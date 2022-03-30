The East Valley Jewish Community Center (EVJCC) recently introduced “Doing Jewish” youth grants, a new grants program for Jewish students in grades 7-12 (as of spring 2022) who live in the Greater Phoenix area.
“Doing Jewish” grants will be considered for projects that have a potential impact on strengthening Jewish connections and Jewish identity. Each project should also highlight a Jewish value and be connected to a Jewish holiday that falls within the time period of the grant (now through July 2022). These grants are also available for projects connected to trips to Israel but are not intended for use as day or overnight camp scholarships.
The holidays covered in this grant cycle are Shabbat, Passover, Yom Hashoah, Shavuot, Lag b’Omer and Jerusalem Day. Grants will range from $100-$1,000.
“Judaism is about doing,” said Rabbi Michael Beyo, EVJCC CEO. “It’s about how we live our life and how we impact the lives of others. We hope to inspire teens to want to make an impact in a way that is meaningful to them and in a way that connects to a Jewish holiday.”
Project examples include Shabbat and holiday dinners, community service projects, holiday celebrations, educational projects and more. The project must be completed by July 2022 and the grant recipient is required to share photos or video updates of their project as it progresses and at the project’s conclusion.
Yev Bernstein, parent of grant recipient Edward Bernstein, said, “We are so fortunate to receive financial assistance from the EVJCC for Edward’s life-changing trip to Israel, which will help him to strengthen his Jewish identity.”
For his project, Edward will document his trip and will give an Israel presentation to EVJCC Camp Rimon campers when he returns.
The program collaborates with the B’nai Tzedek Youth Philanthropy Program of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix. “These grants are fantastic incentives that challenge teens to think and program creatively and develop grant-writing skills,” said Andrea Cohen, director of Youth Philanthropy and Community Programs at the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix. “The availability of these grants demonstrate to teens that their Jewish engagement is important and valuable.”
Jennifer Walker, assistant director of Camp Daisy and Harry Stein, assists with this project as a cohort of the Women’s Leadership Institute and is available to assist teens with the application and speak to youth groups in the Valley. JN
For more information, visit evjcc.org/grant.