HMA Public Relations, a Phoenix-based public relations and marketing communications agency, launched “Copper State of Mind,” a podcast focused on public relations and marketing communications strategies. The first episode was March 15.
Abbie S. Fink, vice president and general manager of HMA, hosts the podcast twice a month with Dr. Adrian McIntyre of Phx.FM. Together they discuss public relations and its importance for businesses and organizations.
“The money an organization spends on integrated marketing communications is an investment that helps boost your brand, break through the noise and drive business results,” said Fink. “With that at the forefront, this podcast touches on a variety of communications strategies, and we’ll explore today’s communications challenges and share insights, stories and strategies.”
This is HMA’s second podcast. The first was “Arizona 100,” which accompanied a newsletter of the same name. Both highlighted stories written in 100 words about business in the state. When the firm retired the newsletter, the podcast went the same way, “but we still wanted a podcast, and we rethought it so we could talk about what we do as a business,” said Fink.
She took the title from her former publisher’s column in the newsletter, because “it encapsulated what we wanted to do, which is highlight things that are important throughout the state,” she said. This podcast is the result of two months of talking and thinking through topics and goals.
Fink said the podcast is an opportunity “to share what we do in a very conversational way that’s easy to listen to. You can tune in whenever you want,” she said. She listens to podcasts herself on morning walks and appreciates how easy they are “to pop in and out of, and if you like one you can log into the next episode,” she said.
It’s a good and enjoyable way to get solid business information, she added. And because episodes are archived, people can pick and choose which topic appeals to them.
“It’s fun to sit at my kitchen table with my microphone and headset and Adrian’s in his home studio, and we have a conversation,” Fink said. As far as the listenership, time will tell.
“Slowly but surely our numbers are increasing,” she said.
According to McIntyre, “the podcast seems to be striking a chord with the audience and has gained 305 unique listeners. The total number of downloads is rising steadily each week — increasing by 55% in April alone.”
Fink has been with HMA since 1993 and has provided marketing communications and public relations support to a variety of organizations in Greater Phoenix, including the Phoenix Holocaust Association, Jewish Family & Children’s Service, the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and the East Valley Jewish Community Center. She is a member of Congregation Beth Israel.
McIntyre is a cultural anthropologist and internationally recognized authority on effective communication.
The show is recorded and produced in the studio of PHX.fm, the leading independent B2B online radio station and podcast studio in Phoenix. JN
For more information and to listen to Copper State of Mind, visit hmapr.com.
