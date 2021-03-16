COVID-19 has brought many uncertainties into our lives this past year, both personally and professionally. Things that we were sure would never change have been dramatically turned upside down, and the real estate market is
no different.
The questions seemed endless: Would people still want to purchase a new home during the pandemic or would they wait? How would the COVID protocols affect buying and selling homes? Would the housing market go up or down with all the unknowns? Where would interest rates fall with all the changes to the world markets?
This list of worries can go on and on. But one thing is now certain: In these ever-changing days, the real estate market has proven immune to COVID and is very healthy. It’s even flourishing.
Several contributing factors have brought about this robust market in these strange times.
Companies had to change their work models due to the coronavirus. Companies that once thought a bustling work environment in a central location was the most efficient way to run a business have found that is not always the case. Many companies have discovered that by having their employees telecommute, they are still very efficient and overhead may be decreased by decentralizing. Employees, once looking for a home close to work to cut down on their commute times, are now flocking to the suburbs where their money can go further in terms of what type of home they can afford.
Historic low interest rates are another factor. Even though a home may cost more than buyers thought they could afford, with the incredibly low interest rates they are realizing the monthly payment is well within their comfort zone.
Many people who thought that buying a home was more expensive than renting a home are finding that is not the case. A homeowner can actually pay far less in a mortgage payment than rent these days. This not only saves money but adds stability into their lives.
Finally, Arizona also offers a lower cost of living than many areas of the country. And it has so much to offer its residents. There’s a fabulous weather forecast on most days of the year, lower property taxes than many other states and plenty of space to allow for social distancing.
Large corporations also find Arizona’s offerings attractive and are moving to the state. There are several very large companies — Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Lucid Motors — that plan to move to Arizona in the next few years and will bring with them a robust job market.
Arizona is definitely in a seller’s market and offering sellers increased return on their investments.
Sellers who need special terms when it comes to selling their homes are now able to ask for and get them from buyers who wouldn’t have accepted them in the past. For instance, if you are selling a home and need to stay for a short length of time past the closing date to finalize and move to your next home, buyers are more receptive now and willing to accommodate those requests.
Traditionally, a seller would need to have their home “show ready” for days on end, inconveniencing their lifestyle. But today’s market offers most sellers the opportunity to have their home on the market for a shorter period of time. Plus, all buyers interested in the home can come during a specified time frame, and the seller is barely inconvenienced. Often a buyer will submit an offer during this time frame which can accommodate the seller’s needs and let the closing process begin sooner.
Still, selling a home in this market takes real skill and expertise. You
need a professional realtor by your side to help you navigate every step in this type of market. You need someone with proven experience to achieve your goal of selling and closing your home for the best price and the best terms for you. JN
Amy Rosenthal has been a realtor for more than 25 years. Contact her at HomeSmart Elite Group or at amyrosenthal.com.
