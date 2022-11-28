Marina Awerbuch, program director for the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix (BJE), takes her two kids to see ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo every December. She always thought it would be a great place to celebrate Chanukah, the festival of lights, but organizing and paying for it was simply too much.
This year, however, she approached the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP) about hosting such a celebration and the organization quickly got on board.
Kaylie Medansky, CJP’s senior director of community engagement, loved the idea.
“People love the zoo and they’re already going to ZooLights, so why not create a space for the Jewish community to do it together,” she said.
While several Jewish groups will host Chanukah celebrations, Jewish Community Night at ZooLights on Saturday, Dec. 17, is one of three big celebrations this month designed to bring all of Greater Phoenix’s Jewish community together.
Jewish Community Night at ZooLights
In addition to being the first time the Jewish community has come together to celebrate ZooLights, it is also the first big collaboration between CJP’s community engagement team and another community organization.
Jennifer Starrett, CJP’s associate director of community engagement, said this is their first community-wide event that is just for fun and not tied to another purpose, like fundraising.
“A big priority of our team is bringing organizations together, so there will be more of this to come,” she said.
Medansky said this is an easy way for the Jewish community “just to get together, hang out and enjoy celebrating our festival of lights together.”
She remembered driving around neighborhoods as a kid, looking at Christmas lights.
“Enjoying the lights is for everyone.”
The zoo will be open to the public on Dec. 17, but after people walk around looking at lights, they can go to Lemur Lane, where the Jewish community will gather with tables, lounge seating, a photo booth and a Havdalah program.
Additionally, the youth departments of Congregation Or Tzion and Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley are sponsoring a teen scavenger hunt. Teens can check in at Lemur Lane at 7:30 p.m., organize into teams and let the search begin.
Awerbuch’s 6-year-old son Max isn’t old enough to join the scavenger hunt but he is excited to go for a reason beyond seeing lights. Recently, he walked into his mom’s office and saw her working on publicity for the event. He immediately suspected he might be the actual focus of the night.
“It’s because of me and how I like animals and I wanted my birthday party there,” he exclaimed.
“Sometimes,” she laughed, “it’s just easier to go along with the fantasy.”
Phoenix Sings: Chanukah Sing-A-Long
Congregation Beth Israel Cantor Seth Ettinger sat down last May with several of his cantor colleagues to decide how to bring Greater Phoenix’s Jewish community closer together. A Chanukah singalong was the first thing everyone said.
“Bringing cantors together is something I’ve been doing since I came to Arizona in 2018,” Ettinger said.
The first Phoenix Sings: Chanukah Sing-A-Long took place in December 2019, and was a big success. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed a second such gathering. Now it’s back and four cantors are participating: CBI’s Ettinger, Temple Kol Ami’s Cantor Noa Shaashua, Congregation Or Tzion’s Cantor Dannah Rubinstein and Temple Solel’s Cantorial Soloist Todd Herzog.
This concert will be the first time this particular group has sung together.
“I love when everyone gets together. That’s the culmination of the work I try to do,” Ettinger said.
Temple Chai’s Cantor Ross Wolman had intended to participate but withdrew due to a scheduling conflict. It was his suggestion to make the event a fundraiser for CJP’s community camp scholarship.
Jewish kids from all the synagogues involved attend the various Jewish summer camps. Ettinger said the beneficiaries will be those kids who need scholarship assistance for summer camp.
“It’s all about them,” he said.
The concert will be held at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society on Saturday, Dec. 17. While it is the same night as Jewish Community Night at ZooLights, Ettinger doesn’t see a problem.
“You can have two major events on the same night and still work together to make them both successful because in the end we’re supporting CJP,” he said. Additionally, Ettinger curated the playlist for ZooLights.
The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, followed by Havdalah and the concert. After the music stops, there will be a dessert reception.
The cantors have planned songs that will appeal to a wide range of musical tastes, from Jewish pop to more traditional fare — something for everyone.
Ettinger sees a gathering like this as both a celebration and a comfort.
“We’re supposed to light the night brightest and what better way to do it than coming together and having a musical celebration. That makes the brightest light,” he said.
Mazelpalooza 2022
In 1998, leaders of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix’s Young Leadership Division (YLD) decided to create a celebratory event on Christmas Eve that would bring young Jews together on a night when they might otherwise be left with nothing to do.
Rachel Rabinovich, director of special projects for CJP, was then in her first year as a staff associate for YLD. She remembers how difficult it was to convince bar owners in Old Town Scottsdale that it would be worthwhile to stay open on Christmas Eve for this new event called Mazelpalooza.
“Don’t worry,” she remembered telling them. “There will be plenty of people and they will buy drinks.”
From the beginning it drew a few hundred people and it lived up to what YLD’s leaders had envisioned.
“It was great fun,” Rabinovich said, though the next two years she had to do the same convincing of bar owners.
On Dec. 24 — 24 years later — CJP’s NowGen is getting ready to welcome several hundred young Jews for “the party of the year.”
“This is an opportunity to bring out people who may not otherwise connect with the Jewish community or their Jewish identity,” said Andrew Gibbs, NowGen’s director. While Jews gather many times during the year for myriad reasons, this night is something a little different.
“Mazelpalooza is a place where Jews can come and be with family,” he said.
This year will also be special because it will mark the first year the party is back in full force. In 2020, NowGen changed the event’s name to Mitzvahpalooza, and made it an opportunity for people to do mitzvah projects, like making donations to those in need.
Last year, Mazelpalooza was back but in a modified way. It was small and held in a semi-private area of an Old Town bar and didn’t include a DJ.
This year people should expect dancing, an aerialist, a fire act and a roaming saxophone player, Gibbs said. Mazelpalooza will once again have drinks, community and an opportunity to gather.
Jacob Ladin, Mazelpalooza co-chair, has been to many Mazelpaloozas. He said this year will stand out due to the “amazing entertainment company” partnering with NowGen.
“We’re offering new fun ways for people to interact with each other, which should lead to building more positive relationships,” he said.
One big difference this year is the location. It was always held in a bar in Old Town Scottsdale, but for 2022, the event is moving to The Duce, a new downtown venue.
“We’re trying to mix it up,” Gibbs joked. “We’re coming back big and Old Town can’t handle this party anymore.”
There is no dress code and while most dress as if it’s a regular Saturday night out, Gibbs stressed that he wants people to feel comfortable and be who they are. The night is about being with the community and meeting new people, not who wore it best.
“This is an amazing place to be whether you’re Jewish or Jew-ish,” he said. He explained that while some people might not feel they’re “Jewish enough” for services, a Shabbat dinner, a Jewish social action project or a CJP event, Mazelpalooza is somewhere any Jew will feel at home.
“We want you just to come and know that this is your community, too,” he said. JN
To register for Jewish Community Night at ZooLights, visit phoenixcjp.org/zoolights; for Phoenix Sings, visit azjhs.org/hanukkah-concert; and for Mazelpalooza, visit phoenixcjp.org/mazel22.
Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix is a component of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix. Jewish News is published by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, a component of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix.