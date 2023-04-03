In late February, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), an independent and nonpartisan government agency, released a report stating that domestic terrorism increased by 357% in the last decade and found that racially or ethnically motivated extremists committed the most violent incidents.
During roughly the same period, most Jewish Americans say they have witnessed a dramatic rise in antisemitism and many have been affected personally, according to Pew Research.
In short, extremism is in the news and on the minds of Greater Phoenix’s Jewish community. The last week of March, a few extremism experts were in Scottsdale to talk about the reality of the danger, what’s being done and why there is reason for optimism.
Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Center on Extremism, spoke at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus on March 29 in the first community-wide, in-person event ADL Arizona has hosted in five years.
Though he opened his talk with a bit of gallows humor — “I’m used to showing up, seeing a lovely, relaxed, seemingly pleasant audience and then sucking the air right out of the room” — he didn’t stay there long. Instead, he spent his hour-long lecture letting people know what his team of antisemitism and anti-extremism experts is actually doing to make things better.
Gathering data is a big component of achieving that goal, and social media — where many purveyors of hate are the most effective and have the greatest reach — is a data goldmine.
Segal’s team of analysts and investigators is online around the clock to understand where threats are brewing and to understand the symbols and narratives that animate extremists enough to motivate them to actually commit a hate crime, whether it’s a violent assault or a seemingly passive flyering filled with antisemitic and racist rhetoric.
Segal touted ADL’s use of technology to combat extremism. For example, the organization has developed an application to go through thousands of hours of hate-filled podcasts and other media looking for keywords to flag for analysis, something that saves his team literally years of work.
“We’re not just allowing extremists to exploit technology; we’re using it against them as well,” Segal said.
The ADL also shares its technology and expertise with businesses and law enforcement to help empower them to do more to deter and detain extremists. Segal recounted an incident in which three men beat up a Jewish student in Orlando during a white supremacist rally last year. From their offices, his team was able to see what was happening in real time, record it and give background on the three offenders to local sheriffs, who then used that information to arrest the men and charge them with hate crimes.
Segal gave a brief overview of instances in which his team tracked extremists targeting immigrants and Jews and planning attacks against them. Again, his team shared information they had gathered and these criminals were arrested before they carried out the attacks. While people don’t hear about threats that were stopped in time, they should know those examples are legion, he said.
“That is our bread and butter, that is what we do and we do it better than anybody else,” he said.
Another tactic is to cut off would-be terrorists at the knees financially by going after their crowdfunding platforms. Segal showed the video feed from Tim Gionet’s phone as he trespassed the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Gionet is a right-wing extremist social media personality known as Baked Alaska, who was arrested for assault in Scottsdale in 2020.
Segal pointed out that on the recording, one could see that people were watching and suggesting actions he could take, as well as paying him in real time. Violent extremism has become a form of entertainment — one that pays, he said. Agreements with PayPal and other financial companies allow the ADL to scale its work to go after funding for hate.
Additionally, other Jewish communal security organizations — as well as those representing other marginalized groups — embed people with Segal’s team to learn best practices. Earlier in the week, ADL announced a partnership with the Community Security Initiative, which coordinates security for local Jewish institutions in the New York area and the local branch of the Community Security Service, whose main mission is to train volunteer security patrols at synagogues.
“I have a dream that we may one day have 50 analysts from all sorts of national organizations embedded with us and, maybe one day, there’s somebody here in Arizona embedded on my team. This enables us to have a greater impact,” he said.
The next night in the same room, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, in partnership with Arizona State University Center for Jewish Studies and Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, presented the panel “When Extremist Ideas Are No Longer Considered ‘Extreme.’”
Dr. Edna Friedberg, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum historian; Dr. Arie Kruglanski, Holocaust survivor and psychology professor at the University of Maryland; and Vidhya Ramalingam, founder and CEO of Moonshot, an organization providing critical analysis on violent extremism and online harms across the globe, sat down together in front of a full house, with many more attending virtually, to discuss the normalization of extremist ideologies and how to counter them.
Kruglanski worked in general psychology until 9/11, when he became interested in the psychology of extremists. Ramalingam was the child of Indian immigrants and grew up in the United States in a mostly white town. She became fascinated by the notion of race when she was still a child. As an adult, she used her education in anthropology and ethnographic field research to study white nationalists. She did the majority of her work in Sweden, consistently turning up to the extremists’ public events until they stopped ignoring her and actually started talking.
Ramalingam had many encounters, conducted dozens of interviews and was surprised by some of her realizations. She started to understand and even empathize with some of them as they told her about their journeys into hate. She also learned that many people were unhappy in the movement and had questions and doubts about what they were doing.
“Those moments of doubt are where we have to be so we can intervene,” she said.
Kruglanski has studied extremists all over the world and found a common underlying social dynamic that he called “the three N’s: need, narrative and network.”
Wherever in the world they may be, extremists share a need for dignity and to feel they matter; they are attracted to certain narratives, which explain their own significance and give their lives glory and meaning; and they need a network of support from people who validate that same narrative, he said.
Ramalingam agreed and explained that the idea of a “lone wolf” is outdated. People act with the support or perceived support of their online networks and communities, which is why she suggests offering counternarratives in the same online spaces, providing a safer sense of belonging, network and community.
Her organization reaches out to people posting hateful content and offers them a chance to speak with a counselor. She’s found that about half the people they target respond with interest.
“The way into a conversation with someone is not to argue with them but get to their underlying emotions,” she said. One way Moonshot does that is by running targeted ads to people searching for white supremacist content.
“We want to be the first ones there,” she said, encouraging people not to give up on friends and family who are being led astray by misinformation and extremism. She pointed to some high-profile examples of people who have been deep inside extremist groups and still made their way out, which shows there is reason for optimism.
Kruglanski stressed that it’s important to understand where the impetus for extremism comes from and not be afraid of it.
“Don’t think of it as monstrous evil. It’s not about you personally; it’s about society and the only way to resist is collectively. Sometimes we need to contribute to a common cause,” he said.
The night before, Segal recounted an example of extremism that touched him personally but also gave him reason to hope.
Roughly two months ago, he was on the way to Temple Ner Tamid, his synagogue in New Jersey, to drop off his son for Hebrew school. The class was canceled and he soon learned why. A 26-year-old man had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the synagogue in an attempt to damage or destroy it the night before.
Even with 20 years of experience researching and exposing this very type of crime, “this was too close to home,” he said. However, something that happened two days later gave him reason not to despair.
When the synagogue reopened, the rabbi invited people from around the community to come and about 5,000 people turned out, most of them not from the Jewish community but Christians, Muslims and people from every background from nearby counties and cities showed up to be allies and say, “You’re not alone.” JN
