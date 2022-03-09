On Friday, March 4, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest, Dr. Hillel Newman was headed back to Los Angeles after a short visit to Arizona. The Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles covers the entire Southwest region of the United States and is an official office of the government of Israel. Its many departments work hand in hand to strengthen the bonds between Israel and the Southwest.
While Newman was in Arizona, he visited the State Capitol at the invitation of House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers. “He invited me to address the joint session of the two houses, which was wonderful,” said Newman. “I also gave a tribute to the speaker for his friendship with Israel.” Newman presented Bowers with a plaque as official recognition of his friendship to the State of Israel.
Newman was a featured speaker at an event held on March 3 hosted by the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) at the Phoenix Country Club. Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, moderated the discussion.
“We at the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations were thrilled to host Dr. Newman for a reception and program to talk about ‘The Changing Landscape in the Middle East,’” said Tina Waddington, executive director at PCFR. “Our members and guests were treated to a great presentation by Dr. Newman on Arizona-Israel relations, U.S.-Israel relations and a new age of peace in the Middle East in the Abraham Accords era.”
Newman spent time with representatives from the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Kate Gallego and Governor Doug Ducey. He also met with the Arizona Water Commission. “We’re planning on bringing a delegation of water companies from Israel because we know there’s a water challenge in Arizona,” said Newman. “We’re bringing our experience in the fields connected to water – it’s not only desalination, it’s also detection of leaks, recycling, reclamation and purification.”
Israel has had great success in water reclamation. A report titled “Israel: A Global Leader in Water Management and Technology” by the State of Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs states, “By 2015, Israel was treating and recycling 86% of its wastewater for use in agriculture – ranking Israel as the number one global leader when it comes to water recycling. Within the next decade, Israel plans to reach 90% water reclamation. At the same time, Israel is upgrading its wastewater treatment to tertiary treatment, which will allow for unlimited irrigation.”
“There are also fields that we can learn from Arizona, so the idea is to work together in collaboration,” said Newman. “Israel is called the ‘start-up nation.’ The governor likes to call the state (Arizona) the ‘start-up state.’ So I say, ‘From the start-up nation to the start-up state’ we’re going to work together.”
Water is just one of the industries that Arizona is working with Israel on; there will also be exchanges of delegations in the fields of aerospace and defense.
“There’s a delegation going out from Arizona to Israel this month,” said Newman. “There’s also a large delegation coming in from Israel in April – 18 different companies. We are working in cooperation with local organizations, the Arizona Commerce Authority and Arizona Israel Technology Alliance – different players contribute to different parts.”
This was Newman’s third visit to Arizona, where he is always greeted with “warmth and friendship” and considers this trip one of his most productive in the little more than two days he was here. “We see it as a really special relationship due to the leadership of the governor and the Speaker of the House, who are dear friends of Israel,” said Newman. JN