information, visit sojournercenter.org or jfcsaz.org.