Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel joined Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego on Tuesday, May 9, as the mayor announced “an aggressive new effort to close the digital divide and connect more Phoenix residents to high-speed internet in 2023.”
Rosenworcel appeared at the Phoenix Public Library’s Burton Barr Central branch as part of her nationwide tour promoting the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which offers a monthly discount of up to $30 on broadband services to qualifying low-income households.
To be eligible for a discount, Arizonans must have an income of no more than 200% of federal poverty guidelines ($60,000 for a family of four), or if one or more members receive other government assistance, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Women, Infants & Children (WIC), Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefits or free or reduced-price school lunch. Additionally, there is a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from qualifying providers.
Before introducing Rosenworcel, Gallego touted the City of Phoenix’s recent $700,000 outreach grant from the FCC to support efforts to raise awareness and encourage local enrollment in the ACP program.
“Everyone in our community deserves access to the internet: Small business owners, schoolchildren, remote work and telehealth are all vital services that are merely a link away in today’s day and age. We learned that lesson during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gallego. At the onset of the pandemic, the City of Phoenix collaborated with school districts (elementary, high school and community college) to address the educational needs of students who lack internet access.
Rosenworcel, who is Jewish, is the first woman to hold the FCC chair position permanently. She first worked at the FCC from 1999 to 2007 before returning in 2012 when she was named a commissioner by President Barack Obama.
She has been a strong defender of net neutrality, which bars internet providers from charging websites to reach customers faster, and has cited the Jewish value of tikkun olam, which means repairing the world, in defending the concept. First adopted by the FCC during the Obama administration, net neutrality rules were rolled back under President Donald Trump.
“We share the belief, common to both Catholic social teaching and the Jewish tradition of tikkun olam, that a little ruckus in service of human dignity and the common good is a good thing,” she told the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2017. “So let me make a little ruckus today. I’ll start — and get right into it — with net neutrality.”
She made the comparison in an attempt to explain how an aspect of public policy connected to her personal background and “the spirit of tikkun olam,” she told Jewish News.
“If you’re in public policy or public office, you’re going to have to be an optimist and you’re going to have to believe you can keep building, fixing and addressing problems. And a problem that I see clearly is that we have a digital divide in the United States and programs like the affordable connectivity program address it, and I want to champion it with all my might,” she said.
Gallego, who is also Jewish, is inspired by Rosenworcel’s passion.
“It’s just very inspiring for us to have a leader of the chairwoman’s caliber taking on connectivity and we love having great Jewish representation in the administration,” she told Jewish News.
Rosenworcel has also made the “homework gap,” a term she coined to refer to those children who need the internet to do homework but lack an adequate internet connection, a focus of hers at the FCC. To address that gap, she has pushed for increasing high-speed internet access in rural parts of the country. When schools closed during the pandemic, she called for the FCC to provide Wi-Fi hotspots to schools to be loaned out to students who lacked an internet connection at home so they could continue to attend online classes and submit assignments.
The ACP aims to increase access across the board. The Biden administration pushed for expanding broadband accessibility as part of its infrastructure bill, recognizing both Americans’ reliance on home networks and the digital divide that exists in both urban and rural areas. More than 16 million U.S. households are currently enrolled in the ACP program.
Enrollment has been hindered because many eligible people still don’t know about the program, and the process of signing up — which requires submitting private information online, by mail or on the phone with an internet service provider — can seem overly cumbersome.
Tuesday’s event attempted to overcome some of those obstacles.
“Together with businesses, school districts and community organizations, the city of Phoenix will double down on its focus to connect workers and students to affordable high-speed internet,” said Gallego.
After the introductions, the FCC trained 60 volunteers to assist people in completing ACP applications. There will be in-person sites throughout Phoenix’s libraries, job centers and community centers, in addition to community colleges and Phoenix public schools, the mayor said. A 24/7 website and call center will also be available, especially for those late nights “before a major homework deadline,” quipped Gallego.
Petra Falcon, leader of the Latino and immigrant nonprofit Promise Arizona, was excited to get started. Her organization will build a field campaign to get eligible people to sign up.
“We like to go door to door and talk to people making sure they get linked up. Wi-Fi connectivity is really important for this population,” she told Jewish News.
Estimates are that the current funds for the ACP will dry up sometime in 2024. The program has bipartisan support, but it is up to Congress to decide whether the program gets funded again.
If the ACP disappears, Falcon said she will turn to state resources. Additionally, eligible consumers will have access to the FCC’s Lifeline Support program, which provides a $9.25 discount for broadband services. JN
To learn more about the ACP, visit usac.org. JTA reporting contributed to this article.