For a brief moment this summer, Debbi Kaner Goldich got a break from leading a large Jewish organization for the first time in three years. Just as she stepped down from the presidency of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism (WLCJ) on July 16, she was preparing to step up as the chair of the board of the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies on Aug. 1, leaving barely enough time between gigs to read a classic novel or binge the latest Netflix series.
That’s OK with the “organized, type A-plus” Goldich, who lives in Scottsdale most of the year and doesn’t mind her 80-hour work weeks. Before retirement eight years ago, she was an advanced practice nurse with two master’s degrees and a leader of synagogue sisterhoods. In terms of synagogue membership, she’s an overachiever. She belongs to four, two on the East Coast and two in Greater Phoenix — Scottsdale’s Congregation Or Tzion and Beth El Phoenix.
“Some people buy shoes; I pay synagogue dues,” she quipped. “The best thing that I can do with my money is to support all these synagogues.”
When she learned in October 2019 that she would become president of WLCJ, an international network of individual members and 400 sisterhoods and synagogue women’s groups, she set herself some pretty lofty goals and more than three years later, feels that she’s met them.
“I wanted to modernize all of our systems — our communications, everything we did — I wanted to bring us into the 21st century,” she said.
Years ago, people thought of the synagogue sisterhood as the ladies who do the kiddush lunch on Saturdays. “In my generation, it was very normal for young people to join a synagogue but the movement was not yet egalitarian and the only way women could have leadership in their synagogues was through the sisterhood,” said Goldich, 68.
Those same women also found friendship and community, just as she did. When her nephew died, it was the women in her sisterhood group who cleaned her home in preparation for shiva, made the meal and supported her through the traumatic experience.
Now, in addition to friendship and leadership, this fellowship group also offers education and programming.
“It’s what makes us different from Hadassah, ORT and other Jewish women’s organizations. Our mission is to educate our women so that they feel they are part of the Conservative movement,” she said.
Another difference is that while the WLCJ has a few professional staff members, it is volunteer-led. Thus, the first step for Goldich’s modernization plans was to include committee leaders in her administration with professional experience in the jobs she needed them to do. For example, she asked a woman with expertise in human resources to be the organization’s personnel chair; her budget and finance chair held the title of CPA for Fortune 500 companies.
“These were difficult positions and I utilized women who were professionals,” she said.
Some of her plans were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic that kept people at home starting in March 2020, a few months before she assumed the presidency in July. However, WLCJ had already been using Zoom for nearly a decade and “our women knew how to get on a Zoom call, lead a Zoom call — even 90-year-old women were doing Zoom calls regularly with us, so that was no big deal,” she said.
The pandemic notwithstanding, Goldich was fortunate in that, at least, because after professionalizing her administration her other big priority was expanding the education programming “to ensure that we would still be here in 25 years,” she said.
For that, her organizational skills came in handy. People complained that classes coincided with meetings. Thus, she created a central calendar for all to consult. WLCJ is divided among 13 regions, and she asked every region to send her a list from which she could design a calendar, giving every committee a night of the month.
“That eliminated the chaos, but it took me a little while to put it in place and to convince everybody this was going to work. But three months into it and people were saying, ‘This is like the best thing since sliced bread!’” she said.
By the time the High Holidays were over in 2020, she had programming in place every day and night for members, many of whom were isolated by the pandemic. All of the programs were vetted by the professional staff and reached a wide audience.
A professor at SUNY Binghamton led a course on Jews in film that 780 women watched. Another about how to talk to your child or grandchild about coming out of the closet reached more than 1,000 and was led by two Conservative women rabbis, who were married to one another. Some of the older women told Goldich their children and grandchildren had started using terminology they didn’t understand. WLCJ designed programming for them.
“We did things that were way out there, and people told me, ‘You gave me permission to do all kinds of things that no one’s given me permission for before.’ I told them that’s because I want us to be the group that does those kinds of things,” Goldich said.
Last fall, WLCJ and the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs developed an inclusion guide for Jewish groups and congregations, “to create an environment that makes all underserved communities feel welcomed and embraced in the Jewish Community,” according to WLCJ’s website. The guide encourages adopting practices that “provide equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized,” such as Jews of color, LGBTQ+ Jews and disabled Jews. Jews who have been incarcerated and would like to reintegrate into a synagogue community are also marginalized, though less discussed. The guide is for them as well, Goldich added.
With all the new programming and organization she’s put in place, the thing that Goldich is most proud of is a three-year curriculum for women to become a bat mitzvah. Forty women signed up when the program launched. For three hours on the third Thursday of every month, these women studied together on Zoom with the help of various Conservative women rabbis. They studied multiple topics and learned Hebrew, a requirement for them to read the Torah portion at their bat mitzvah. The Hebrew classes, beginner, intermediate and advanced, were open to all WLCJ members and over the last three years, 750 women learned to read Hebrew.
At the international convention in July, during which Goldich handed her leadership crown to a new president, she watched her crowning achievement as 40 women, between the ages of 40 and 93, became a bat mitzvah, 36 in person and four on Zoom.
Some of these women missed their chance when they were teenagers because they grew up a time before the Conservative movement was egalitarian, and others missed out because their parents couldn’t send them to Hebrew school.
“When I say we’re different from other Jewish women’s organizations because we focus on education, that’s what I mean. We offer opportunities that women might not have had and that’s an amazing accomplishment,” Goldich said.
“Debbi is an extraordinary woman who gives her life to ensure the future of Conservative Judaism. She is a true inspiration and a leader who not only empowers, but cares, supports and loves. It’s a gift to know her,” said Rabbi Aviva Funke, associate director of the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix and principal of Hebrew High.
Funke composed and performed “Daughters of Yisrael” at the July conference at the invitation of Goldich’s sister, Ellen, who lives in Peoria. Funke’s original song was inspired by “Debbi’s mission — the village it takes to build the world we need and the commitment we must have to pursue it,” she said.
One of Goldich’s lone regrets is that when she was installed as president it was over Zoom rather than during an elegant evening in a big hotel ballroom due to COVID.
Happily, her colleagues made her departure experience a bigger deal than it would have been otherwise. During the July international conference, she finally got to wear her fancy dress and stand in front of her members in person. Most importantly, she’s leaving the organization in capable hands and with a bright future.
“It’s all good. We’re very healthy, we have money in the bank and we have women actively seeking leadership positions,” she said. JN
To learn more, visit wlcj.org.