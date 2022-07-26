On July 25, a new website launched to unite all of Phoenix’s Jewish voices in one cohesive space. JewishPhoenix.com is a site where visitors can easily connect to community organizations, find upcoming events, discover volunteer opportunities, enjoy lifestyle content and much more.
JewishPhoenix has been in the works since 2018, when the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix discussed the fact that there was no community calendar — no one place where anyone could go to see a comprehensive listing of what was going on in the Jewish community.
Federation board member and publisher of Java Magazine, Alan Zeichick, was chosen to chair the “tech/data committee” task force to examine the problem.
“While we were doing an investigation to solve a calendar problem, the project, as so often happens, grew. Somebody pointed out that there was no website that you could look at if you were visiting Phoenix and wanted to find a kosher restaurant or some Jewish music — you had to get on Google and it’s very time consuming and can be very overwhelming,” said Zeichick.
The committee reached out to various technology experts, service providers and organizations to gain knowledge and expertise, including the Jewish Federations of North America and JewishBoston. In the end, the same software company that developed the JewishBoston website, RGB Media out of Tel Aviv, was hired to create JewishPhoenix.
“They took what they built for Jewish Boston and reimagined it for what works for our community,” said Jennifer Starrett, content manager for JewishPhoenix. “The exciting thing about this site is that it involves the organizations and programs in our community and enables them to promote their events to the greater community in one space — versus their individual websites and calendars.”
An initiative of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP), JewishPhoenix allows visitors to search by topics: families, kids, teens, seniors, lifestyle and Jewish learning; and once a selection is made, the entire page will refresh, showing only the blog posts and events pertaining to that topic.
Launching the community website was made possible in part by a grant from the Molly Blank Fund of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and CJP is particularly grateful for support of the project received from locals, Michael Blank (Molly’s son) and his wife, Carmen.
Visitors can click on various organizations’ “microsites” from the “connect” page and filter their choices based on location or types of organizations, including camps, adult education, synagogues and more.
“It has their about section, a contact form and all of the blog posts and events that they have produced on their site so that people can find anything they need about each organization,” said Starrett. “Also, when you pull up an event, you will see at the top which organization is hosting the event and if you continue scrolling, it turns back into that organization’s microsite.”
“The new JewishPhoenix website is a great benefit for the community, providing an all-encompassing resource on Jewish services, events and organizations in the Valley,” said Linda Zell, executive director of the Jewish Tuition Organization. “From a participating organization’s point of view, JewishPhoenix will provide a broader reach to both current residents and new residents.”
“I want the Jewish community to go there and find everything they want, love it and tell their friends,” said Zeichick. “And that the organizations who have spent their time and built out their individual web sections see enough traffic, business or sign-ups to justify their staying there and evangelizing. Those are my hopes and dreams.”
Sarah Bochenek, youth director and religious educator at Tempe Beth Sholom of the East Valley, helped organizations learn about JewishPhoenix and get their information together.
She learned about JewishPhoenix when she had to select a project to connect within the community as part of her involvement with the Women’s Leadership Institute. Bochenek found out about the opportunity at an “agency night,” where various organizations shared their needs.
“I had a really hard time deciding [on a project] and then when I looked at JewishPhoenix, this helps every community I’ve been trying to reach and connect. I was just so excited to be able to help everyone — all in one project,” said Bochenek.
She runs the United Synagogue Youth (USY) at Temple Beth Sholom and feels that JewishPhoenix will be valuable for teens because they will be able to see all the programming geared towards them across the Greater Phoenix area.
“It allows for them to know that there’s more out there for them regardless of where they’re located and it also lets the kids who aren’t affiliated and aren’t already involved see that there is a lot going on,” she said.
College students will also find information suited to them. “I am so excited for Hillel to participate in this much-needed new community website,” said Debbie Yunker Kail, executive director of Hillel Jewish Student Center at Arizona State University. “We are eager to share Hillel events and opportunities with the broader community and appreciate how easy CJP has made it for us to participate as a local agency.”
Alicia Moskowitz, executive director of Beth El Phoenix, also sees the website connecting the greater community and expanding their circle by letting everyone know what new events, services, holiday celebrations and social action projects they are hosting.
“We work hard to provide a robust and vibrant offering of Jewish cultural, learning and spiritual life in Phoenix,” said Moskowitz. “JewishPhoenix will encourage those seeking Jewish experiences to connect more easily with our congregation to find what appeals to them. We are very excited to be part of it!”
There is also a “Welcome to Phoenix” page with many “best of” lists for newcomers to the area and a “get help” button showcasing different resources to help residents in times of need.
“As a communal professional, I am very excited for this new website,” said Jessielyn Hirschl, director of development and outreach for Jewish Free Loan. “Having a centralized site will allow us to more easily refer clients and community members to other Jewish organizations and resources throughout the Valley. I am also particularly looking forward to the regularly updated community calendar, which will help us take a more holistic approach to schedule events. As a community member, I can’t wait to see how this site helps unify our growing community.”
Near the bottom of the page is a “holidays” section containing blogs, events and recipes that will be updated as the different holidays approach. If an organization has a holiday event, they can tag it and it will show up on the specific holiday page.
“JewishPhoenix.com offers individuals, organizations and programs a new way to engage with one another around fresh content that is created and curated around the needs and interests specific to our community,” said Richard Kasper, interim CEO of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix.” I couldn’t be prouder of our JewishPhoenix team, which has made this an easy-to-use, innovative, destination website that’s equally valuable to long-time residents and newcomers alike. After months of hard work and planning, the Center for Jewish Philanthropy is delighted by the launch of JewishPhoenix.com.”
“There’s a lot to explore and you can get lost, but in a very good way,” said Starrett. “This will show off what’s happening in our community and hopefully bring people out who might not have connected before. It will be a great resource when people are Googling ‘Jewish Phoenix,’ this site will come up and show them how vibrant and exciting our community is.” JN
For more information, visit jewishphoenix.com.
Jewish News is owned by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix.