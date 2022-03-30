Suppose you want to see the type of plant — a bulrush — from which Moses’ mother made the basket she put him in as an infant to save his life and touch off the ancient Passover story. In that case, you need only take a tour of Congregation Beth Israel’s Evanne Copland Kofman Biblical Garden.
The oldest synagogue in Phoenix, Congregation Beth Israel (CBI), was founded in 1920 at Second and Culver Streets, moved to 10th Avenue and Flower Street in 1948 and to its present location at 10460 N. 56th St. in Scottsdale in 1997. The idea of the biblical garden came up at that time, longtime garden docents Donna Harris and Beth Waldinger said.
The 20-something-year-old garden recently got a signage upgrade at the beginning of February 2022. The new signs include the plant’s familiar name, its name in Hebrew and transliterated, along with its scientific name and a Bible verse in which it appears.
“We spent hours and hours researching those signs,” Harris said.
The new signs replaced the old ones that were faded or broken and they did not contain the name most people would know the plant by, said the docents. Also, some of the Bible references were wrong or not as appropriate as other choices.
Docents and caretakers of the garden since 2012, the women replaced Dr. Richard Zonnis, who founded the garden and curated it for more than a decade.
In spring, the biblical garden area behind the synagogue is blooming with many plants that figure prominently in the Passover story, including some that one might find on their seder table. These include grapes, for the wine; figs, included in some traditional charoset recipes; and the senna plant, which is believed to be the type of bush Moses saw burning but not being consumed on Mount Sinai.
Besides making baskets from the bulrushes, those and similar wetland reeds were also used to make papyrus, an early form of paper, sandals, hats and other useful items.
A path through the garden is paved with uneven stones in the manner the early Israelites would have found familiar. Some examples of the more than 125 plants mentioned at least once in the Bible are in the garden. These include an acacia tree, the type that supplied the wood for the Holy Ark and is said to possess “sanitary properties,” aloe plants and citron and myrtle, two plants used during the festival of Sukkot.
There are also date palms and other trees, including Aleppo pine, cypress, olive tree, pistachio, pomegranate, sycamore and terebinth. The terebinth is mentioned in Genesis 33:4 as producing the sap from which the “Balm of Gilead” is made. It is also used to make perfume.
There are also a slew of biblical bushes, including henna, hyssop, laurel, oleander and Phoenician roses. “There are between 20 and 25 plants in the CBI garden at any given time,” Waldinger said.
Ebony, of which an example grows in the CBI garden, is the only wood that doesn’t float but polishes up beautifully. There’s a carob tree with edible pods and its seeds, being mostly uniform in size, were used as a measurement when precision was needed. The term for the gold measurement karat comes from the Greek word “keration,” which means “fruit of the carob.”
“There’s a story about an old man planting a carob tree and people asked him why he was bothering when it takes so many years for such a tree to produce fruit and he’d be long gone by then,” Harris said. “But the old man said that was OK because his grandchildren will be around to enjoy it. It was about paying it forward.”
A water feature in the middle of the garden represents “an oasis where travelers, camels and other animals would have found water and respite in the desert,” Waldinger shared, adding there had been a pond but it was removed.
Tours of the biblical garden are given to children, congregations, women’s groups and other interested parties. “It’s not there for beauty, but for shelter, medicinal uses, herbs and food,” Harris said. “We’re kind of proud of it.” JN
For more information, visit cbiaz.org.
Rachel Raskin-Zrihen is a freelance writer living in Anthem.