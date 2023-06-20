After a career spent leading nonprofit organizations, Gail Gilmartin became Congregation Or Tzion’s executive director in June, and she “cannot be more excited” about her new role at the Scottsdale synagogue.
Gilmartin grew up in Los Angeles, but made many lasting friendships with Arizonans through her involvement in United Synagogue Youth (USY), a Conservative Jewish youth movement, and even chose Arizona State University for college. After graduating, she returned to Los Angeles, but when the 1994 Northridge, California earthquake destroyed her home, she and her family moved permanently to Arizona.
While living in Gilbert for 20 years, Gilmartin served in leadership roles at the Fiesta Bowl, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Special Olympics Arizona, National Kidney Foundation of Arizona and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She was working at Courtney’s Place Arizona, a nonprofit organization for adults with disabilities, when COVID-19 hit. However, working remotely did not suit her.
“One morning, I just woke up and said, ‘I’m done,’” she told Jewish News.
Not long after, she received a call from Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) in Scottsdale asking if she would consider helping out at the front desk.
“It was fun, but I ended up taking on the jobs of people who kept retiring,” she said. Ultimately, that little desk job turned into two years as CBI’s director of clergy, administrative and member services.
“Gail brings a wealth of experience working with nonprofits and Jewish organizations. She will add immensely to our talented staff and clergy,” said Frank Jacobson, Or Tzion’s past president.
Last year, Gilmartin and her family moved to Scottsdale, both for her job and “it’s where all my friends are,” she said. She’ll no longer have to make the big schlep from Gilbert for work or a girls’ night out.
At a casual brunch, she learned about the Or Tzion position and applied.
“I knew that I could use everything I learned in my nonprofit positions in this job — it’s all led to this,” she said.
She plans to bring her experience working in event coordination, volunteer recruitment and engagement experience to the executive director role and believes that’s what’s been missing in an otherwise highly organized and impressive staff, she said.
“I hope to be able to excite people so they feel like they have a home here,” she said.
“After an exhaustive search over the past year, we know that Gail will fit in beautifully with our community. She brings so much to our thriving synagogue and we’ve already seen her hit the ground running,” said Rick Golub, chair of Or Tzion’s search committee.
Her first day, on June 12, involved “quite a bit of jumping in,” she said. Budget and High Holiday committees have filled her calendar and she’s spending time getting to know the congregation (happily, she found she already has friends at Or Tzion and a lot of built-in support) and meeting other Arizona synagogue executive directors who might help her learn the ropes.
She still attends some Chabad of Gilbert events and is preparing to be a leader on next fall’s Project Inspire Momentum trip to Israel.
She’s already meeting about High Holidays and the budget. She’s looking forward to talking with Arizona’s other synagogue executive directors to find out what she doesn’t know.
“Right now, I’m just learning everything I can about the synagogue and its members,” she said. JN